New Releases and More for March 19, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Jeff discuss Memory Piece, James, Next Stop, and more great books!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Want to make your book club the best club? Sign up for our In the Club newsletter. In the Club will deliver recommendations for the best books to discuss in your book clubs. From buzzy new releases to brilliant throwbacks, the books highlighted in this newsletter will drive your book club discussions. We’ll also share some book club-friendly recipes and interesting bookish updates from all over. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features. In other words, we’ll keep you well-met, well-read, and well-fed. Sign up today!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Memory Piece by Lisa Ko

James by Percival Everett

Next Stop by Debbie Fong

The Black Box: Writing the Race by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

The Stars Turned Inside Out by Nova Jacobs

The Asteroid Hunter: A Scientist's Journey to the Dawn of our Solar System by Dante S. Lauretta

The Mars House by Natasha Pulley

The Morningside by Téa Obreht

Paperback Releases:

Old God's Time by Sebastian Barry

Now You See Us by Balli Kaur Jaswal

Night's Edge by Liz Kerin

Biography of X by Catherine Lacey

The Killing Code by Ellie Marney

Sisters of the Lost Nation by Nick Medina

Zero Days by Ruth Ware

In Memoriam by Alice Winn

What We're Reading:

There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Adurraquib

The Hunter by Tana French

Entitlement by Rumaan Alam

Under the Bridge by Rebecca Godfrey

More Books Out This Week:

Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

In a Not So Perfect World by Neely Tubati Alexander

Some of Us Just Fall: On Nature and Not Getting Better by Polly Atkin

Wild Houses by Colin Barrett

The Waves Take You Home by María Alejandra Barrios Vélez

The Divorcées by Rowan Beaird

The Princess of Las Vegas by Chris Bohjalian

Bad Animals by Sarah Braunstein

Who's Afraid of Gender? by Judith Butler

Kill for Me, Kill for You by Steve Cavanagh

Floating Hotel by Grace Curtis

The Weavers of Alamaxa (The Alamaxa Duology, #2) by Hadeer Elsbai

Mother Island: A Daughter Claims Puerto Rico by Jamie Figueroa

One Way Back: A Memoir by Christine Blasey Ford

Has Anyone Seen Charlotte Salter? by Nicci French

The Revenant Games by Margie Fuston

The Mystery Writer by Sulari Gentill

The Day Tripper by James Goodhand

Annie Bot by Sierra Greer

Song of the Huntress by Lucy Holland

Nearly All the Men in Lagos Are Mad: Stories by Damilare Kuku

The Last Bloodcarver (The Last Bloodcarver Duology) by Vanessa Le

Jaded by Ela Lee

Fervor by Toby Lloyd

​​The Woods All Black by Lee Mandelo

The Observable Universe: An Investigation by Heather McCalden

Under This Red Rock by Mindy McGinnis

The Tree Doctor by Marie Mutsuki Mockett

A Year of Last Things: Poems by Michael Ondaatje

No Judgment: Essays by Lauren Oyler

A Midnight Puzzle: A Secret Staircase Mystery by Gigi Pandian

Forgotten Sisters by Cynthia Pelayo

Cancelled by Farrah Penn

Broken: Transforming Child Protective Services—Notes of a Former Caseworker by Jessica Pryce

Wolf at the Table by Adam Rapp

Cascade Failure (Ambit's Run, #1) by L.M. Sagas

Woman, Life, Freedom by Marjane Satrapi, Una Dimitrijevic (translator)

Expiration Dates by Rebecca Serle

Rainbow Black by Maggie Thrash

Rules for Rule Breaking by Talia Tucker

Where Rivers Part: A Story of My Mother's Life by Kao Kalia Yang