New Releases and More for March 22, 2022
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Disorientation, Swan Lake: Quest for the Kingdoms, Comeuppance Served Cold, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Swan Lake: Quest for the Kingdoms by Rey Terciero, Megan Kearney
Comeuppance Served Cold by Marion Deeds
The City of Dusk by Tara Sim
The Bone Orchard by Sara A. Mueller
French Braid by Anne Tyler
All the White Friends I Couldn’t Keep: Hope — And Hard Pills to Swallow — About Fighting for Black Lives by Andre Henry
Nine Rules to Break When Romancing a Rake by Sarah MacLean
Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou
WHAT WE’RE READING:
You Grow, Gurl! Plant Kween’s Lush Guide to Growing Your Garden by Christopher Griffin
Ten Steps to Nannette: A Memoir Situation by Hannah Gadsby
On the Rooftop by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
100 Animals That Can F*cking End You by Mamadou Ndiaye
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Uncommon Measure: A Journey Through Music, Performance, and the Science of Time by Natalie Hodges
Walk Me to the Corner by Anneli Furmark and Hanna Stromberg
The Shame Machine: Who Profits in the New Age of Humiliation by Cathy O’Neil
Close-Up on War: The Story of Pioneering Photojournalist Catherine Leroy in Vietnam by Mary Cronk Farrell
The Oceanography of the Moon by Glendy Vanderah
Don’t Know Tough by Eli Cranor
The Adventurists: and Other Stories by Richard Butner
A Sunlit Weapon: A Novel (Maisie Dobbs Book 17) by Jacqueline Winspear
My Volcano by John Elizabeth Stintzi
The Town of Babylon by Alejandro Varela
Snails & Monkey Tails: A Visual Guide to Punctuation & Symbols by Michael Arndt
Every Good Boy Does Fine: A Love Story, in Music Lessons by Jeremy Denk
JERKS by Sara Lippmann
Hammer by Joe Mungo Reed
Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell by Taj McCoy
Truly, Madly: Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier, and the Romance of the Century by Stephen Galloway
The Impossible Us by Sarah Lotz
You Sound Like a White Girl: The Case for Rejecting Assimilation by Julissa Arce
As You Look (A Yolanda Ávila Mystery, 1) by Verónica Gutiérrez
Born for Trouble: The Further Adventures of Hap and Leonard by Joe R. Lansdale
Here Lies by Olivia Clare Friedman
Ellen Outside the Lines by A. J. Sass
Kiss & Tell by Adib Khorram
Dilettante: True Tales of Excess, Triumph, and Disaster by Dana Brown
Overdue: Reckoning with the Public Library by Amanda Oliver
Portrait of an Unknown Lady by Maria Gainza, Thomas Bunstead (translator)
A Million Quiet Revolutions by Robin Gow
Letter to a Stranger: Essays to the Ones Who Haunt Us by Colleen Kinder and Leslie Jamison
Field Guide to the Supernatural Universe by Alyson Noël
Horizons: The Global Origins of Modern Science by James Poskett