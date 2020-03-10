New Releases and More for March 10, 2020
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss New Waves, Good Citizens Need Not Fear, The Animals at Lockwood Manor, and more great books.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.
beat book.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Animals at Lockwood Manor by Jane Healey
Deceit and Other Possibilities by Vanessa Hua
New Waves: A Novel by Kevin Nguyen
A Phoenix First Must Burn: Sixteen Stories of Black Girl Magic, Resistance, and Hope by Patrice Caldwell
Black Widow: A Sad-Funny Journey Through Grief for People Who Normally Avoid Books with Words Like “Journey” in the Title by Leslie Gray Streeter
Good Citizens Need Not Fear: Stories by Maria Reva
The Bramble and the Rose: A Henry Farrell Novel by Tom Bouman
Dry Bones in the Valley by Tom Bouman
A Murderous Relation (A Veronica Speedwell Mystery) by Deanna Raybourn
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez
The Silence of the White City by Eva García Sáenz
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel
You Will Never Be Forgotten: Stories by Mary South
Harley in the Sky by Akemi Dawn Bowman
The Liberation of Brigid Dunne: A Novel by Patricia Scanlan
Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend: A Novel by Jenny Colgan
Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights by Patrick Weekes
The Oracle Code by Marieke Nijkamp, Manuel Preitano (Illustrator)
Mimi Lee Gets a Clue (A Sassy Cat Mystery) by Jennifer J. Chow
Gold Rush Girl by Avi
Powershift: Transform Any Situation, Close Any Deal, and Achieve Any Outcome by Daymond John, Daniel Paisner
In the Lateness of the World: Poems by Carolyn Forché
Bloom (The Overthrow) by Kenneth Oppel
Three Brothers: Memories of My Family by Yan Lianke and Carlos Rojas
Here the Dark by David Bergen
Pharma: Greed, Lies, and the Poisoning of America by Gerald Posner
A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations by Robert Bryce
Cry Havoc: Charlottesville and American Democracy Under Siege by Michael Signer
Gone by Midnight (Crimson Lake) by Candice Fox
The Firsts: The Inside Story of the Women Reshaping Congress by Jennifer Steinhauer
We Know It When We See It: What the Neurobiology of Vision Tells Us About How We Think by Richard Masland
Lost Boy Found by Kirsten Alexander
In Pursuit of Disobedient Women: A Memoir of Love, Rebellion, and Family, Far Away by Dionne Searcey
The Science of Storytelling: Why Stories Make Us Human and How to Tell Them Better by Will Storr
The Death of Sitting Bear: New and Selected Poems by N. Scott Momaday
Maps and Transcripts of the Ordinary World: Poems by Kathryn Cowles
To Make Room for the Sea by Adam Clay
A-List Angels: How a Band of Actors, Artists, and Athletes Hacked Silicon Valley by Zack O’Malley Greenburg
Do Nothing: How to Break Away from Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving by Celeste Headlee
Mustard, Milk, and Gin by Megan Denton Ray
The Small Crimes of Tiffany Templeton by Richard Fifield
Ledger: Poems by Jane Hirshfield
Our Revolution: A Mother and Daughter at Midcentury by Honor Moore
Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning by Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi
And They Called It Camelot: A Novel of Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis by Stephanie Marie Thornton
The Keeper by Jessica Moor
Spindle and Dagger by J. Anderson Coats
Margery Kempe (NYRB Classics) by Robert Glück
That We May Live: Speculative Chinese Fiction by Ge Yan
Most Likely by Sarah Watson
Beyond the Sea by Paul Lynch
My Dark Vanessa: A Novel by Kate Elizabeth Russell
Defy the Sun by Jessika Fleck
Untamed by Glennon Doyle Melton
Lab Partners by Mora Montgomery
When You Were Everything by Ashley Woodfolk
Recollections of My Nonexistence: A Memoir by Rebecca Solnit
The Perfect World of Miwako Sumida by Clarissa Goenawan
The Copycat by Wendy McLeod MacKnight
The June Boys by Court Stevens
Schrödinger’s Dog: A Novel by Martin Dumont, John Cullen (translator)
The Deep by Alma Katsu
Cinderella and the Glass Ceiling: And Other Feminist Fairy Tales by Laura Lane, Ellen Haun
Precious You: A Novel by Helen Monks Takhar
Before Familiar Woods by Ian Pisarcik
So We Can Glow: Stories by Leesa Cross-Smith
Privilege: A Novel by Mary Adkins
Rust Belt Femme by Raechel Anne Jolie
The Operator: A Novel by Gretchen Berg
Social Poetics by Mark Nowak
The Biggerers by Amy Lilwall
Unfollow Me: A Novel by Charlotte Duckworth
A History of Islam in 21 Women by Hossein Kamaly
Young Heroes of the Soviet Union: A Memoir and a Reckoning by Alex Halberstadt
The Hunt for History: On the Trail of the World’s Lost Treasures—from the Letters of Lincoln, Churchill, and Einstein to the Secret Recordings Onboard JFK’s Air Force One by Nathan Raab, Luke Barr
The Blackbird Girls by Anne Blankman
Line of Sight by James Queally
Servant of the Crown (The Dragonslayer Book 3) by Duncan M. Hamilton
Cries from the Lost Island by Kathleen O’Neal Gear
A Good Neighborhood by Therese Anne Fowler
Between The Records by Julian Tepper
American Birds: A Literary Companion by Andrew Rubenfeld and Terry Tempest Williams
Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice by Mahogany L. Browne, Elizabeth Acevedo, Olivia Gatwood, Taylor III, Theodore, Jason Reynolds
The Vinyl Underground by Rob Rufus
The Physics Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained by DK
The World According to Physics by Jim Al-Khalili
Courting the Wild Twin by Martin Shaw
Girls Lost by Jessica Schiefauer, Saskia Vogel (translator)
The Immortal Conquistador by Carrie Vaughn
Fantasy by Kim-Anh Schreiber
Cat in the Agraharam and Other Stories by Dilip Kumar
My Shadow Is My Skin: Voices from the Iranian Diaspora by Katherine Whitney (Editor), Leila Emery (Editor)