New Releases and More for July 11, 2023

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Mistress of Bhatia House, The Librarianist, The Centre, and more great books.

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Librarianist by Patrick deWitt

The Mistress of Bhatia House by Sujata Massey

The Deepest Map: The High-Stakes Race to Chart the World’s Oceans by Laura Trethewey

Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark by Greg Skomal and Ret Talbot

Kiss Mi, Mi Amor by Alana Quintana Albertson

When Crack Was King: A People’s History of a Misunderstood Era by Donovan X. Ramsey

The Centre by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi

Life on Other Planets: A Memoir of Finding My Place in the Universe by Aomawa Shields

The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy by Moiya McTier

The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein

Interesting Facts about Space by Emily Austin

Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World by Christian Cooper

The Carnivale of Curiosities by Amiee Gibbs

Paperback Releases:

Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir by Erika L. Sánchez

The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir by Ingrid Rojas Contreras (NBA and Pulitzer finalist)

The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories by Jamil Jan Kochai (NBA finalist)

Kaleidoscope by Cecily Wong

The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell

Other Names for Love by Taymour Soomro

The Last Party by Clare Mackintosh

Chester Keene Cracks the Code by Kekla Magoon

What We’re Reading:

The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz

Again and Again by Jonathan Evison

More Books Out This Week:

The Sea Elephants by Shastri Akella

The Splinter in the Sky by Kemi Ashing-Giwa

The Oud Player of Cairo by Jasmin Attia

Those Who Saw the Sun: African American Oral Histories from the Jim Crow South by Jaha Nailah Avery

Flags on the Bayou by James Lee Burke

Half-Life of a Stolen Sister by Rachel Cantor

An Evil Heart by Linda Castillo

The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera

Good Fortune by C.K. Chau

Thicker Than Water by Megan Collins

Thunderclap: A Memoir of Art and Life and Sudden Death by Laura Cumming

Under the Eye of Power: How Fear of Secret Societies Shapes American Democracy by Colin Dickey

Counterweight by Djuna, Anton Hur (translator)

A Song of Salvation by Alechia Dow

The Curse of Saints by Kate Dramis

With a Kiss We Die by L. R. Dorn

Ripe by Sarah Rose Etter

Nothing Special by Nicole Flattery

Boys in the Valley by Philip Fracassi

Elsewhere: Stories by Yan Ge

My Week with Him by Joya Goffney

Promise by Rachel Eliza Griffiths

After the Funeral and Other Stories by Tessa Hadley

Sucker by Daniel Hornsby

The Best Possible Experience: Stories by Nishanth Injam

All the Yellow Suns by Malavika Kannan

The Skull: A Tyrolean Folktale by Jon Klassen

The Vegan by Andrew Lipstein

The Duchess Effect by Tracey Livesay

Do Tell by Lindsay Lynch

All-Night Pharmacy by Ruth Madievsky

Excavations by Hannah Michell

The Militia House by John Milas

Video Game of the Year: A Year-by-Year Guide to the Best, Boldest, and Most Bizarre Games from Every Year Since 1977 by Jordan Minor

The Stolen Coast by Dwyer Murphy

Snow Place Like LA: A Christmas Notch in July Novella by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone

Clouds over California by Karyn Parsons

A Little Luck by Claudia Piñeiro, Frances Riddle (translator)

The Country of Toó by Rodrigo Rey Rosa, Stephen Henighan (translator)

Queen of Exiles by Vanessa Riley

Magdalena by Candi Sary

Play to Win by Jodie Slaughter

Thief Liar Lady by D. L. Soria

The Beast You Are: Stories by Paul Tremblay

Ebony Gate (The Phoenix Hoard, 1) by Julia Vee and Ken BeBelle

Burn the Negative by Josh Winning

Star Bringer by Tracy Wolff, Nina Croft

Whisperwood by Alex Woodroe