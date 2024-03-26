New Releases and More for March 26, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Worry, Says Who?, There's Always This Year, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Worry by Alexandra Tanner

Says Who?: A Kinder, Funner Usage Guide for Everyone Who Cares About Words by Anne Curzan

The Angel of Indian Lake (The Indian Lake Trilogy) by Stephen Graham Jones

The Poisons We Drink by Bethany Baptiste

Lost Man's Lane by Scott Carson

There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib

A Great Country by Shilpi Somaya Gowda

Still True: The Evolution of an Unexpected Journalist by Reagan E. J. Jackson

Paperback Releases:

The Last Animal by Ramona Ausubel

The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty

Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond

Life and Other Love Songs by Anissa Gray

The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng

The Last Cuentista by Donna Barba Higuera

The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland

Into the Light by Mark Oshiro

Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld

Chlorine by Jade Song

Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls

What We're Reading:

Faebound by Saara El-Arifi

A Reason to See You Again by Jami Attenberg

More Books Out This Week:

A Shape We’ve Yet to Name by Mya Matteo Alexice

Icarus by K. Ancrum

Rhythm and Clues: The Record Shop Mysteries by Olivia Blacke

The Other Side of Disappearing by Kate Clayborn

Space Oddities: The Mysterious Anomalies Challenging Our Understanding of the Universe by Harry Cliff

All the World Beside by Garrard Conley

Day One by Abigail Dean

Sleeping Giants by Rene Denfeld

Chasing Beauty: The Life of Isabella Stewart Gardner by Natalie Dykstra

Dead Girls Walking by Sami Ellis

Rabbit Heart: A Mother's Murder, a Daughter's Story by Kristine S. Ervin

The Perfect Guy Doesn't Exist by Sophie Gonzales

The Trail of Lost Hearts by Tracey Garvis Graves

Death Row Welcomes You: Visiting Hours in the Shadow of the Execution Chamber by Steven Hale

Judaism Is About Love: Recovering the Heart of Jewish Life by Shai Held

The Emperor and the Endless Palace by Justinian Huang

dear elia: Letters from the Asian American Abyss by Mimi Khúc

Point Zero by Seicho Matsumoto, Louise Heal Kawai (translator)

Glorious Exploits by Ferdia Lennon

On the Move: The Overheating Earth and the Uprooting of America by Abrahm Lustgarten

What Happened to Nina? by Dervla McTiernan

Out of Left Field by Jonah Newman

How to Solve Your Own Murder by Kristen Perrin

The Boyfriend Subscription by Steven Salvatore

The Truth about the Devlins by Lisa Scottoline

The Rise and Fall of the Second American Republic: Reconstruction, 1860-1920 by Manisha Sinha

Monsters We Have Made by Lindsay Starck

Perris, California by Rachel Stark

The Good, the Bad, and the Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Diavola by Jennifer Thorne

Like Happiness by Ursula Villarreal-Moura

You'd Look Better as a Ghost by Joanna Wallace