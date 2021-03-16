New Releases and More for March 16, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Dating Plan, The Jigsaw Man, The Mirror Season, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Jigsaw Man by Nadine Matheson

Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley

The Lamplighters by Emma Stonex

The Mirror Season by Anna-Marie McLemore

The House Uptown by Melissa Ginsburg

The Dating Plan by Sara Desai

Lawbreaking Ladies: 50 Tales of Daring, Defiant, and Dangerous Women from History

That Way Madness Lies: Fifteen of Shakespeare’s Most Notable Works Reimagined by Dahlia Adler

Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price

I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats by Francesco Marciuliano

Morte (The War With No Name) by Robert Repino

Spark and the League of Ursus by Robert Repino

Tailchaser’s Song by Tad Williams

Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q Sutanto

Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee

Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead

Finnikin of the Rock (The Lumatere Chronicles) by Melina Marchetta

The Westing Game by Ellen Rankin

Geek Love by Katherine Dunn

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Rose Code by Kate Quinn

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Losers at the Center of the Galaxy by Mary Winn Heider

Home Front Lines by Brenda Sparks Prescott

A Place Like Mississippi: A Journey Through a Real and Imagined Literary Landscape by W. Ralph Eubanks

So Many Ways to Lose: The Amazin’ True Story of the New York Mets—the Best Worst Team in Sports by Devin Gordon

Central Park by Guillaume Musso, Sam Taylor (translator)

Skyward Inn by Aliya Whiteley

List of Ten by Halli Gomez

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (Young Adult Edition): A Hip-Hop History by Jeff Chang, Dave Cook

Mona by Pola Oloixarac, Adam Morris (translator)

Nabokov and the Real World: Between Appreciation and Defense by Robert Alter

An Unofficial Marriage by Joie Davidow

Now We’re Getting Somewhere: Poems by Kim Addonizio

New York, New York, New York: Four Decades of Success, Excess, and Transformation by Thomas Dyja

Big Bad (Mary McCarthy Prize in Short Fiction) by Whitney Collins

Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself by Nedra Glover Tawwab

The Many Lives of Pusheen the Cat by Claire Belton

Big Time: Stories by Jen Spyra

What Sammy Knew by David Laskin

Lolita in the Afterlife: On Beauty, Risk, and Reckoning with the Most Indelible and Shocking Novel of the Twentieth Century edited by Jenny Minton Quigley

The Zoologist’s Guide to the Galaxy: What Animals on Earth Reveal About Aliens–and Ourselves by Arik Kershenbaum

Shooting Midnight Cowboy: Art, Sex, Loneliness, Liberation, and the Making of a Dark Classic by Glenn Frankel

Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: A Life’s Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union (Volume 2) (Law in the Public Square) by Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Amanda L. Tyler

Our Last Echoes by Kate Alice Marshall

Nöthin’ But a Good Time The Uncensored History of the ’80s Hard Rock Explosion by Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock

Mango and Peppercorns: A Memoir of Food, an Unlikely Family, and the American Dream by Tung Nguyen, Katherine Manning, Lyn Nguyen, Elisa Ung

The Memory Collectors by Kim Neville

A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious by Roya Hakakian

Three O’Clock in the Morning by Gianrico Carofiglio

Sidelined: Sports, Culture, and Being a Woman in America by Julie DiCaro

Notes From the Bathroom Line: Humor, Art, and Low-grade Panic from 150 of the Funniest Women in Comedy by Amy Solomon

Upstaged by Diana Harmon Asher

A Queen of Gilded Horns by Amanda Joy

Lady Bird Johnson: Hiding in Plain Sight by Julia Sweig

The Performance by Claire Thomas

Einstein’s Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe by Paul Sen

Plunder: A Memoir of Family Property and Nazi Treasure by Menachem Kaiser

Saving Grace by Debbie Babitt

Creatures of Passage by Morowa Yejide

How Rights Went Wrong Why Our Obsession with Rights Is Tearing America Apart by Jamal Greene

The Note Through the Wire: The Incredible True Story of a Prisoner of War and a Resistance Heroine by Doug Gold

Win by Harlan Coben

Are We There Yet? by Kathleen West

Body of Stars by Laura Maylene Walter

The Last Secret You’ll Ever Keep by Laurie Faria Stolarz

Bones of a Saint by Grant Farley

All of This Is for You: A Little Book of Kindness by Ruby Jones

Gathering Dark by Candice Fox

Five Ways to Fall Out of Love by Emily Martin

Festival Days by Jo Ann Beard

Terror to the Wicked: America’s First Trial by Jury That Ended a War and Helped to Form a Nation by Tobey Pearl

A Better Bad Idea by Laurie Devore

The Whispering House by Elizabeth Brooks

The Art of Wearing a Trench Coat: Stories by Sergi Pàmies, Adrian Nathan West (translator)

The Twilight Zone by Nona Fernández, Natasha Wimmer (translator)

Silence Is a Sense by Layla AlAmmar