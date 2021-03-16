Episode 302
New Releases and More for March 16, 2021
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Dating Plan, The Jigsaw Man, The Mirror Season, and more great books.
Pick up an All the Books! shirt, sticker, and more right here.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Jigsaw Man by Nadine Matheson
Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley
The Lamplighters by Emma Stonex
The Mirror Season by Anna-Marie McLemore
The House Uptown by Melissa Ginsburg
The Dating Plan by Sara Desai
Lawbreaking Ladies: 50 Tales of Daring, Defiant, and Dangerous Women from History
That Way Madness Lies: Fifteen of Shakespeare’s Most Notable Works Reimagined by Dahlia Adler
Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price
I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats by Francesco Marciuliano
Morte (The War With No Name) by Robert Repino
Spark and the League of Ursus by Robert Repino
Tailchaser’s Song by Tad Williams
Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q Sutanto
Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee
Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead
Finnikin of the Rock (The Lumatere Chronicles) by Melina Marchetta
The Westing Game by Ellen Rankin
Geek Love by Katherine Dunn
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Rose Code by Kate Quinn
Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Losers at the Center of the Galaxy by Mary Winn Heider
Home Front Lines by Brenda Sparks Prescott
A Place Like Mississippi: A Journey Through a Real and Imagined Literary Landscape by W. Ralph Eubanks
So Many Ways to Lose: The Amazin’ True Story of the New York Mets—the Best Worst Team in Sports by Devin Gordon
Central Park by Guillaume Musso, Sam Taylor (translator)
Skyward Inn by Aliya Whiteley
List of Ten by Halli Gomez
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (Young Adult Edition): A Hip-Hop History by Jeff Chang, Dave Cook
Mona by Pola Oloixarac, Adam Morris (translator)
Nabokov and the Real World: Between Appreciation and Defense by Robert Alter
An Unofficial Marriage by Joie Davidow
Now We’re Getting Somewhere: Poems by Kim Addonizio
New York, New York, New York: Four Decades of Success, Excess, and Transformation by Thomas Dyja
Big Bad (Mary McCarthy Prize in Short Fiction) by Whitney Collins
Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself by Nedra Glover Tawwab
The Many Lives of Pusheen the Cat by Claire Belton
Big Time: Stories by Jen Spyra
What Sammy Knew by David Laskin
Lolita in the Afterlife: On Beauty, Risk, and Reckoning with the Most Indelible and Shocking Novel of the Twentieth Century edited by Jenny Minton Quigley
The Zoologist’s Guide to the Galaxy: What Animals on Earth Reveal About Aliens–and Ourselves by Arik Kershenbaum
Shooting Midnight Cowboy: Art, Sex, Loneliness, Liberation, and the Making of a Dark Classic by Glenn Frankel
Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: A Life’s Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union (Volume 2) (Law in the Public Square) by Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Amanda L. Tyler
Our Last Echoes by Kate Alice Marshall
Nöthin’ But a Good Time The Uncensored History of the ’80s Hard Rock Explosion by Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock
Mango and Peppercorns: A Memoir of Food, an Unlikely Family, and the American Dream by Tung Nguyen, Katherine Manning, Lyn Nguyen, Elisa Ung
The Memory Collectors by Kim Neville
A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious by Roya Hakakian
Three O’Clock in the Morning by Gianrico Carofiglio
Sidelined: Sports, Culture, and Being a Woman in America by Julie DiCaro
Notes From the Bathroom Line: Humor, Art, and Low-grade Panic from 150 of the Funniest Women in Comedy by Amy Solomon
Upstaged by Diana Harmon Asher
A Queen of Gilded Horns by Amanda Joy
Lady Bird Johnson: Hiding in Plain Sight by Julia Sweig
The Performance by Claire Thomas
Einstein’s Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe by Paul Sen
Plunder: A Memoir of Family Property and Nazi Treasure by Menachem Kaiser
Saving Grace by Debbie Babitt
Creatures of Passage by Morowa Yejide
How Rights Went Wrong Why Our Obsession with Rights Is Tearing America Apart by Jamal Greene
The Note Through the Wire: The Incredible True Story of a Prisoner of War and a Resistance Heroine by Doug Gold
Win by Harlan Coben
Are We There Yet? by Kathleen West
Body of Stars by Laura Maylene Walter
The Last Secret You’ll Ever Keep by Laurie Faria Stolarz
Bones of a Saint by Grant Farley
All of This Is for You: A Little Book of Kindness by Ruby Jones
Gathering Dark by Candice Fox
Five Ways to Fall Out of Love by Emily Martin
Festival Days by Jo Ann Beard
Terror to the Wicked: America’s First Trial by Jury That Ended a War and Helped to Form a Nation by Tobey Pearl
A Better Bad Idea by Laurie Devore
Creatures of Passage by Morowa Yejidé
The Whispering House by Elizabeth Brooks
The Art of Wearing a Trench Coat: Stories by Sergi Pàmies, Adrian Nathan West (translator)
The Twilight Zone by Nona Fernández, Natasha Wimmer (translator)
Silence Is a Sense by Layla AlAmmar