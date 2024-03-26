New Releases and More for March 26, 2024
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Worry, Says Who?, There's Always This Year, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Worry by Alexandra Tanner
Says Who?: A Kinder, Funner Usage Guide for Everyone Who Cares About Words by Anne Curzan
The Angel of Indian Lake (The Indian Lake Trilogy) by Stephen Graham Jones
The Poisons We Drink by Bethany Baptiste
Lost Man's Lane by Scott Carson
There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib
A Great Country by Shilpi Somaya Gowda
Still True: The Evolution of an Unexpected Journalist by Reagan E. J. Jackson
Paperback Releases:
The Last Animal by Ramona Ausubel
The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty
Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond
Life and Other Love Songs by Anissa Gray
The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng
The Last Cuentista by Donna Barba Higuera
The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland
Into the Light by Mark Oshiro
Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
Chlorine by Jade Song
Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls
What We're Reading:
Faebound by Saara El-Arifi
A Reason to See You Again by Jami Attenberg
More Books Out This Week:
A Shape We’ve Yet to Name by Mya Matteo Alexice
Icarus by K. Ancrum
Rhythm and Clues: The Record Shop Mysteries by Olivia Blacke
The Other Side of Disappearing by Kate Clayborn
Space Oddities: The Mysterious Anomalies Challenging Our Understanding of the Universe by Harry Cliff
All the World Beside by Garrard Conley
Day One by Abigail Dean
Sleeping Giants by Rene Denfeld
Chasing Beauty: The Life of Isabella Stewart Gardner by Natalie Dykstra
Dead Girls Walking by Sami Ellis
Rabbit Heart: A Mother's Murder, a Daughter's Story by Kristine S. Ervin
The Perfect Guy Doesn't Exist by Sophie Gonzales
The Trail of Lost Hearts by Tracey Garvis Graves
Death Row Welcomes You: Visiting Hours in the Shadow of the Execution Chamber by Steven Hale
Judaism Is About Love: Recovering the Heart of Jewish Life by Shai Held
The Emperor and the Endless Palace by Justinian Huang
dear elia: Letters from the Asian American Abyss by Mimi Khúc
Point Zero by Seicho Matsumoto, Louise Heal Kawai (translator)
Glorious Exploits by Ferdia Lennon
On the Move: The Overheating Earth and the Uprooting of America by Abrahm Lustgarten
What Happened to Nina? by Dervla McTiernan
Out of Left Field by Jonah Newman
How to Solve Your Own Murder by Kristen Perrin
The Boyfriend Subscription by Steven Salvatore
The Truth about the Devlins by Lisa Scottoline
The Rise and Fall of the Second American Republic: Reconstruction, 1860-1920 by Manisha Sinha
Monsters We Have Made by Lindsay Starck
Perris, California by Rachel Stark
The Good, the Bad, and the Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Diavola by Jennifer Thorne
Like Happiness by Ursula Villarreal-Moura
You'd Look Better as a Ghost by Joanna Wallace