Episode 267
New Releases and More for July 7, 2020
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss The Cold Vanish, The Voting Booth, Want, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Cold Vanish: Seeking the Missing in North America’s Wildlands by Jon Billman
Into the Streets: A Young Person’s Visual History of Protest in the United States by Marke Bieschke
The Color of Air: A Novel by Gail Tsukiyama
The Voting Booth by Brandy Colbert
Want: A Novel by Lynn Steger Strong
The Sirens of Mars: Searching for Life on Another World by Sarah Stewart Johnson
Burn Our Bodies Down by Rory Power
Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century by Alice Wong
WHAT WE’RE READING:
My Eyes Are Up Here by Laura Zimmermann
Leave the World Behind: A Novel by Rumaan Alam
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Once You Go This Far: A Mystery by Kristen Lepionka
Alice Knott by Blake Butler
Mother Daughter Widow Wife: A Novel by Robin Wasserman
Separated: Inside an American Tragedy by Jacob Soboroff
Marah Chase and the Fountain of Youth: A Novel by Jay Stringer
After the Body: New & Selected Poems by Cleopatra Mathis
Seekers of the Wild Realm (The Wild Realm) by Alexandra Ott
Eight Lane Runaways by Henry McCausland
Let Them Eat Pancakes: One Man’s Personal Revolution in the City of Light by Craig Carlson
Breathing Through the Wound: A Novel by Víctor del Árbol, Lisa Dillman (translator)
Memoirs and Misinformation: A novel by Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon
Antkind: A Novel by Charlie Kaufman
You’re Next by Kylie Schachte
Katrina: A History, 1915–2015 by Andy Horowitz
Long Story Short: Turning Famous Books into Cartoons by Mr. Fish
Let them Eat Tweets: How the Right Rules in an Age of Extreme Inequality by Jacob S. Hacker, Paul Pierson
The Marked Volume 1: Fresh Ink by David Hine, Brian Haberlin, Geirrod Van Dyke
Hard Wired by Len Vlahos
Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust
The Damned by Renée Ahdieh
The Psychic Soviet by Ian F Svenonius
Members Only by Sameer Pandya
Paying the Land by Joe Sacco
Coop Knows the Scoop by Taryn Souders
Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall
Feminist City: Claiming Space in a Man-Made World by Leslie Kern
How to Take Awesome Photos of Cats by Andrew Marttila
The Rules of Contagion: Why Things Spread–And Why They Stop by Adam Kucharski
Fresh Water for Flowers by Valérie Perrin, Hildegarde Serle (translator)
The Hungover Games: A True Story by Sophie Heawood
The Lost City: The Omte Origins (from the World of the Trylle) by Amanda Hocking
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature by Sue Stuart-Smith
Rockaway: Surfing Headlong into a New Life by Diane Cardwell
Dewey Defeats Truman: The 1948 Election and the Battle for America’s Soul by A. J. Baime
Demagogue: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joe McCarthy by Larry Tye
The Golden Thread: The Cold War and the Mysterious Death of Dag Hammarskjöld by Ravi Somaiya
Live to Tell the Tale: Combat Tactics for Player Characters by Keith Ammann
Notes on a Silencing: A Memoir by Lacy Crawford
Gatecrasher: How I Helped the Rich Become Famous and Ruin the World by Ben Widdicombe
A Natural History of Color: The Science Behind What We See and How We See it by Rob DeSalle
One to Watch: A Novel by Kate Stayman-London
Random Sh*t Flying Through the Air by Jackson Ford
Lady Romeo: The Radical and Revolutionary Life of Charlotte Cushman, America’s First Celebrity by Tana Wojczuk
Miss Graham’s Cold War Cookbook: A Novel by Celia Rees
Of Mutts and Men (A Chet & Bernie Mystery) by Spencer Quinn
The Ballad of Big Feeling by Ari Braverman
Modern Witchcraft: Goddess Empowerment for the Kick-Ass Woman by Deborah Blake
The Book of Fatal Errors (The Feylawn Chronicles) by Dashka Slater
Quitter: A Memoir of Drinking, Relapse, and Recovery by Erica C. Barnett
The Lost and Found Bookshop: A Novel by Susan Wiggs
Bonnie: A Novel by Christina Schwarz
True Love: A Novel by Sarah Gerard
In the Land of Good Living: A Journey to the Heart of Florida by Kent Russell
The End of White Politics: How to Heal Our Liberal Divide by Zerlina Maxwell
Red Dust by Yoss, David Frye (translator)
Say It Louder!: Black Voters, White Narratives, and Saving Our Democracy by Tiffany Cross
The Good Luck Stone by Heather Bell Adams
Monstress: Stories (Art of the Story) by Lysley Tenorio
Craigslist Confessional: A Collection of Secrets from Anonymous Strangers by Helena Dea Bala
Every Sky a Grave: A Novel by Jay Posey
Watching You Without Me: A novel by Lynn Coady
The Big Book of Mars by Marc Hartzman
The Book of Dragons: An Anthology by Jonathan Strahan
Sensation Machines by Adam Wilson
Bright Precious Thing: A Memoir by Gail Caldwell
Mapping Humanity: How Modern Genetics Is Changing Criminal Justice, Personalized Medicine, and Our Identities by Joshua Z. Rappoport
Lake Life: A Novel by David James Poissant
Fast Girls: A Novel of the 1936 Women’s Olympic Team by Elise Hooper
You Again: A Novel by Debra Jo Immergut
An Education in Ruin by Alexis Bass
B*witch by Paige McKenzie and Nancy Ohlin
Dress Coded by Carrie Firestone
Survivor Song: A Novel by Paul Tremblay
Last One Out Shut Off the Lights by Stephanie Soileau
The Caiplie Caves: Poems by Karen Solie
Desert Notebooks: A Road Map for the End of Time by Ben Ehrenreich
The Lost Art of Dying: Reviving Forgotten Wisdom by L.S. Dugdale
American Follies by Norman Lock
Scorpionfish by Natalie Bakopoulos
22 Minutes of Unconditional Love by Daphne Merkin
Out of Time by David Klass
Open Secrets by Sheila Kohler
The Case of the Vanishing Blonde: And Other True Crime Stories by Mark Bowden
The Party Upstairs by Lee Conell
Haunted Heroine (Heroine Complex Book 4) by Sarah Kuhn
Not Like the Movies by Kerry Winfrey
The Princess Will Save You by Sarah Henning
Accidental by Alex Richards
A Peculiar Peril (The Misadventures of Jonathan Lambshead) by Jeff VanderMeer
The Vapors: A Southern Family, the New York Mob, and the Rise and Fall of Hot Springs, America’s Forgotten Capital of Vice by David Hill
Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron
All These Monsters by Amy Tintera
The Bright Lands by John Fram
Becoming Duchess Goldblatt by Anonymous
Unravel the Dusk (The Blood of Stars) by Elizabeth Lim
Not Your All-American Girl by Wendy Wan-Long Shang and Madelyn Rosenberg
Faith: Taking Flight by Julie Murphy
Unconquerable Sun by Kate Elliott
Cool for America: Stories by Andrew Martin
Florence Adler Swims Forever: A Novel by Rachel Beanland
Vernon Subutex 2: A Novel by Virginie Despentes, Frank Wynne (translator)
Branwell: A Novel of the Brontë Brother by Douglas A. Martin
Artifact by Arlene Heyman
Scare Me by K. R. Alexander
Cinderbiter: Celtic Poems by Martin Shaw and Tony Hoagland
Hurry Home: A Novel by Roz Nay
The Heir Affair (The Royal We) by Heather Cocks, Jessica Morgan
Or What You Will by Jo Walton
Ghost Hunter’s Daughter by Dan Poblocki
Love, Jacaranda by Alex Flinn
Not Another Love Song by Olivia Wildenstein
The Golden Thread: The Cold War Mystery Surrounding the Death of Dag Hammarskjöld by Ravi Somaiya
The Act of Living: What the Great Psychologists Can Teach Us About Finding Fulfillment by Frank Tallis
The Beauty in Breaking: A Memoir by Michele Harper
The Unleashed by Danielle Vega
A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor: A Novel by Hank Green
The Golden Cage by Camilla Läckberg, Neil Smith (translator)
Finders Creepers (Half Past Peculiar Book 1) by Derek Fridolfs, Dustin Nguyen
Fraternity: Stories by Benjamin Nugent
The Last Wife by Karen Hamilton
The Heart and Other Monsters: A Memoir by Rose Andersen
Standoff: Race, Policing, and a Deadly Assault That Gripped a Nation by Jamie Thompson
The Shadows: A Novel by Alex North
The Patient by Jasper DeWitt
The Son of Good Fortune: A Novel by Lysley Tenorio
Muse Squad: The Cassandra Curse by Chantel Acevedo
How to Write a Story by Kate Messner, Mark Siegel
Danbi Leads the School Parade by Anna Kim
History Smashers: The Mayflower by Kate Messner