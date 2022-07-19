New Releases and More for July 19, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Force of Such Beauty, Just Like Home, The Daughter of Doctor Moreau, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Force of Such Beauty by Barbara Bourland

Just Like Home by Sarah Gailey

A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark

The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Album of Dr. Moreau by Daryl Gregory

Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional by Isaac Fitzgerald

Youngblood by Sasha Lauren

Lumberjackula by Mat Heagerty and Sam Owen

Other Terrors: An Inclusive Anthology by Vince A. Liaguno and Rena Mason

Crumbs by Danie Stirling

Lightfall: The Girl & the Galdurian by Tim Probert

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Intimacies by Katie Kitamura

Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest

The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease by Daisy Hernández

The Letters of Shirley Jackson by Shirley Jackson

This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan

America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s by Elizabeth Hinton

Erin’s Diary: An Official Derry Girls Book by Lisa McGee

Death by Landscape by Elvia Wilk

Mary: An Awakening of Terror by Nat Cassidy

The Accidental Pinup by Danielle Jackson

Vampires, Hearts & Other Dead Things by Margie Fuston

WHAT WE’RE READING:

All Our Hidden Gifts and The Gifts That Bind Us by Caroline O’Donoghue

Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson

Bloodmarked (The Legendborn Cycle) by Tracy Deonn

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Acne: A Memoir by Laura Chinn

What Goes Unsaid: A Memoir of Fathers Who Never Were by Emiliano Monge, Frank Wynne (translator)

The Kingdoms of Savannah by George Dawes Green

The Retreat by Sarah Pearse

The Last Storm by Tim Lebbon

Briefly, A Delicious Life by Nell Stevens

Black Mouth by Ronald Malfi

Death Doesn’t Forget by Ed Lin

Goth Girl, Queen of the Universe by Lindsay S. Zrull

Heat Wave (The Extraordinaries, 3) by TJ Klune

Slaying the Dragon: A Secret History of Dungeons and Dragons by Ben Riggs

J.R. Silver Writes Her World by Melissa Dassori

The Work Wife by Alison B. Hart

Things We Do in the Dark by Jennifer Hillier

The Bodyguard by Katherine Center

Blackwater by Jeannette Arroyo and Ren Graham

Finding Edward by Sheila Murray

Hokuloa Road by Elizabeth Hand

The Pink Hotel by Liska Jacobs

Shmutz by Felicia Berliner

Dark Earth by Rebecca Stott

Do the Work!: An Antiracist Activity Book by W. Kamau Bell and Kate Schatz

The Stone Road by Trent Jamieson