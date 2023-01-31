New Releases and More for January 31, 2023
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Exiles, The Black Queen, Vampire Weekend, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Exiles by Jane Harper
The Black Queen by Jumata Emill
Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen
The Davenports by Krystal Marquis
This Other Eden by Paul Harding
The Nineties: A Book by Chuck Klosterman
Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree, Daisy Rockwell (translator)
Central Places by Delia Cai
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
In Every Generation (Buffy: The Next Generation, Book 1) by Kendare Blake
Eating to Extinction: The World’s Rarest Foods and Why We Need to Save Them by Dan Saladino
Fight Night by Miriam Towes
How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer by Janelle Monáe
Vladimir by Julia May Jonas
The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk, Jennifer Croft (translator)
Sorry, Bro by Taleen Voskuni
The Second You’re Single by Cara Tanamachi
Woman, Captain, Rebel: The Extraordinary True Story of a Daring Icelandic Sea Captain by Margaret Willson
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Spare by Prince Harry
Skull Water by Heinz Insu Fenkl
On the Savage Side by Tiffany McDaniel
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Love, Pamela by Pamela Anderson
Black on Black: On Our Resilience and Brilliance in America by Daniel Black
Promise Boys by Nick Brooks
Reggie and Delilah’s Year of Falling by Elise Bryant
Someone Else’s Life by Lyn Liao Butler
You Shall Leave Your Land by Renato Cisneros, Fionn Petch (translator)
Chain of Thorns (The Last Hours Book 3) by Cassandra Clare
Waco Rising: David Koresh, the FBI, and the Birth of America’s Modern Militias by Kevin Cook
Finlay Donovan Jumps the Gun by Elle Cosimano
Going Dark by Melissa de la Cruz
Meru by S.B. Divya
Maame by Jessica George
Then Everything Happens at Once by M-E Girard
Driving the Green Book: A Road Trip Through the Living History of Black Resistance by Alvin Hall
Heart Bones by Colleen Hoover
Head Cleaner by David James Keaton
How to Be a (Young) Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi and Nic Stone
Stolen by Ann-Helén Laestadius, Rachel Willson-Broyles (translator)
The In-Betweens: A Lyrical Memoir by Davon Loeb
The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz
Dream to Me by Megan Paasch
The Fresh Prince Project: How the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Remixed America by Chris Palmer
The Hard Road Out: One Woman’s Escape From North Korea by Jihyun Park, Seh-lynn Chai, Sarah Baldwin (translator)
The Sweet Spot by Amy Poeppel
Collected Works by Lydia Sandgren, Agnes Broomé (translator)
Tell Me One Thing by Kerri Schlottman
Behind the Scenes by Karelia Stetz-Waters
The Love You Save: A Memoir by Goldie Taylor
Threadneedle by Cari Thomas
The Drift by C. J. Tudor
Reckoning: Writing into Existence by V (formerly Eve Ensler)
Bet on Black: The Good News about Being Black in America Today by Eboni K. Williams
Twelve Months and a Day by Louisa Young
The Cartographers by Amy Zhang