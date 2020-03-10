New Releases and More for March 10, 2020

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss New Waves, Good Citizens Need Not Fear, The Animals at Lockwood Manor, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Animals at Lockwood Manor by Jane Healey

Deceit and Other Possibilities by Vanessa Hua

New Waves: A Novel by Kevin Nguyen

A Phoenix First Must Burn: Sixteen Stories of Black Girl Magic, Resistance, and Hope by Patrice Caldwell

Black Widow: A Sad-Funny Journey Through Grief for People Who Normally Avoid Books with Words Like “Journey” in the Title by Leslie Gray Streeter

Good Citizens Need Not Fear: Stories by Maria Reva

The Bramble and the Rose: A Henry Farrell Novel by Tom Bouman

Dry Bones in the Valley by Tom Bouman

A Murderous Relation (A Veronica Speedwell Mystery) by Deanna Raybourn

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez

The Silence of the White City by Eva García Sáenz

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel

You Will Never Be Forgotten: Stories by Mary South

Harley in the Sky by Akemi Dawn Bowman

The Liberation of Brigid Dunne: A Novel by Patricia Scanlan

Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend: A Novel by Jenny Colgan

Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights by Patrick Weekes

The Oracle Code by Marieke Nijkamp, Manuel Preitano (Illustrator)

Mimi Lee Gets a Clue (A Sassy Cat Mystery) by Jennifer J. Chow

Gold Rush Girl by Avi

Powershift: Transform Any Situation, Close Any Deal, and Achieve Any Outcome by Daymond John, Daniel Paisner

In the Lateness of the World: Poems by Carolyn Forché

Bloom (The Overthrow) by Kenneth Oppel

Three Brothers: Memories of My Family by Yan Lianke and Carlos Rojas

Here the Dark by David Bergen

Pharma: Greed, Lies, and the Poisoning of America by Gerald Posner

A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations by Robert Bryce

Cry Havoc: Charlottesville and American Democracy Under Siege by Michael Signer

Gone by Midnight (Crimson Lake) by Candice Fox

The Firsts: The Inside Story of the Women Reshaping Congress by Jennifer Steinhauer

We Know It When We See It: What the Neurobiology of Vision Tells Us About How We Think by Richard Masland

Lost Boy Found by Kirsten Alexander

In Pursuit of Disobedient Women: A Memoir of Love, Rebellion, and Family, Far Away by Dionne Searcey

The Science of Storytelling: Why Stories Make Us Human and How to Tell Them Better by Will Storr

The Death of Sitting Bear: New and Selected Poems by N. Scott Momaday

Maps and Transcripts of the Ordinary World: Poems by Kathryn Cowles

To Make Room for the Sea by Adam Clay

A-List Angels: How a Band of Actors, Artists, and Athletes Hacked Silicon Valley by Zack O’Malley Greenburg

Do Nothing: How to Break Away from Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving by Celeste Headlee

Mustard, Milk, and Gin by Megan Denton Ray

The Small Crimes of Tiffany Templeton by Richard Fifield

Ledger: Poems by Jane Hirshfield

Our Revolution: A Mother and Daughter at Midcentury by Honor Moore

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning by Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi

And They Called It Camelot: A Novel of Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis by Stephanie Marie Thornton

The Keeper by Jessica Moor

Spindle and Dagger by J. Anderson Coats

Margery Kempe (NYRB Classics) by Robert Glück

That We May Live: Speculative Chinese Fiction by Ge Yan

Most Likely by Sarah Watson

Beyond the Sea by Paul Lynch

My Dark Vanessa: A Novel by Kate Elizabeth Russell

Defy the Sun by Jessika Fleck

Untamed by Glennon Doyle Melton

Lab Partners by Mora Montgomery

When You Were Everything by Ashley Woodfolk

Recollections of My Nonexistence: A Memoir by Rebecca Solnit

The Perfect World of Miwako Sumida by Clarissa Goenawan

The Copycat by Wendy McLeod MacKnight

The June Boys by Court Stevens

Schrödinger’s Dog: A Novel by Martin Dumont, John Cullen (translator)

The Deep by Alma Katsu

Cinderella and the Glass Ceiling: And Other Feminist Fairy Tales by Laura Lane, Ellen Haun

Precious You: A Novel by Helen Monks Takhar

Before Familiar Woods by Ian Pisarcik

So We Can Glow: Stories by Leesa Cross-Smith

Privilege: A Novel by Mary Adkins

Rust Belt Femme by Raechel Anne Jolie

The Operator: A Novel by Gretchen Berg

Social Poetics by Mark Nowak

The Biggerers by Amy Lilwall

Unfollow Me: A Novel by Charlotte Duckworth

A History of Islam in 21 Women by Hossein Kamaly

Young Heroes of the Soviet Union: A Memoir and a Reckoning by Alex Halberstadt

The Hunt for History: On the Trail of the World’s Lost Treasures—from the Letters of Lincoln, Churchill, and Einstein to the Secret Recordings Onboard JFK’s Air Force One by Nathan Raab, Luke Barr

The Blackbird Girls by Anne Blankman

Line of Sight by James Queally

Servant of the Crown (The Dragonslayer Book 3) by Duncan M. Hamilton

Cries from the Lost Island by Kathleen O’Neal Gear

A Good Neighborhood by Therese Anne Fowler

Between The Records by Julian Tepper

American Birds: A Literary Companion by Andrew Rubenfeld and Terry Tempest Williams

Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice by Mahogany L. Browne, Elizabeth Acevedo, Olivia Gatwood, Taylor III, Theodore, Jason Reynolds

The Vinyl Underground by Rob Rufus

The Physics Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained by DK

The World According to Physics by Jim Al-Khalili

Courting the Wild Twin by Martin Shaw

Girls Lost by Jessica Schiefauer, Saskia Vogel (translator)

The Immortal Conquistador by Carrie Vaughn

Fantasy by Kim-Anh Schreiber

Cat in the Agraharam and Other Stories by Dilip Kumar

My Shadow Is My Skin: Voices from the Iranian Diaspora by Katherine Whitney (Editor), Leila Emery (Editor)