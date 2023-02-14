New Releases and More for February 14, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.



This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss On the Savage Side, My Flawless Life, The Last Tale of the Flower Bride, and more great books.

We’re currently hiring a Full-Stack Web Developer—check out the listing here.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

On the Savage Side by Tiffany McDaniel

Gone like Yesterday by Janelle Williams

The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi

Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes

The Sun Walks Down by Fiona McFarlane

My Flawless Life by Yvonne Woon

Black Wolf by Kathleen Kent

Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey by Florence Williams

Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James

When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo

The Younger Wife by Sally Hepworth

Empire of the Scalpel: The History of Surgery by Ira Rutkow

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop by Danyel Smith

Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods by Catherynne M. Valente

Miss Aldridge Regrets by Louise Hare

World Running Down by Al Hess

Take the Lead: A Dance Off Novel by Alexis Daria

Bookworm by Robin Yeatman

WHAT WE’RE READING:

A Tempest at Sea (The Lady Sherlock Series) by Sherry Thomas

Piñata by Leopoldo Gout

The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff

Fever House by Keith Rosson

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Playhouse: A novel by Richard Bausch

Ruby Spencer’s Whisky Year by Rochelle Bilow

Maroons: A Grievers Novel by adrienne maree brown

When You Wish Upon a Lantern by Gloria Chao

The Beauty Trials by Dhonielle Clayton

Stone Cold Fox by Rachel Koller Croft

Frontier by Grace Curtis

A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe by Mark Dawidziak

Varina Palladino’s Jersey Italian Love Story by Terri-Lynne DeFino

The Darkness Manifesto: On Light Pollution, Night Ecology, and the Ancient Rhythms that Sustain Life by Johan Eklöf, Elizabeth DeNoma (translator)

Bright and Deadly Things by Lexie Elliott

Dyscalculia: A Love Story of Epic Miscalculation by Camonghne Felix

My Last Innocent Year by Daisy Alpert Florin

Hourglass by Keiran Goddard

Palo Alto: A History of California, Capitalism, and the World by Malcolm Harris

Goddess by Deborah Hemming

Heroes of an Unknown World by Ayize Jama-Everett

The Laughter by Sonora Jha

Essex Dogs by Dan Jones

Wanting: Women Writing About Desire by Margot Kahn and Kelly McMasters

The Applicant by Nazli Koca

The Windeby Puzzle: History and Story by Lois Lowry

The Vienna Writers Circle by J. C. Maetis

Unquiet Spirits: Essays by Asian Women in Horror by Lee Murray, Angela Yuriko Smith

Welcome Me to the Kingdom: Stories by Mai Nardone

Promises of Gold by José Olivarez, David Ruano (Translator)

Evil Flowers: Stories by Gunnhild Øyehaug, Kari Dickson (translator)

The Shamshine Blind by Paz Pardo

Isha, Unscripted by Sajni Patel

I’m Always so Serious by Karisma Price

End of Story by Kylie Scott

A Darker Wilderness: Black Nature Writing from Soil to Stars by edited by Erin Sharkey

Speculation by Nisi Shawl

Hayley Aldridge Is Still Here by Elissa R. Sloan

The Wife of Willesden by Zadie Smith

Monstersona by Chloe Spencer

The American Way: A True Story of Nazi Escape, Superman, and Marilyn Monroe by Helene Stapinski and Bonnie Siegler

Spa by Erik Svetoft, Melissa Bowers (translator)

The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions by Greta Thunberg

And Other Mistakes by Erika Turner

Always the Almost by Edward Underhill

Tell Her Everything by Mirza Waheed