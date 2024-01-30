New Releases and More for January 30, 2024
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Be a Revolution, Interesting Facts about Space, Wander in the Dark, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Interesting Facts about Space by Emily Austin
Poemhood: Our Black Revival: History, Folklore & the Black Experience: A Young Adult Poetry Anthology edited by Amber McBride, Erica Martin, Taylor Byas
Wander in the Dark by Jumata Emill
Abolition: Politics, Practices, Promises, Vol. 1 by Angela Y. Davis
The House of Last Resort by Christopher Golden
Be a Revolution: How Everyday People Are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World—and How You Can, Too by Ijeoma Oluo
A Quantum Love Story by Mike Chen
Come Together: The Science (and Art!) of Creating Lasting Sexual Connections by Emily Nagoski, PhD
Paperback Releases:
The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley
Monstrilio by Gerardo Sámano Córdova
Skinfolk: A Memoir by Matthew Pratt Guterl
Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper
Greek Lessons by Han Kang, Deborah Smith and e. yaewon (translators)
Pomegranate by Helen Elaine Lee
Cleopatra and Frankenstein by Coco Mellors
Night Wherever We Go by Tracey Rose Peyton
What We’re Reading:
A Sorceress Comes to Call by T. Kingfisher
My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two by Emil Ferris
Inciting Joy: Essays by Ross Gay
Queen B: The Story of Anne Boleyn, Witch Queen (The HMRC Trilogy) by Juno Dawson
More Books Out This Week:
Good Material by Dolly Alderton
This Is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets by Kwame Alexander
Once a Queen by Sarah Arthur
One Hour of Fervor by Muriel Barbery, Alison Anderson (translator)
Dear Oliver: An Unexpected Friendship with Oliver Sacks by Susan R. Barry
Confrontations by Simone Antangana Bekono, Suzanne Heukensfeldt Jansen (translator)
Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis by Jonathan Blitzer
Red by Annie Cardi
The Ukraine: Stories by Artem Chapeye, Zenia H. Tompkins (translator)
Your Utopia: Stories by Bora Chung, Anton Hur (translator)
The Mayor of Maxwell Street by Avery Cunningham
The Survivors of the Clotilda: The Lost Stories of the Last Captives of the American Slave Trade by Hannah Durkin
Mrs. Quinn’s Rise to Fame by Olivia Ford
A Short History of Trans Misogyny by Jules Gill-Peterson
The Dark Fable by Katherine Harbour
The House of Plain Truth by Donna Hemans
Canadian Boyfriend by Jenny Holiday
Wolves of Winter (Essex Dogs Trilogy Book 2) by Dan Jones
The Disappearance of Astrid Bricard by Natasha Lester
House of Flame and Shadow (Crescent City, 3) by Sarah J. Maas
A Sweeter Song: Catharsis by Martina McGowan
Held by Anne Michaels
Miss Truesdale and the Fall of Hyperborea by Mike Mignola, Jesse Lonergan, Clem Robins
Prima Facie by Suzie Miller
The American Queen by Vanessa Miller
Clover Hendry’s Day Off by Beth Morrey
Everything is Everything: A Memoir of Love, Hate & Hope by Clive Myrie
How We Named the Stars by Andrés N. Ordorica
HBCU Made: A Celebration of the Black College Experience by Ayesha Rascoe
Come and Get It by Kiley Reid
Not Bad For a Girl by Anastasia Ryan
Just Shy of Ordinary by A.J. Sass
The War Below: Lithium, Copper, and the Global Battle to Power Our Lives by Ernest Scheyder
Everyone on This Train Is a Suspect by Benjamin Stevenson
The City of Stardust by Georgia Summers
The Invocations by Krystal Sutherland
The Takeover by Cara Tanamachi
These Deadly Prophecies by Andrea Tang
Twenty-Seven Minutes by Ashley Tate
The Queen of Sugar Hill: A Novel of Hattie McDaniel by ReShonda Tate
Hard by a Great Forest by Leo Vardiashvili
Midnight on Beacon Street by Emily Ruth Verona
The Cleaner by Brandi Wells
The Excitements by CJ Wray
Alterations: A Graphic Novel by Ray Xu
All Rhodes Lead Here by Mariana Zapata