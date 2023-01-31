New Releases and More for January 31, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Exiles, The Black Queen, Vampire Weekend, and more great books.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Exiles by Jane Harper

The Black Queen by Jumata Emill

Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen

The Davenports by Krystal Marquis

This Other Eden by Paul Harding

The Nineties: A Book by Chuck Klosterman

Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree, Daisy Rockwell (translator)

Central Places by Delia Cai

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

In Every Generation (Buffy: The Next Generation, Book 1) by Kendare Blake

Eating to Extinction: The World’s Rarest Foods and Why We Need to Save Them by Dan Saladino

Fight Night by Miriam Towes

How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer by Janelle Monáe

Vladimir by Julia May Jonas

The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk, Jennifer Croft (translator)

Sorry, Bro by Taleen Voskuni

The Second You’re Single by Cara Tanamachi

Woman, Captain, Rebel: The Extraordinary True Story of a Daring Icelandic Sea Captain by Margaret Willson

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Spare by Prince Harry

Skull Water by Heinz Insu Fenkl

On the Savage Side by Tiffany McDaniel

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Love, Pamela by Pamela Anderson

Black on Black: On Our Resilience and Brilliance in America by Daniel Black

Promise Boys by Nick Brooks

Reggie and Delilah’s Year of Falling by Elise Bryant

Someone Else’s Life by Lyn Liao Butler

You Shall Leave Your Land by Renato Cisneros, Fionn Petch (translator)

Chain of Thorns (The Last Hours Book 3) by Cassandra Clare

Waco Rising: David Koresh, the FBI, and the Birth of America’s Modern Militias by Kevin Cook

Finlay Donovan Jumps the Gun by Elle Cosimano

Going Dark by Melissa de la Cruz

Meru by S.B. Divya

Maame by Jessica George

Then Everything Happens at Once by M-E Girard

Driving the Green Book: A Road Trip Through the Living History of Black Resistance by Alvin Hall

Heart Bones by Colleen Hoover

Head Cleaner by David James Keaton

How to Be a (Young) Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi and Nic Stone

Stolen by Ann-Helén Laestadius, Rachel Willson-Broyles (translator)

The In-Betweens: A Lyrical Memoir by Davon Loeb

The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz

Dream to Me by Megan Paasch

The Fresh Prince Project: How the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Remixed America by Chris Palmer

The Hard Road Out: One Woman’s Escape From North Korea by Jihyun Park, Seh-lynn Chai, Sarah Baldwin (translator)

The Sweet Spot by Amy Poeppel

Collected Works by Lydia Sandgren, Agnes Broomé (translator)

Tell Me One Thing by Kerri Schlottman

Behind the Scenes by Karelia Stetz-Waters

The Love You Save: A Memoir by Goldie Taylor

Threadneedle by Cari Thomas

The Drift by C. J. Tudor

Reckoning: Writing into Existence by V (formerly Eve Ensler)

Bet on Black: The Good News about Being Black in America Today by Eboni K. Williams

Twelve Months and a Day by Louisa Young

The Cartographers by Amy Zhang