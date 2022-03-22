New Releases and More for March 22, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Disorientation, Swan Lake: Quest for the Kingdoms, Comeuppance Served Cold, and more great books.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Swan Lake: Quest for the Kingdoms by Rey Terciero, Megan Kearney

Comeuppance Served Cold by Marion Deeds

The City of Dusk by Tara Sim

The Bone Orchard by Sara A. Mueller

French Braid by Anne Tyler

All the White Friends I Couldn’t Keep: Hope — And Hard Pills to Swallow — About Fighting for Black Lives by Andre Henry

Nine Rules to Break When Romancing a Rake by Sarah MacLean

Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou

WHAT WE’RE READING:

You Grow, Gurl! Plant Kween’s Lush Guide to Growing Your Garden by Christopher Griffin

Ten Steps to Nannette: A Memoir Situation by Hannah Gadsby

On the Rooftop by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton

100 Animals That Can F*cking End You by Mamadou Ndiaye

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Uncommon Measure: A Journey Through Music, Performance, and the Science of Time by Natalie Hodges

Walk Me to the Corner by Anneli Furmark and Hanna Stromberg

The Shame Machine: Who Profits in the New Age of Humiliation by Cathy O’Neil

Close-Up on War: The Story of Pioneering Photojournalist Catherine Leroy in Vietnam by Mary Cronk Farrell

The Oceanography of the Moon by Glendy Vanderah

Don’t Know Tough by Eli Cranor

The Adventurists: and Other Stories by Richard Butner

A Sunlit Weapon: A Novel (Maisie Dobbs Book 17) by Jacqueline Winspear

My Volcano by John Elizabeth Stintzi

The Town of Babylon by Alejandro Varela

Snails & Monkey Tails: A Visual Guide to Punctuation & Symbols by Michael Arndt

Every Good Boy Does Fine: A Love Story, in Music Lessons by Jeremy Denk

JERKS by Sara Lippmann

Hammer by Joe Mungo Reed

Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell by Taj McCoy

Truly, Madly: Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier, and the Romance of the Century by Stephen Galloway

The Impossible Us by Sarah Lotz

You Sound Like a White Girl: The Case for Rejecting Assimilation by Julissa Arce

As You Look (A Yolanda Ávila Mystery, 1) by Verónica Gutiérrez

Born for Trouble: The Further Adventures of Hap and Leonard by Joe R. Lansdale

Here Lies by Olivia Clare Friedman

Ellen Outside the Lines by A. J. Sass

Kiss & Tell by Adib Khorram

Dilettante: True Tales of Excess, Triumph, and Disaster by Dana Brown

Overdue: Reckoning with the Public Library by Amanda Oliver

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by Maria Gainza, Thomas Bunstead (translator)

A Million Quiet Revolutions by Robin Gow

Letter to a Stranger: Essays to the Ones Who Haunt Us by Colleen Kinder and Leslie Jamison

Field Guide to the Supernatural Universe by Alyson Noël

Horizons: The Global Origins of Modern Science by James Poskett