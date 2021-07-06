New Releases and More for July 6, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Everyone In This Room Will Someday Be Dead, Rise To the Sun, Build Your House Around My Body, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead by Emily Austin

Rise to the Sun by Leah Johnson

Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith

Temple Alley Summer by Sachiko Kashiwaba, Miho Satake (Illustrator), Avery Fischer Udagawa (Translator)

The Very Nice Box by Eve Gleichman and Laura Blackett

The Legend of Auntie Po by Shing Yin Khor

Lights out in Lincolnwood by Geoffrey Rodkey

Indestructible Object by Mary McCoy

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Secret to Superhuman Strength by Alison Bechdel

I Came All This Way to Meet You: Writing Myself Home by Jami Attenberg

Wish It Lasted Forever: Life With the Larry Bird Celtics by Dan Shaughnessy

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Vessel: A Memoir by Cai Chongda Cai

Shoulder Season by Christina Clancy

Lilla the Accidental Witch by Eleanor Crewes

All Our Shimmering Skies by Trent Dalton

The Temple House Vanishing by Rachel Donohue

Big Dark Hole: and Other Stories by Jeffrey Ford

The Lords of Time by Eva García Sáenz

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig

The Forest of Vanishing Stars by Kristin Harmel

The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim

Tatterdemalion by Sylvia Linsteadt

What We Devour by Linsey Miller

The Stranger in the Mirror by Liv Constantine

Falling by T. J. Newman

We Have Always Been Here by Lena Nguyen

Variations on the Body by María Ospina, Heather Cleary (Translator)

This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan

Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship by Catherine Raven

Brotherhood by Mohamed Mbougar Sarr and Alexia Trigo

Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood by Danny Trejo and Donal Logue

Give My Love to the Savages: Stories by Chris Stuck

Any Way the Wind Blows (Simon Snow Trilogy) by Rainbow Rowell

The Tiger Mom’s Tale by Lyn Liao Butler

Silver Tears by Camilla Läckberg

The View Was Exhausting by Mikaella Clements and Onjuli Datta

Wayward by Dana Spiotta

Phosphorescence: A Memoir of Finding Joy When Your World Goes Dark by Julia Baird

People Like Them by Samira Sedira, Lara Vergnaud (translator)

The Man Who Hated Women: Sex, Censorship, and Civil Liberties in the Gilded Age by Amy Sohn

Nobody, Somebody, Anybody by Kelly McClorey

Incense and Sensibility (The Rajes Series Book 3) by Sonali Dev

We Are the Baby-Sitters Club: Essays and Artwork from Grown-Up Readers by Marisa Crawford and Megan Milks

Island Queen by Vanessa Riley

The Okay Witch and the Hungry Shadow by Emma Steinkellner

Tooth of the Covenant by Norman Lock

Dear Miss Metropolitan by Carolyn Ferrell

Couple Found Slain: After a Family Murder by Mikita Brottman

The Empire’s Ruin (Ashes of the Unhewn Throne) by Brian Staveley

Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby

Open Skies: My Life as Afghanistan’s First Female Pilot by Niloofar Rahmani with R.D. Sykes

The Deadline Effect: How to Work Like It’s the Last Minute―Before the Last Minute by Christopher Cox

The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans by Cynthia Barnett

The First Collection of Criticism by a Living Female Rock Critic: Revised and Expanded Edition by Jessica Hopper

If You, Then Me by Yvonne Woon

Racing the Clock: A Running Life with Nature by Bernd Heinrich

Stories to Tell: A Memoir by Richard Marx

From the Streets of Shaolin: The Wu-Tang Saga by S. H. Fernando Jr.

Alone in Space: A Collection by Tillie Walden

Summer in the City of Roses by Michelle Ruiz Keil

The Stranger Behind You by Carol Goodman