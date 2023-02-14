New Releases and More for February 14, 2023
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss On the Savage Side, My Flawless Life, The Last Tale of the Flower Bride, and more great books.
We’re currently hiring a Full-Stack Web Developer—check out the listing here.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
On the Savage Side by Tiffany McDaniel
Gone like Yesterday by Janelle Williams
The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi
Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes
The Sun Walks Down by Fiona McFarlane
My Flawless Life by Yvonne Woon
Black Wolf by Kathleen Kent
Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey by Florence Williams
Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James
When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo
The Younger Wife by Sally Hepworth
Empire of the Scalpel: The History of Surgery by Ira Rutkow
Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson
Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop by Danyel Smith
Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods by Catherynne M. Valente
Miss Aldridge Regrets by Louise Hare
World Running Down by Al Hess
Take the Lead: A Dance Off Novel by Alexis Daria
Bookworm by Robin Yeatman
WHAT WE’RE READING:
A Tempest at Sea (The Lady Sherlock Series) by Sherry Thomas
Piñata by Leopoldo Gout
The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff
Fever House by Keith Rosson
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Playhouse: A novel by Richard Bausch
Ruby Spencer’s Whisky Year by Rochelle Bilow
Maroons: A Grievers Novel by adrienne maree brown
When You Wish Upon a Lantern by Gloria Chao
The Beauty Trials by Dhonielle Clayton
Stone Cold Fox by Rachel Koller Croft
Frontier by Grace Curtis
A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe by Mark Dawidziak
Varina Palladino’s Jersey Italian Love Story by Terri-Lynne DeFino
The Darkness Manifesto: On Light Pollution, Night Ecology, and the Ancient Rhythms that Sustain Life by Johan Eklöf, Elizabeth DeNoma (translator)
Bright and Deadly Things by Lexie Elliott
Dyscalculia: A Love Story of Epic Miscalculation by Camonghne Felix
My Last Innocent Year by Daisy Alpert Florin
Hourglass by Keiran Goddard
Palo Alto: A History of California, Capitalism, and the World by Malcolm Harris
Goddess by Deborah Hemming
Heroes of an Unknown World by Ayize Jama-Everett
The Laughter by Sonora Jha
Essex Dogs by Dan Jones
Wanting: Women Writing About Desire by Margot Kahn and Kelly McMasters
The Applicant by Nazli Koca
The Windeby Puzzle: History and Story by Lois Lowry
The Vienna Writers Circle by J. C. Maetis
Unquiet Spirits: Essays by Asian Women in Horror by Lee Murray, Angela Yuriko Smith
Welcome Me to the Kingdom: Stories by Mai Nardone
Promises of Gold by José Olivarez, David Ruano (Translator)
Evil Flowers: Stories by Gunnhild Øyehaug, Kari Dickson (translator)
The Shamshine Blind by Paz Pardo
Isha, Unscripted by Sajni Patel
I’m Always so Serious by Karisma Price
End of Story by Kylie Scott
A Darker Wilderness: Black Nature Writing from Soil to Stars by edited by Erin Sharkey
Speculation by Nisi Shawl
Hayley Aldridge Is Still Here by Elissa R. Sloan
The Wife of Willesden by Zadie Smith
Monstersona by Chloe Spencer
The American Way: A True Story of Nazi Escape, Superman, and Marilyn Monroe by Helene Stapinski and Bonnie Siegler
Spa by Erik Svetoft, Melissa Bowers (translator)
The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions by Greta Thunberg
And Other Mistakes by Erika Turner
Always the Almost by Edward Underhill
Tell Her Everything by Mirza Waheed