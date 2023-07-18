New Releases and More for July 18, 2023
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Deep Sky, How Can I Help You?, Silver Nitrate, and more great books.
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei
How Can I Help You? By Laura Sims
Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Firebird by Sunmi
Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead
All That’s Left to Say by Emery Lord
Be Sure: Wayward Children, Books 1-3 by Seanan McGuire
What a Desi Girl Wants by Sabina Khan
Paperback Releases:
Thistlefoot by GennaRose Nethercott
The Work Wife by Alison B. Hart
Mademoiselle Revolution by Zoe Sivak
A Death in Door County by Annelise Ryan
The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem
What We’re Reading:
Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them by Timothy Egan
Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
Planting Clues: How plants solve crimes by David J. Gibson
More Books Out This Week:
Every Rising Sun by Jamila Ahmed
Emergency: Stories by Kathleen Alcott
Head above Water: Reflections on Illness by Shahd Alshammari
Frontera by Julio Anta and Jacoby Salcedo
Cutting Teeth by Chandler Baker
Onlookers: Stories by Ann Beattie
The Einstein Effect: How the World’s Favorite Genius Got into Our Cars, Our Bathrooms, and Our Minds by Benyamin Cohen
The Chaos Monster (Secrets of the Sky, Book One) by Sayantani DasGupta
The Block Party by Jamie Day
The King Is Dead by Benjamin Dean
To Have and to Heist by Sara Desai
A Twisted Love Story by Samantha Downing
I Meant It Once: Stories by Kate Doyle
Strip Tees: A Memoir of Millennial Los Angeles by Kate Flannery
Wasteland: The Secret World of Waste and the Urgent Search for a Cleaner Future by Oliver Franklin-Wallis
The Magma Cup by Eric Gapstur
Vanishing Maps by Cristina García
Immortal Longings (Flesh & False Gods) by Chloe Gong
Returning Light: Thirty Years on the Island of Skellig Michael by Robert L. Harris
History’s Angel by Anjum Hasan
bell hooks: The Last Interview: and Other Conversations (The Last Interview Series) by bell hooks
Juliette or, the Ghosts Return in the Spring by Camille Jourdy, Aleshia Jensen (translator)
No One Prayed Over Their Graves by Khaled Khalifa, Leri Price (translator)
Mixed Up by Gordon Korman
The Bellwoods Game by Celia Krampien
Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer by Jillian Lauren
The Country of the Blind: A Memoir at the End of Sight by Andrew Leland
Look: How to Pay Attention in a Distracted World by Christian Madsbjerg
Sammy Espinoza’s Last Review by Tehlor Kay Mejia
A Guide to the Dark by Meriam Metoui
The Book of Disbelieving (The Mary McCarthy Prize in Short Fiction) by David Lawrence Morse
The Wonder State by Sara Flannery Murphy
Small Worlds by Caleb Azumah Nelson
Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent
Kings of Their Own Ocean: Tuna, Obsession, and the Future of Our Seas by Karen Pinchin
Tropicália by Harold Rogers
Doom Guy: Life in First Person by John Romero
Everybody’s Favorite: Tales from the World’s Worst Perfectionist by Lillian Stone
Camp Damascus by Chuck Tingle
Under This Forgetful Sky by Lauren Yero