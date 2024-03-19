New Releases and More for March 19, 2024
This week, Liberty and Jeff discuss Memory Piece, James, Next Stop, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Memory Piece by Lisa Ko
James by Percival Everett
Next Stop by Debbie Fong
The Black Box: Writing the Race by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
The Stars Turned Inside Out by Nova Jacobs
The Asteroid Hunter: A Scientist's Journey to the Dawn of our Solar System by Dante S. Lauretta
The Mars House by Natasha Pulley
The Morningside by Téa Obreht
Paperback Releases:
Old God's Time by Sebastian Barry
Now You See Us by Balli Kaur Jaswal
Night's Edge by Liz Kerin
Biography of X by Catherine Lacey
The Killing Code by Ellie Marney
Sisters of the Lost Nation by Nick Medina
Zero Days by Ruth Ware
In Memoriam by Alice Winn
What We're Reading:
There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Adurraquib
The Hunter by Tana French
Entitlement by Rumaan Alam
Under the Bridge by Rebecca Godfrey
More Books Out This Week:
Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
In a Not So Perfect World by Neely Tubati Alexander
Some of Us Just Fall: On Nature and Not Getting Better by Polly Atkin
Wild Houses by Colin Barrett
The Waves Take You Home by María Alejandra Barrios Vélez
The Divorcées by Rowan Beaird
The Princess of Las Vegas by Chris Bohjalian
Bad Animals by Sarah Braunstein
Who's Afraid of Gender? by Judith Butler
Kill for Me, Kill for You by Steve Cavanagh
Floating Hotel by Grace Curtis
The Weavers of Alamaxa (The Alamaxa Duology, #2) by Hadeer Elsbai
Mother Island: A Daughter Claims Puerto Rico by Jamie Figueroa
One Way Back: A Memoir by Christine Blasey Ford
Has Anyone Seen Charlotte Salter? by Nicci French
The Revenant Games by Margie Fuston
The Mystery Writer by Sulari Gentill
The Day Tripper by James Goodhand
Annie Bot by Sierra Greer
Song of the Huntress by Lucy Holland
Nearly All the Men in Lagos Are Mad: Stories by Damilare Kuku
The Last Bloodcarver (The Last Bloodcarver Duology) by Vanessa Le
Jaded by Ela Lee
Fervor by Toby Lloyd
The Woods All Black by Lee Mandelo
The Observable Universe: An Investigation by Heather McCalden
Under This Red Rock by Mindy McGinnis
The Tree Doctor by Marie Mutsuki Mockett
A Year of Last Things: Poems by Michael Ondaatje
No Judgment: Essays by Lauren Oyler
A Midnight Puzzle: A Secret Staircase Mystery by Gigi Pandian
Forgotten Sisters by Cynthia Pelayo
Cancelled by Farrah Penn
Broken: Transforming Child Protective Services—Notes of a Former Caseworker by Jessica Pryce
Wolf at the Table by Adam Rapp
Cascade Failure (Ambit's Run, #1) by L.M. Sagas
Woman, Life, Freedom by Marjane Satrapi, Una Dimitrijevic (translator)
Expiration Dates by Rebecca Serle
Rainbow Black by Maggie Thrash
Rules for Rule Breaking by Talia Tucker
Where Rivers Part: A Story of My Mother's Life by Kao Kalia Yang