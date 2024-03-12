New Releases and More for March 12, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Headshot, The Tower, Victim, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel

The Tower by Flora Carr

Victim by Andrew Boryga

Blessed Water: A Sister Holiday Mystery by Margot Douaihy

Mother Doll by Katya Apekina

Pride and Joy by Louisa Onomé

The Siege of Burning Grass by Premee Mohamed

Parasol Against the Axe by Helen Oyeyemi

Paperback Releases:

River Spirit by Leila Aboulela

A Country You Can Leave by Asale Angel-Ajani

We Were Once a Family: A Story of Love, Death, and Child Removal in America by Roxanna Asgarian

The Lost Americans by Christopher Bollen

Dirty Laundry by Disha Bose

Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson

The Dog of the North by Elizabeth McKenzie

Walking Practice by Dolki Min, Victoria Caudle (translator)

Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice by Cristina Rivera Garza

Muppets in Moscow: The Unexpected Crazy True Story of Making Sesame Street in Russia by Natasha Lance Rogoff

What We’re Reading:

A Voice Calling by Christopher Barzak

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

Someone You Can Build a Nest In by John Wiswell

More Books Out This Week:

It Must Be True Then by Luci Adams

Just Another Epic Love Poem by Parisa Akhbari

The Moon That Turns You Back: Poems by Hala Alyan

Here in the (Middle) of Nowhere by Anastacia-Reneé

I Finally Bought Some Jordans: Essays by Michael Arceneaux

The Hedgewitch of Foxhall by Anna Bright

Book, Beast, and Crow by Elizabeth Byrne

Wrong Is Not My Name: Notes on (Black) Art by Erica N. Cardwell

Green Frog: Stories by Gina Chung

Circle Back: Poems by Adam Clay

Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham

Until August by Gabriel García Márquez, Anne McLean (translator)

Devout: A Memoir of Doubt by Anna Gazmarian

Watch Where They Hide (Jordan Manning series) by Tamron Hall

Tender by Beth Hetland

Panic by Luke Jennings

Jumpnauts by Hao Jingfang, Ken Liu (translator)

Those Beyond the Wall by Micaiah Johnson

Sunbringer (Fallen Gods) by Hannah Kaner

Empire of the Damned (Empire of the Vampire, #2) by Jay Kristoff

American Flannel: How a Band of Entrepreneurs Are Bringing the Art and Business of Making Clothes Back Home by Steven Kurutz

Dispersals: On Plants, Borders, and Belonging by Jessica J. Lee

Twelve Trees: The Deep Roots of Our Future by Daniel Lewis

The Manicurist’s Daughter: A Memoir by Susan Lieu

Dominoes by Phoebe McIntosh

The Swan’s Nest by Laura McNeal

Fury by Clyo Mendoza, Christina MacSweeney (translator)

All Our Yesterdays by Joel H. Morris

The Villain’s Dance by Fiston Mwanza Mujila, Roland Glasser (translator)

Through the Night Like a Snake: Latin American Horror Stories (Calico Series) by Mónica Ojeda, Tomás Downey, et al.

Happily Never After by Lynn Painter

You Get What You Pay For: Essays by Morgan Parker

Lessons for Survival: Mothering Against “the Apocalypse” by Emily Raboteau

A Grave Robbery (A Veronica Speedwell Mystery) by Deanna Raybourn

Reading Genesis by Marilynne Robinson

How to Make Herself Agreeable to Everyone: A Memoir by Cameron Russell

Not Your China Doll: The Wild and Shimmering Life of Anna May Wong by Katie Gee Salisbury

A Feather So Black (Fair Folk, #1) by Lyra Selene

How to Be Old: Lessons in Living Boldly from the Accidental Icon by Lyn Slater

The Werewolf at Dusk: And Other Stories by David Small

The Funeral Ladies of Ellerie County by Claire Swinarski

Such a Lovely Family by Aggie Blum Thompson

Little Underworld by Chris Harding Thornton

These Bodies Between Us by Sarah Van Name

These Fragile Graces, This Fugitive Heart by Izzy Wasserstein

These Letters End in Tears by Musih Tedji Xaviere

A Small Apocalypse: Stories by Laura Chow Reeve

Love the World or Get Killed Trying by Alvina Chamberland

Discipline by Debra Spark