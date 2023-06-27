New Releases and More for June 27, 2023
This week, Liberty and Erica discuss The Theory of Everything Else, Invisible Son, The Bawk-ness Monster, and more great books.
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Theory of Everything Else: A Voyage Into the World of the Weird by Dan Schreiber
Invisible Son by Kim Johnson
Misfortune Cookie: A Noodle Shop Mystery by Vivien Chien
Murder is a Piece of Cake by Valerie Burns
The Bawk-ness Monster by Natalie Riess, Sara Goetter
The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue
The Archive Undying by Emma Mieko Candon
Crooked Plow by Itamar Vieira Junior and Johnny Lorenz (translator)
Paperback Releases:
Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean
Alias Emma by Ava Glass
Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield
Fen, Bog and Swamp: A Short History of Peatland Destruction and Its Role in the Climate Crisis by Annie Proulx
Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto
The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty
Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra
The Mermaid of Black Conch by Monique Roffey
What We’re Reading:
The Sleeping Car Porter by Suzette Mayr
Interesting Facts about Space by Emily Austin
More Books Out This Week:
You’ve Been Served by Kristen Alicia
Gods of the Wyrdwood: The Forsaken Trilogy by RJ Barker
Negative Money by Lillian Yvonne Bertram
Little Monsters by Adrienne Brodeur
Sing Me to Sleep by Gabi Burton
Before She Finds Me by Heather Chavez
The Tale of the Gravemother (Are You Afraid of the Dark #1) by Rin Chupeco
Lay Your Body Down by Amy Suiter Clarke
The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel
Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson’s Creek: How Seven Teen Shows Transformed Television by Thea Glassman
Gloria Buenrostro Is Not My Girlfriend by Brandon Hoàng
Directions to Myself: A Memoir of Four Years by Heidi Julavits
Dead Eleven by Jimmy Juliano
Have You Seen Her by Catherine McKenzie
The Shadow Sister by Lily Meade
The Apartment by Ana Menéndez
The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston
Manslaughter Park (Jane Austen Murder Mysteries Book 3) by Tirzah Price
The Imposters by Tom Rachman
Fireworks Every Night by Beth Raymer
A Most Agreeable Murder by Julia Seales
The History of a Difficult Child by Mihret Sibhat
Charlotte Illes Is Not a Detective by Katie Siegel
Theo Tan and the Iron Fan by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Banyan Moon by Thao Thai
How to Be Remembered by Michael Thompson
The Daughter Ship by Boo Trundle
The Beach at Summerly by Beatriz Williams
The Other Mistress by Shanora Williams
The Road to Roswell by Connie Willis