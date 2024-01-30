New Releases and More for January 30, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Be a Revolution, Interesting Facts about Space, Wander in the Dark, and more great books!

2024 is the tenth year of the Read Harder Challenge! Join us as we make our way through 24 tasks meant to expand our reading horizons and diversify our TBRs. To get book recommendations for each task, sign up for the Read Harder newsletter. We’ll also keep you informed about other cool reading challenges, readathons, and more across the bookish internet. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features, where you can connect with a community of passionate, like-minded readers in a cozy and supportive corner of the internet. Visit bookriot.com/readharder to sign up.

Books Discussed On the Show:

Interesting Facts about Space by Emily Austin

Poemhood: Our Black Revival: History, Folklore & the Black Experience: A Young Adult Poetry Anthology edited by Amber McBride, Erica Martin, Taylor Byas

Wander in the Dark by Jumata Emill

Abolition: Politics, Practices, Promises, Vol. 1 by Angela Y. Davis

The House of Last Resort by Christopher Golden

Be a Revolution: How Everyday People Are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World—and How You Can, Too by Ijeoma Oluo

A Quantum Love Story by Mike Chen

Come Together: The Science (and Art!) of Creating Lasting Sexual Connections by Emily Nagoski, PhD

Paperback Releases:

The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley

Monstrilio by Gerardo Sámano Córdova

Skinfolk: A Memoir by Matthew Pratt Guterl

Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper

Greek Lessons by Han Kang, Deborah Smith and e. yaewon (translators)

Pomegranate by Helen Elaine Lee

Cleopatra and Frankenstein by Coco Mellors

Night Wherever We Go by Tracey Rose Peyton

What We’re Reading:

A Sorceress Comes to Call by T. Kingfisher

My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two by Emil Ferris

Inciting Joy: Essays by Ross Gay

Queen B: The Story of Anne Boleyn, Witch Queen (The HMRC Trilogy) by Juno Dawson

More Books Out This Week:

Good Material by Dolly Alderton

This Is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets by Kwame Alexander

Once a Queen by Sarah Arthur

One Hour of Fervor by Muriel Barbery, Alison Anderson (translator)

Dear Oliver: An Unexpected Friendship with Oliver Sacks by Susan R. Barry

Confrontations by Simone Antangana Bekono, Suzanne Heukensfeldt Jansen (translator)

Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis by Jonathan Blitzer

Red by Annie Cardi

The Ukraine: Stories by Artem Chapeye, Zenia H. Tompkins (translator)

Your Utopia: Stories by Bora Chung, Anton Hur (translator)

The Mayor of Maxwell Street by Avery Cunningham

The Survivors of the Clotilda: The Lost Stories of the Last Captives of the American Slave Trade by Hannah Durkin

Mrs. Quinn’s Rise to Fame by Olivia Ford

A Short History of Trans Misogyny by Jules Gill-Peterson

The Dark Fable by Katherine Harbour

The House of Plain Truth by Donna Hemans

Canadian Boyfriend by Jenny Holiday

Wolves of Winter (Essex Dogs Trilogy Book 2) by Dan Jones

The Disappearance of Astrid Bricard by Natasha Lester

House of Flame and Shadow (Crescent City, 3) by Sarah J. Maas

A Sweeter Song: Catharsis by Martina McGowan

Held by Anne Michaels

Miss Truesdale and the Fall of Hyperborea by Mike Mignola, Jesse Lonergan, Clem Robins

Prima Facie by Suzie Miller

The American Queen by Vanessa Miller

Clover Hendry’s Day Off by Beth Morrey

Everything is Everything: A Memoir of Love, Hate & Hope by Clive Myrie

How We Named the Stars by Andrés N. Ordorica

HBCU Made: A Celebration of the Black College Experience by Ayesha Rascoe

Come and Get It by Kiley Reid

Not Bad For a Girl by Anastasia Ryan

Just Shy of Ordinary by A.J. Sass

The War Below: Lithium, Copper, and the Global Battle to Power Our Lives by Ernest Scheyder

Everyone on This Train Is a Suspect by Benjamin Stevenson

The City of Stardust by Georgia Summers

The Invocations by Krystal Sutherland

The Takeover by Cara Tanamachi

These Deadly Prophecies by Andrea Tang

Twenty-Seven Minutes by Ashley Tate

The Queen of Sugar Hill: A Novel of Hattie McDaniel by ReShonda Tate

Hard by a Great Forest by Leo Vardiashvili

Midnight on Beacon Street by Emily Ruth Verona

The Cleaner by Brandi Wells

The Excitements by CJ Wray

Alterations: A Graphic Novel by Ray Xu

All Rhodes Lead Here by Mariana Zapata