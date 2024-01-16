New Releases and More for January 16, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss This Wretched Valley, Escaping Mr. Rochester, Beautyland, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

This Wretched Valley by Jenny Kiefer

Escaping Mr. Rochester by L.L. McKinney

So Let Them Burn by Kamilah Cole

Divine Might: Goddesses in Greek Myth by Natalie Haynes

Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino

Witchcraft: A History in Thirteen Trials by Marion Gibson

Ilium by Lea Carpenter

The Haunting of Alejandra by V. Castro

You Dreamed of Empires by Alvaro Enrique, Natasha Wimmer (translator)

Paperback Releases:

Horse by Geraldine Brooks

The New Life by Tom Crewe

Scorched Grace: A Sister Holiday Mystery by Margot Douaihy

The Faraway World: Stories by Patricia Engel

Friday I’m in Love by Camryn Garrett

Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey

All the Dangerous Things by Stacy Willingham

Decent People by De’Shawn Charles Winslow

What We’re Reading:

Queen B by Juno Dawson

Torch Against the Night by Sabaa Tahir

All the Colors of Darkness by Chris Whitaker

More Books Out This Week:

So Fetch: The Making of Mean Girls (And Why We’re Still So Obsessed with It) by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong

The Longest Autumn by Amy Avery

No Shelter But the Stars by Virginia Black

Filterworld: How Algorithms Flattened Culture by Kyle Chayka

The Silence in Her Eyes by Armando Lucas Correa

Behind You Is the Sea by Susan Muaddi Darraj

Emily Wilde’s Map of the Otherlands by Heather Fawcett

A Place for Vanishing by Ann Fraistat

City of Laughter by Temim Fruchter

The Best That You Can Do: Stories by Amina Gautier

True North by Andrew J. Graff

Beasts of War (Beasts of Prey 3) by Ayana Gray

Transient and Strange: Notes on the Science of Life by Nell Greenfieldboyce

Evergreen by Devin Greenlee

The Allure of the Multiverse: Extra Dimensions, Other Worlds, and Parallel Universes by Paul Halpern

Burn Man: Selected Stories by Mark Anthony Jarman

Where You End by Abbott Kahler

Say You’ll Be Mine by Naina Kumar

Sex with a Brain Injury: On Concussion and Recovery by Annie Liontas

The Last Fire Season: A Personal and Pyronatural History by Manjula Martin

The Fury by Alex Michaelides

The Curse of Pietro Houdini by Derek B. Miller

The Tusks of Extinction by Ray Nayler

A History of Half-Birds: Poems by Caroline Harper New

All I See is Violence by Angie Elita Newell

The MAGA Diaries: My Surreal Adventures Inside the Right-Wing (And How I Got Out) by Tina Nguyen

Most Ardently: A Pride & Prejudice Remix (Remixed Classics) by Gabe Cole Novoa

The Night of the Storm by Nishita Parekh

A Drop of Venom by Sajni Patel

My Big, Fat Desi Wedding edited by Prerna Pickett

The Parliament by Aimee Pokwatka

Maude Horton’s Glorious Revenge by Lizzie Pook

American Wings: Chicago’s Pioneering Black Aviators and the Race for Equality in the Sky by Sherri L. Smith and Elizabeth Wein

Not Quite a Ghost by Anne Ursu

Drunk-ish: A Memoir of Loving and Leaving Alcohol by Stefanie Wilder-Taylor

Only If You’re Lucky by Stacy Willingham

Shark Teeth by Sherri Winston

More: A Memoir of Open Marriage by Molly Roden Winter

Valley Verified by Kyla Zhao