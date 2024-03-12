New Releases and More for March 12, 2024
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Headshot, The Tower, Victim, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel
The Tower by Flora Carr
Victim by Andrew Boryga
Blessed Water: A Sister Holiday Mystery by Margot Douaihy
Mother Doll by Katya Apekina
Pride and Joy by Louisa Onomé
The Siege of Burning Grass by Premee Mohamed
Parasol Against the Axe by Helen Oyeyemi
Paperback Releases:
River Spirit by Leila Aboulela
A Country You Can Leave by Asale Angel-Ajani
We Were Once a Family: A Story of Love, Death, and Child Removal in America by Roxanna Asgarian
The Lost Americans by Christopher Bollen
Dirty Laundry by Disha Bose
Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
The Dog of the North by Elizabeth McKenzie
Walking Practice by Dolki Min, Victoria Caudle (translator)
Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice by Cristina Rivera Garza
Muppets in Moscow: The Unexpected Crazy True Story of Making Sesame Street in Russia by Natasha Lance Rogoff
What We’re Reading:
A Voice Calling by Christopher Barzak
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
Someone You Can Build a Nest In by John Wiswell
More Books Out This Week:
It Must Be True Then by Luci Adams
Just Another Epic Love Poem by Parisa Akhbari
The Moon That Turns You Back: Poems by Hala Alyan
Here in the (Middle) of Nowhere by Anastacia-Reneé
I Finally Bought Some Jordans: Essays by Michael Arceneaux
The Hedgewitch of Foxhall by Anna Bright
Book, Beast, and Crow by Elizabeth Byrne
Wrong Is Not My Name: Notes on (Black) Art by Erica N. Cardwell
Green Frog: Stories by Gina Chung
Circle Back: Poems by Adam Clay
Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham
Until August by Gabriel García Márquez, Anne McLean (translator)
Devout: A Memoir of Doubt by Anna Gazmarian
Watch Where They Hide (Jordan Manning series) by Tamron Hall
Tender by Beth Hetland
Panic by Luke Jennings
Jumpnauts by Hao Jingfang, Ken Liu (translator)
Those Beyond the Wall by Micaiah Johnson
Sunbringer (Fallen Gods) by Hannah Kaner
Empire of the Damned (Empire of the Vampire, #2) by Jay Kristoff
American Flannel: How a Band of Entrepreneurs Are Bringing the Art and Business of Making Clothes Back Home by Steven Kurutz
Dispersals: On Plants, Borders, and Belonging by Jessica J. Lee
Twelve Trees: The Deep Roots of Our Future by Daniel Lewis
The Manicurist’s Daughter: A Memoir by Susan Lieu
Dominoes by Phoebe McIntosh
The Swan’s Nest by Laura McNeal
Fury by Clyo Mendoza, Christina MacSweeney (translator)
All Our Yesterdays by Joel H. Morris
The Villain’s Dance by Fiston Mwanza Mujila, Roland Glasser (translator)
Through the Night Like a Snake: Latin American Horror Stories (Calico Series) by Mónica Ojeda, Tomás Downey, et al.
Happily Never After by Lynn Painter
You Get What You Pay For: Essays by Morgan Parker
Lessons for Survival: Mothering Against “the Apocalypse” by Emily Raboteau
A Grave Robbery (A Veronica Speedwell Mystery) by Deanna Raybourn
Reading Genesis by Marilynne Robinson
How to Make Herself Agreeable to Everyone: A Memoir by Cameron Russell
Not Your China Doll: The Wild and Shimmering Life of Anna May Wong by Katie Gee Salisbury
A Feather So Black (Fair Folk, #1) by Lyra Selene
How to Be Old: Lessons in Living Boldly from the Accidental Icon by Lyn Slater
The Werewolf at Dusk: And Other Stories by David Small
The Funeral Ladies of Ellerie County by Claire Swinarski
Such a Lovely Family by Aggie Blum Thompson
Little Underworld by Chris Harding Thornton
These Bodies Between Us by Sarah Van Name
These Fragile Graces, This Fugitive Heart by Izzy Wasserstein
These Letters End in Tears by Musih Tedji Xaviere
A Small Apocalypse: Stories by Laura Chow Reeve
Love the World or Get Killed Trying by Alvina Chamberland
Discipline by Debra Spark