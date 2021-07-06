Episode 318
New Releases and More for July 6, 2021
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Everyone In This Room Will Someday Be Dead, Rise To the Sun, Build Your House Around My Body, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead by Emily Austin
Rise to the Sun by Leah Johnson
Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith
Temple Alley Summer by Sachiko Kashiwaba, Miho Satake (Illustrator), Avery Fischer Udagawa (Translator)
The Very Nice Box by Eve Gleichman and Laura Blackett
The Legend of Auntie Po by Shing Yin Khor
Lights out in Lincolnwood by Geoffrey Rodkey
Indestructible Object by Mary McCoy
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Secret to Superhuman Strength by Alison Bechdel
I Came All This Way to Meet You: Writing Myself Home by Jami Attenberg
Wish It Lasted Forever: Life With the Larry Bird Celtics by Dan Shaughnessy
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Vessel: A Memoir by Cai Chongda Cai
Shoulder Season by Christina Clancy
Lilla the Accidental Witch by Eleanor Crewes
All Our Shimmering Skies by Trent Dalton
The Temple House Vanishing by Rachel Donohue
Big Dark Hole: and Other Stories by Jeffrey Ford
The Lords of Time by Eva García Sáenz
The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
The Forest of Vanishing Stars by Kristin Harmel
The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller
Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim
Tatterdemalion by Sylvia Linsteadt
What We Devour by Linsey Miller
The Stranger in the Mirror by Liv Constantine
Falling by T. J. Newman
We Have Always Been Here by Lena Nguyen
Variations on the Body by María Ospina, Heather Cleary (Translator)
This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan
Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship by Catherine Raven
Brotherhood by Mohamed Mbougar Sarr and Alexia Trigo
Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood by Danny Trejo and Donal Logue
Give My Love to the Savages: Stories by Chris Stuck
Any Way the Wind Blows (Simon Snow Trilogy) by Rainbow Rowell
The Tiger Mom’s Tale by Lyn Liao Butler
Silver Tears by Camilla Läckberg
The View Was Exhausting by Mikaella Clements and Onjuli Datta
Wayward by Dana Spiotta
Phosphorescence: A Memoir of Finding Joy When Your World Goes Dark by Julia Baird
People Like Them by Samira Sedira, Lara Vergnaud (translator)
The Man Who Hated Women: Sex, Censorship, and Civil Liberties in the Gilded Age by Amy Sohn
Nobody, Somebody, Anybody by Kelly McClorey
Incense and Sensibility (The Rajes Series Book 3) by Sonali Dev
We Are the Baby-Sitters Club: Essays and Artwork from Grown-Up Readers by Marisa Crawford and Megan Milks
Island Queen by Vanessa Riley
The Okay Witch and the Hungry Shadow by Emma Steinkellner
Tooth of the Covenant by Norman Lock
Dear Miss Metropolitan by Carolyn Ferrell
Couple Found Slain: After a Family Murder by Mikita Brottman
The Empire’s Ruin (Ashes of the Unhewn Throne) by Brian Staveley
Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby
Open Skies: My Life as Afghanistan’s First Female Pilot by Niloofar Rahmani with R.D. Sykes
The Deadline Effect: How to Work Like It’s the Last Minute―Before the Last Minute by Christopher Cox
The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans by Cynthia Barnett
The First Collection of Criticism by a Living Female Rock Critic: Revised and Expanded Edition by Jessica Hopper
If You, Then Me by Yvonne Woon
Racing the Clock: A Running Life with Nature by Bernd Heinrich
Stories to Tell: A Memoir by Richard Marx
From the Streets of Shaolin: The Wu-Tang Saga by S. H. Fernando Jr.
Alone in Space: A Collection by Tillie Walden
Summer in the City of Roses by Michelle Ruiz Keil
The Stranger Behind You by Carol Goodman