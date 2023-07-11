New Releases and More for July 11, 2023
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Mistress of Bhatia House, The Librarianist, The Centre, and more great books.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
What do S.A. Cosby, Khaled Hosseini, Sarah Bakewell, and Yahdon Israel have in common? They’ve been guests on Book Riot’s newest podcast, First Edition where BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O’Neal explores the wide bookish world. Subscribe to hear them and stay to hear Book Riot’s editors pick the “it” book of the month.
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Librarianist by Patrick deWitt
The Mistress of Bhatia House by Sujata Massey
The Deepest Map: The High-Stakes Race to Chart the World’s Oceans by Laura Trethewey
Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark by Greg Skomal and Ret Talbot
Kiss Mi, Mi Amor by Alana Quintana Albertson
When Crack Was King: A People’s History of a Misunderstood Era by Donovan X. Ramsey
The Centre by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi
Life on Other Planets: A Memoir of Finding My Place in the Universe by Aomawa Shields
The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy by Moiya McTier
The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein
Interesting Facts about Space by Emily Austin
Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World by Christian Cooper
The Carnivale of Curiosities by Amiee Gibbs
Paperback Releases:
Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir by Erika L. Sánchez
The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir by Ingrid Rojas Contreras (NBA and Pulitzer finalist)
The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories by Jamil Jan Kochai (NBA finalist)
Kaleidoscope by Cecily Wong
The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell
Other Names for Love by Taymour Soomro
The Last Party by Clare Mackintosh
Chester Keene Cracks the Code by Kekla Magoon
What We’re Reading:
The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz
Again and Again by Jonathan Evison
More Books Out This Week:
The Sea Elephants by Shastri Akella
The Splinter in the Sky by Kemi Ashing-Giwa
The Oud Player of Cairo by Jasmin Attia
Those Who Saw the Sun: African American Oral Histories from the Jim Crow South by Jaha Nailah Avery
Flags on the Bayou by James Lee Burke
Half-Life of a Stolen Sister by Rachel Cantor
An Evil Heart by Linda Castillo
The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera
Good Fortune by C.K. Chau
Thicker Than Water by Megan Collins
Thunderclap: A Memoir of Art and Life and Sudden Death by Laura Cumming
Under the Eye of Power: How Fear of Secret Societies Shapes American Democracy by Colin Dickey
Counterweight by Djuna, Anton Hur (translator)
A Song of Salvation by Alechia Dow
The Curse of Saints by Kate Dramis
With a Kiss We Die by L. R. Dorn
Ripe by Sarah Rose Etter
Nothing Special by Nicole Flattery
Boys in the Valley by Philip Fracassi
Elsewhere: Stories by Yan Ge
My Week with Him by Joya Goffney
Promise by Rachel Eliza Griffiths
After the Funeral and Other Stories by Tessa Hadley
Sucker by Daniel Hornsby
The Best Possible Experience: Stories by Nishanth Injam
All the Yellow Suns by Malavika Kannan
The Skull: A Tyrolean Folktale by Jon Klassen
The Vegan by Andrew Lipstein
The Duchess Effect by Tracey Livesay
Do Tell by Lindsay Lynch
All-Night Pharmacy by Ruth Madievsky
Excavations by Hannah Michell
The Militia House by John Milas
Video Game of the Year: A Year-by-Year Guide to the Best, Boldest, and Most Bizarre Games from Every Year Since 1977 by Jordan Minor
The Stolen Coast by Dwyer Murphy
Snow Place Like LA: A Christmas Notch in July Novella by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone
Clouds over California by Karyn Parsons
A Little Luck by Claudia Piñeiro, Frances Riddle (translator)
The Country of Toó by Rodrigo Rey Rosa, Stephen Henighan (translator)
Queen of Exiles by Vanessa Riley
Magdalena by Candi Sary
Play to Win by Jodie Slaughter
Thief Liar Lady by D. L. Soria
The Beast You Are: Stories by Paul Tremblay
Ebony Gate (The Phoenix Hoard, 1) by Julia Vee and Ken BeBelle
Burn the Negative by Josh Winning
Star Bringer by Tracy Wolff, Nina Croft
Whisperwood by Alex Woodroe