New Releases and More for June 27, 2023

This week, Liberty and Erica discuss The Theory of Everything Else, Invisible Son, The Bawk-ness Monster, and more great books.

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Theory of Everything Else: A Voyage Into the World of the Weird by Dan Schreiber

Invisible Son by Kim Johnson

Misfortune Cookie: A Noodle Shop Mystery by Vivien Chien

Murder is a Piece of Cake by Valerie Burns

The Bawk-ness Monster by Natalie Riess, Sara Goetter

The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue

The Archive Undying by Emma Mieko Candon

Crooked Plow by Itamar Vieira Junior and Johnny Lorenz (translator)

Paperback Releases:

Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean

Alias Emma by Ava Glass

Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield

Fen, Bog and Swamp: A Short History of Peatland Destruction and Its Role in the Climate Crisis by Annie Proulx

Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto

The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty

Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra

The Mermaid of Black Conch by Monique Roffey

What We’re Reading:

The Sleeping Car Porter by Suzette Mayr

Interesting Facts about Space by Emily Austin

More Books Out This Week:

You’ve Been Served by Kristen Alicia

Gods of the Wyrdwood: The Forsaken Trilogy by RJ Barker

Negative Money by Lillian Yvonne Bertram

Little Monsters by Adrienne Brodeur

Sing Me to Sleep by Gabi Burton

Before She Finds Me by Heather Chavez

The Tale of the Gravemother (Are You Afraid of the Dark #1) by Rin Chupeco

Lay Your Body Down by Amy Suiter Clarke

The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel

Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson’s Creek: How Seven Teen Shows Transformed Television by Thea Glassman

Gloria Buenrostro Is Not My Girlfriend by Brandon Hoàng

Directions to Myself: A Memoir of Four Years by Heidi Julavits

Dead Eleven by Jimmy Juliano

Have You Seen Her by Catherine McKenzie

The Shadow Sister by Lily Meade

The Apartment by Ana Menéndez

The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston

Manslaughter Park (Jane Austen Murder Mysteries Book 3) by Tirzah Price

The Imposters by Tom Rachman

Fireworks Every Night by Beth Raymer

A Most Agreeable Murder by Julia Seales

The History of a Difficult Child by Mihret Sibhat

Charlotte Illes Is Not a Detective by Katie Siegel

Theo Tan and the Iron Fan by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Banyan Moon by Thao Thai

How to Be Remembered by Michael Thompson

The Daughter Ship by Boo Trundle

The Beach at Summerly by Beatriz Williams

The Other Mistress by Shanora Williams

The Road to Roswell by Connie Willis