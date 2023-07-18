New Releases and More for July 18, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss The Deep Sky, How Can I Help You?, Silver Nitrate, and more great books.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

What do S.A. Cosby, Khaled Hosseini, Sarah Bakewell, and Yahdon Israel have in common? They’ve been guests on Book Riot’s newest podcast, First Edition where BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O’Neal explores the wide bookish world. Subscribe to hear them and stay to hear Book Riot’s editors pick the “it” book of the month.

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei

How Can I Help You? By Laura Sims

Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Firebird by Sunmi

Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead

All That’s Left to Say by Emery Lord

Be Sure: Wayward Children, Books 1-3 by Seanan McGuire

What a Desi Girl Wants by Sabina Khan

Paperback Releases:

Thistlefoot by GennaRose Nethercott

The Work Wife by Alison B. Hart

Mademoiselle Revolution by Zoe Sivak

A Death in Door County by Annelise Ryan

The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem

What We’re Reading:

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them by Timothy Egan

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange

Planting Clues: How plants solve crimes by David J. Gibson

More Books Out This Week:

Every Rising Sun by Jamila Ahmed

Emergency: Stories by Kathleen Alcott

Head above Water: Reflections on Illness by Shahd Alshammari

Frontera by Julio Anta and Jacoby Salcedo

Cutting Teeth by Chandler Baker

Onlookers: Stories by Ann Beattie

The Einstein Effect: How the World’s Favorite Genius Got into Our Cars, Our Bathrooms, and Our Minds by Benyamin Cohen

The Chaos Monster (Secrets of the Sky, Book One) by Sayantani DasGupta

The Block Party by Jamie Day

The King Is Dead by Benjamin Dean

To Have and to Heist by Sara Desai

A Twisted Love Story by Samantha Downing

I Meant It Once: Stories by Kate Doyle

Strip Tees: A Memoir of Millennial Los Angeles by Kate Flannery

Wasteland: The Secret World of Waste and the Urgent Search for a Cleaner Future by Oliver Franklin-Wallis

The Magma Cup by Eric Gapstur

Vanishing Maps by Cristina García

Immortal Longings (Flesh & False Gods) by Chloe Gong

Returning Light: Thirty Years on the Island of Skellig Michael by Robert L. Harris

History’s Angel by Anjum Hasan

bell hooks: The Last Interview: and Other Conversations (The Last Interview Series) by bell hooks

Juliette or, the Ghosts Return in the Spring by Camille Jourdy, Aleshia Jensen (translator)

No One Prayed Over Their Graves by Khaled Khalifa, Leri Price (translator)

Mixed Up by Gordon Korman

The Bellwoods Game by Celia Krampien

Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer by Jillian Lauren

The Country of the Blind: A Memoir at the End of Sight by Andrew Leland

Look: How to Pay Attention in a Distracted World by Christian Madsbjerg

Sammy Espinoza’s Last Review by Tehlor Kay Mejia

A Guide to the Dark by Meriam Metoui

The Book of Disbelieving (The Mary McCarthy Prize in Short Fiction) by David Lawrence Morse

The Wonder State by Sara Flannery Murphy

Small Worlds by Caleb Azumah Nelson

Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent

Kings of Their Own Ocean: Tuna, Obsession, and the Future of Our Seas by Karen Pinchin

Tropicália by Harold Rogers

Doom Guy: Life in First Person by John Romero

Everybody’s Favorite: Tales from the World’s Worst Perfectionist by Lillian Stone

Camp Damascus by Chuck Tingle

Under This Forgetful Sky by Lauren Yero