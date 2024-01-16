New Releases and More for January 16, 2024
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss This Wretched Valley, Escaping Mr. Rochester, Beautyland, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
This Wretched Valley by Jenny Kiefer
Escaping Mr. Rochester by L.L. McKinney
So Let Them Burn by Kamilah Cole
Divine Might: Goddesses in Greek Myth by Natalie Haynes
Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino
Witchcraft: A History in Thirteen Trials by Marion Gibson
Ilium by Lea Carpenter
The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro
You Dreamed of Empires by Alvaro Enrique, Natasha Wimmer (translator)
Paperback Releases:
Horse by Geraldine Brooks
The New Life by Tom Crewe
Scorched Grace: A Sister Holiday Mystery by Margot Douaihy
The Faraway World: Stories by Patricia Engel
Friday I’m in Love by Camryn Garrett
Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey
All the Dangerous Things by Stacy Willingham
Decent People by De’Shawn Charles Winslow
What We’re Reading:
Queen B by Juno Dawson
Torch Against the Night by Sabaa Tahir
All the Colors of Darkness by Chris Whitaker
More Books Out This Week:
So Fetch: The Making of Mean Girls (And Why We’re Still So Obsessed with It) by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong
The Longest Autumn by Amy Avery
No Shelter But the Stars by Virginia Black
Filterworld: How Algorithms Flattened Culture by Kyle Chayka
The Silence in Her Eyes by Armando Lucas Correa
Behind You Is the Sea by Susan Muaddi Darraj
Emily Wilde’s Map of the Otherlands by Heather Fawcett
A Place for Vanishing by Ann Fraistat
City of Laughter by Temim Fruchter
The Best That You Can Do: Stories by Amina Gautier
True North by Andrew J. Graff
Beasts of War (Beasts of Prey 3) by Ayana Gray
Transient and Strange: Notes on the Science of Life by Nell Greenfieldboyce
Evergreen by Devin Greenlee
The Allure of the Multiverse: Extra Dimensions, Other Worlds, and Parallel Universes by Paul Halpern
Burn Man: Selected Stories by Mark Anthony Jarman
Where You End by Abbott Kahler
Say You’ll Be Mine by Naina Kumar
Sex with a Brain Injury: On Concussion and Recovery by Annie Liontas
The Last Fire Season: A Personal and Pyronatural History by Manjula Martin
The Fury by Alex Michaelides
The Curse of Pietro Houdini by Derek B. Miller
The Tusks of Extinction by Ray Nayler
A History of Half-Birds: Poems by Caroline Harper New
All I See is Violence by Angie Elita Newell
The MAGA Diaries: My Surreal Adventures Inside the Right-Wing (And How I Got Out) by Tina Nguyen
Most Ardently: A Pride & Prejudice Remix (Remixed Classics) by Gabe Cole Novoa
The Night of the Storm by Nishita Parekh
A Drop of Venom by Sajni Patel
My Big, Fat Desi Wedding edited by Prerna Pickett
The Parliament by Aimee Pokwatka
Maude Horton’s Glorious Revenge by Lizzie Pook
American Wings: Chicago’s Pioneering Black Aviators and the Race for Equality in the Sky by Sherri L. Smith and Elizabeth Wein
Not Quite a Ghost by Anne Ursu
Drunk-ish: A Memoir of Loving and Leaving Alcohol by Stefanie Wilder-Taylor
Only If You’re Lucky by Stacy Willingham
Shark Teeth by Sherri Winston
More: A Memoir of Open Marriage by Molly Roden Winter
Valley Verified by Kyla Zhao