New Releases and More for June 13, 2023
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Loot, Psyche and Eros, Better Living Through Birding, and more great books.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Looking for fascinating stories, informed takes, useful advice, and more drawn from our collective experience as power readers, teachers, librarians, booksellers, and bookish professionals? Subscribe to The Deep Dive, a biweekly newsletter featuring stories to inform and inspire readers, to get exclusive content delivered to your inbox!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Loot by Tania James
Saint Juniper’s Folly by Alex Crespo
Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World by Christian Cooper
Psyche and Eros by Luna McNamara
You Can’t Stay Here Forever by Katherine Lin
Maddalena and the Dark by Julia Fine
Kiss Me in the Coral Lounge: Intimate Confessions from a Happy Marriage by Helen Ellis
Wannabe: Reckonings with the Pop Culture That Shapes Me by Aisha Harris
Paperback Releases:
The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid
Venomous Lumpsucker by Ned Beauman
Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen
Butts: A Backstory by Heather Radke
You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi
What We’re Reading:
The Shadow Cabinet by Juno Dawson
The Madstone by Elizabeth Crook
Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant: A Memoir by Curtis Chin
More Books Out This Week:
Going Bicoastal by Dahlia Adler
The Gray by Chris Baron
Tough Titties: On Living Your Best Life When You’re the F-ing Worst by Laura Belgray
Swimming with Ghosts by Michelle Brafman
Symbols of Freedom: Slavery and Resistance Before the Civil War by Matthew J. Clavin
The Gulf by Rachel Cochran
Kismat Connection by Ananya Devarajan
The Spectacular by Fiona Davis
The First Bright Thing by J.R. Dawson
The Woman Inside by M. T. Edvardsson
Girls and Their Monsters: The Genain Quadruplets and the Making of Madness in America by Audrey Clare Farley
Call Me Adnan by Reem Faruqi
50 Pies, 50 States: An Immigrant’s Love Letter to the United States Through Pie by Stacey Mei Yan Fong
Be Mine: A Frank Bascombe Novel by Richard Ford
When the Hibiscus Falls by M. Evelina Galang
The Last Lifeboat by Hazel Gaynor
Everyone Wants to Know by Kelly Loy Gilbert
She Started It by Sian Gilbert
Forgiving Imelda Marcos by Nathan Go
Reproduction by Louisa Hall
The Power of One: How I Found the Strength to Tell the Truth and Why I Blew the Whistle on Facebook by Frances Haugen
The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand
Much Ado About Nada by Uzma Jalaluddin
On Earth As It Is on Television by Emily Jane
How to Stay Married: The Most Insane Love Story Ever Told by Harrison Scott Key
Flight & Anchor by Nicole Kornher-Stace
Everything the Darkness Eats by Eric LaRocca
8 Lives of a Century-Old Trickster by Mirinae Lee
The Forbidden Territory of a Terrifying Woman by Molly Lynch
The Island of Lost Girls by Alex Marwood
The Quiet Tenant by Clémence Michallon
The Surviving Sky by Kritika H. Rao
The Puzzle Master by Danielle Trussoni
To Name the Bigger Lie: A Memoir in Two Stories by Sarah Viren
What Remains by Wendy Walker
Girlfriend on Mars by Deborah Willis
The Braid Girls by Sherri Winston
My Stupid Intentions by Bernardo Zannoni, Alex Andriesse (translator)
Beijing Sprawl by Xu Zechen, Eric Abrahamsen and Jeremy Tiang (translators)