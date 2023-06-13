New Releases and More for June 13, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Loot, Psyche and Eros, Better Living Through Birding, and more great books.

Books Discussed On the Show:

Loot by Tania James

Saint Juniper’s Folly by Alex Crespo

Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World by Christian Cooper

Psyche and Eros by Luna McNamara

You Can’t Stay Here Forever by Katherine Lin

Maddalena and the Dark by Julia Fine

Kiss Me in the Coral Lounge: Intimate Confessions from a Happy Marriage by Helen Ellis

Wannabe: Reckonings with the Pop Culture That Shapes Me by Aisha Harris

Paperback Releases:

The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid

Venomous Lumpsucker by Ned Beauman

Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen

Butts: A Backstory by Heather Radke

You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi

What We’re Reading:

The Shadow Cabinet by Juno Dawson

The Madstone by Elizabeth Crook

Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant: A Memoir by Curtis Chin

More Books Out This Week:

Going Bicoastal by Dahlia Adler

The Gray by Chris Baron

Tough Titties: On Living Your Best Life When You’re the F-ing Worst by Laura Belgray

Swimming with Ghosts by Michelle Brafman

Symbols of Freedom: Slavery and Resistance Before the Civil War by Matthew J. Clavin

The Gulf by Rachel Cochran

Kismat Connection by Ananya Devarajan

The Spectacular by Fiona Davis

The First Bright Thing by J.R. Dawson

The Woman Inside by M. T. Edvardsson

Girls and Their Monsters: The Genain Quadruplets and the Making of Madness in America by Audrey Clare Farley

Call Me Adnan by Reem Faruqi

50 Pies, 50 States: An Immigrant’s Love Letter to the United States Through Pie by Stacey Mei Yan Fong

Be Mine: A Frank Bascombe Novel by Richard Ford

When the Hibiscus Falls by M. Evelina Galang

The Last Lifeboat by Hazel Gaynor

Everyone Wants to Know by Kelly Loy Gilbert

She Started It by Sian Gilbert

Forgiving Imelda Marcos by Nathan Go

Reproduction by Louisa Hall

The Power of One: How I Found the Strength to Tell the Truth and Why I Blew the Whistle on Facebook by Frances Haugen

The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand

Much Ado About Nada by Uzma Jalaluddin

On Earth As It Is on Television by Emily Jane

How to Stay Married: The Most Insane Love Story Ever Told by Harrison Scott Key

Flight & Anchor by Nicole Kornher-Stace

Everything the Darkness Eats by Eric LaRocca

8 Lives of a Century-Old Trickster by Mirinae Lee

The Forbidden Territory of a Terrifying Woman by Molly Lynch

The Island of Lost Girls by Alex Marwood

The Quiet Tenant by Clémence Michallon

The Surviving Sky by Kritika H. Rao

The Puzzle Master by Danielle Trussoni

To Name the Bigger Lie: A Memoir in Two Stories by Sarah Viren

What Remains by Wendy Walker

Girlfriend on Mars by Deborah Willis

The Braid Girls by Sherri Winston

My Stupid Intentions by Bernardo Zannoni, Alex Andriesse (translator)

Beijing Sprawl by Xu Zechen, Eric Abrahamsen and Jeremy Tiang (translators)