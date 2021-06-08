New Releases and More for June 8, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Ten Low, Slipping, The Ugly Cry, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Ten Low by Stark Holborn

The Road Trip by Beth O’Leary

Victim F: From Crime Victims to Suspects to Survivors by Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn with Nicole Weisensee Egan

Slipping by Mohamed Kheir, Robin Moger (Translator)

The Ugly Cry: A Memoir by Danielle Henderson

The Marvelous by Claire Kann

Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch by Rivka Galchen

Slewfoot: A Tale of Bewitchery by Bram

The Bombay Prince by Sujata Massey

WHAT WE’RE READING:

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

Dune by Frank Herbert

The Cabinet by Un-Su Kim

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Fire with Fire by Destiny Soria

Rez Dogs by Joseph Bruchac

Donuts and Other Proclamations of Love by Jared Reck

We Two Alone: Stories by Jack Wang

Daughter of Sparta by Claire Andrews

The Dive: The Untold Story of the World’s Deepest Submarine Rescue by Stephen McGinty

When You and I Collide by Kate Norris

We Can’t Keep Meeting Like This by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Cack-Handed: A Memoir by Gina Yashere

Every Body Shines: Sixteen Stories About Living Fabulously Fat by Cassandra Newbould

Bones of Hilo by Eric Redman

The Unraveling by Benjamin Rosenbaum

One Two Three by Laurie Frankel

Vulnerable AF by Tarriona Ball

The Wolf and the Woodsman by Ava Reid

The Hive by Melissa Scholes Young

The Stone Loves the World by Brian Hall

The Sacred Band: Three Hundred Theban Lovers Fighting to Save Greek Freedom by James Romm

The Listening House by Mabel Seeley

HOMES by Moheb Soliman

Worldly Things by Michael Kleber-Diggs

The Doomsday Book of Fairy Tales by Emily Brewes

Unwell Women: Misdiagnosis and Myth in a Man-Made World by Elinor Cleghorn

It All Begins with Jelly Beans by Nova Weetman

The Burning Blue: The Untold Story of Christa McAuliffe and NASA’s Challenger Disaster by Kevin Cook

The Queer Principles of Kit Webb by Cat Sebastian

Rabbits by Terry Miles

The Plague Year: America in the Time of Covid by Lawrence Wright

Dust Off the Bones by Paul Howarth

And Now You’re Back by Jill Mansell

Kin: A Memoir by Shawna Kay Rodenberg

Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir by Akwaeke Emezi

All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake by Tiya Miles

The Disappearing Act by Catherine Steadman

A Dark and Secret Place by Jen Williams

Heartbreakers and Fakers by Cameron Lund

Swimming to the Top of the Tide by Patricia Hanlon

Night Came with Many Stars by Simon Van Booy

The Missing Treasures of Amy Ashton by Eleanor Ray

Fifteen Hundred Miles From the Sun by Jonny Garza Villa

Animal by Lisa Taddeo

Rainbow Milk by Paul Mendez

Hollow Chest by Brita Sandstrom

¡Hola Papi!: How to Come Out to Your Boyfriend in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Lessons on Love, Race, and Sexuality by JP Brammer

The Jasmine Throne (The Burning Kingdoms Book 1) by Tasha Suri

The Sea Is Salt and So Am I by Cassandra Hartt

The Fugitivities by Jesse McCarthy

From the Ashes: My Story of Being Indigenous, Homeless, and Finding My Way by Jesse Thistle

The Hidden Palace: A Tale of the Golem and the Jinni by Helene Wecker

The Appalachian Trail: A Biography by Philip D’Anieri

Legends of the North Cascades by Jonathan Evison

Twilight in Hazard: An Appalachian Reckoning by Alan Maimon

Of Princes and Promises by Sandhya Menon

I Don’t Forgive You by Aggie Blum Thompson

In: A Graphic Novel by Will McPhail