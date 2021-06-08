Episode 314
New Releases and More for June 8, 2021
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Ten Low, Slipping, The Ugly Cry, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Ten Low by Stark Holborn
The Road Trip by Beth O’Leary
Victim F: From Crime Victims to Suspects to Survivors by Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn with Nicole Weisensee Egan
Slipping by Mohamed Kheir, Robin Moger (Translator)
The Ugly Cry: A Memoir by Danielle Henderson
The Marvelous by Claire Kann
Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch by Rivka Galchen
Slewfoot: A Tale of Bewitchery by Bram
The Bombay Prince by Sujata Massey
WHAT WE’RE READING:
One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston
Dune by Frank Herbert
The Cabinet by Un-Su Kim
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Fire with Fire by Destiny Soria
Rez Dogs by Joseph Bruchac
Donuts and Other Proclamations of Love by Jared Reck
We Two Alone: Stories by Jack Wang
Daughter of Sparta by Claire Andrews
The Dive: The Untold Story of the World’s Deepest Submarine Rescue by Stephen McGinty
When You and I Collide by Kate Norris
We Can’t Keep Meeting Like This by Rachel Lynn Solomon
Cack-Handed: A Memoir by Gina Yashere
Every Body Shines: Sixteen Stories About Living Fabulously Fat by Cassandra Newbould
Bones of Hilo by Eric Redman
The Unraveling by Benjamin Rosenbaum
One Two Three by Laurie Frankel
Vulnerable AF by Tarriona Ball
The Wolf and the Woodsman by Ava Reid
The Hive by Melissa Scholes Young
The Stone Loves the World by Brian Hall
The Sacred Band: Three Hundred Theban Lovers Fighting to Save Greek Freedom by James Romm
The Listening House by Mabel Seeley
HOMES by Moheb Soliman
Worldly Things by Michael Kleber-Diggs
The Doomsday Book of Fairy Tales by Emily Brewes
Unwell Women: Misdiagnosis and Myth in a Man-Made World by Elinor Cleghorn
It All Begins with Jelly Beans by Nova Weetman
The Burning Blue: The Untold Story of Christa McAuliffe and NASA’s Challenger Disaster by Kevin Cook
The Queer Principles of Kit Webb by Cat Sebastian
Rabbits by Terry Miles
The Plague Year: America in the Time of Covid by Lawrence Wright
Dust Off the Bones by Paul Howarth
And Now You’re Back by Jill Mansell
Kin: A Memoir by Shawna Kay Rodenberg
Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir by Akwaeke Emezi
All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake by Tiya Miles
The Disappearing Act by Catherine Steadman
A Dark and Secret Place by Jen Williams
Heartbreakers and Fakers by Cameron Lund
Swimming to the Top of the Tide by Patricia Hanlon
Night Came with Many Stars by Simon Van Booy
The Missing Treasures of Amy Ashton by Eleanor Ray
Fifteen Hundred Miles From the Sun by Jonny Garza Villa
Animal by Lisa Taddeo
Rainbow Milk by Paul Mendez
Hollow Chest by Brita Sandstrom
¡Hola Papi!: How to Come Out to Your Boyfriend in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Lessons on Love, Race, and Sexuality by JP Brammer
The Jasmine Throne (The Burning Kingdoms Book 1) by Tasha Suri
The Sea Is Salt and So Am I by Cassandra Hartt
The Fugitivities by Jesse McCarthy
From the Ashes: My Story of Being Indigenous, Homeless, and Finding My Way by Jesse Thistle
The Hidden Palace: A Tale of the Golem and the Jinni by Helene Wecker
The Appalachian Trail: A Biography by Philip D’Anieri
Legends of the North Cascades by Jonathan Evison
Twilight in Hazard: An Appalachian Reckoning by Alan Maimon
Of Princes and Promises by Sandhya Menon
I Don’t Forgive You by Aggie Blum Thompson
In: A Graphic Novel by Will McPhail