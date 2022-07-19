New Releases and More for July 19, 2022
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Force of Such Beauty, Just Like Home, The Daughter of Doctor Moreau, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Force of Such Beauty by Barbara Bourland
Just Like Home by Sarah Gailey
A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark
The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Album of Dr. Moreau by Daryl Gregory
Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional by Isaac Fitzgerald
Youngblood by Sasha Lauren
Lumberjackula by Mat Heagerty and Sam Owen
Other Terrors: An Inclusive Anthology by Vince A. Liaguno and Rena Mason
Crumbs by Danie Stirling
Lightfall: The Girl & the Galdurian by Tim Probert
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Intimacies by Katie Kitamura
Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest
The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease by Daisy Hernández
The Letters of Shirley Jackson by Shirley Jackson
This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan
America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s by Elizabeth Hinton
Erin’s Diary: An Official Derry Girls Book by Lisa McGee
Death by Landscape by Elvia Wilk
Mary: An Awakening of Terror by Nat Cassidy
The Accidental Pinup by Danielle Jackson
Vampires, Hearts & Other Dead Things by Margie Fuston
WHAT WE’RE READING:
All Our Hidden Gifts and The Gifts That Bind Us by Caroline O’Donoghue
Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
Bloodmarked (The Legendborn Cycle) by Tracy Deonn
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Acne: A Memoir by Laura Chinn
What Goes Unsaid: A Memoir of Fathers Who Never Were by Emiliano Monge, Frank Wynne (translator)
The Kingdoms of Savannah by George Dawes Green
The Retreat by Sarah Pearse
The Last Storm by Tim Lebbon
Briefly, A Delicious Life by Nell Stevens
Black Mouth by Ronald Malfi
Death Doesn’t Forget by Ed Lin
Goth Girl, Queen of the Universe by Lindsay S. Zrull
Heat Wave (The Extraordinaries, 3) by TJ Klune
Slaying the Dragon: A Secret History of Dungeons and Dragons by Ben Riggs
J.R. Silver Writes Her World by Melissa Dassori
The Work Wife by Alison B. Hart
Things We Do in the Dark by Jennifer Hillier
The Bodyguard by Katherine Center
Blackwater by Jeannette Arroyo and Ren Graham
Finding Edward by Sheila Murray
Hokuloa Road by Elizabeth Hand
The Pink Hotel by Liska Jacobs
Shmutz by Felicia Berliner
Dark Earth by Rebecca Stott
Do the Work!: An Antiracist Activity Book by W. Kamau Bell and Kate Schatz
The Stone Road by Trent Jamieson