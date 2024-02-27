New Releases and More for February 27, 2024
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss The Other Valley, The Butcher of the Forest, The American Daughters, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Other Valley by Scott Alexander Howard
The Butcher of the Forest by Premee Mohamed
Kindling by Traci Chee
The American Daughters by Maurice Carlos Ruffin
Gay Girl Prayers by Emily Austin
Murmur by Cameron Barnett
Fathomfolk (Drowned World) by Eliza Chan
Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi
Paperback Releases:
An Autobiography of Skin by Lakiesha Carr
The Unfortunates by J K Chukwu
Once Upon a Tome: The Misadventures of a Rare Bookseller by Oliver Darkshire
The Headmaster’s List by Melissa de la Cruz
Forager: Field Notes for Surviving a Family Cult: a Memoir by Michelle Dowd
Revelator by Daryl Gregory
Weyward by Emilia Hart
Hungry Ghosts by Kevin Jared Hosein
Take What You Need by Idra Novey
Cold People by Tom Rob Smith
Finally Seen by Kelly Yang
What We’re Reading:
Infinity Alchemist by Kacen Callender
Archangels of Funk by Andrea Hairston
Roland Rogers Isn’t Dead Yet by Samantha Allen
More Books Out This Week:
American Negra: A Memoir by Natasha S. Alford
Fate Breaker (Realm Breaker, 3) by Victoria Aveyard
King Nyx by Kirsten Bakis
Right on Cue by Falon Ballard
My Name Was Eden by Eleanor Barker-White
Brooklyn by Tracy Brown
Under the Storm by Christoffer Carlsson, Rachel Willson-Broyles (translator)
Dead Weight: Essays on Hunger and Harm by Emmeline Clein
A Haunting in the Arctic by C.J. Cooke
Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley
I Only Read Murder by Will Ferguson, Ian Ferguson
The Partner Plot by Kristina Forest
Green Dot by Madeleine Gray
Normal Women: Nine Hundred Years of Making History by Philippa Gregory
Piglet by Lottie Hazell
A Fate Inked in Blood: Book One of the Saga of the Unfated by Danielle L. Jensen
Everything I Learned About Racism I Learned in School by Tiffany Jewell
The Moorings of Mackerel Sky by MZ
In Ascension by Martin MacInnes
The Rumor Game by Thomas Mullen
A Woman of Pleasure by Kiyoko Murata, Juliet Winters Carpenter (translator)
Birding to Change the World: A Memoir by Trish O’Kane
Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
Snowglobe by Soyoung Park, Joungmin Lee Comfort (translator)
Hope Ablaze by Sarah Mughal Rana
Moon Of The Turning Leaves by Waubgeshig Rice
Tender Beasts by Liselle Sambury
Bored Gay Werewolf by Tony Santorella
Lore of the Wilds by Analeigh Sbrana
Relinquished: The Politics of Adoption and the Privilege of American Motherhood by Gretchen Sisson
Daughter of the Bone Forest by Jasmine Skye
The Deerfield Massacre: A Surprise Attack, a Forced March, and the Fight for Survival in Early America by James L. Swanson
Whiskey Tender: A Memoir by Deborah Jackson Taffa
The Book of Ile-Rien: The Element of Fire & The Death of the Necromancer by Martha Wells