New Releases and More for February 13, 2024

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Warm Hands of Ghosts, Neferura, The Book of Doors, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Warm Hands of Ghosts by Katherine Arden

Neferura by Malayna Evans

The Book of Doors by Gareth Brown

Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories edited by Sandra Proudman

Smoke and Ashes: Opium’s Hidden Histories by Amitav Ghosh

The Framed Women of Ardemore House by Brandy Schillace

Private Equity: A Memoir by Carrie Sun

The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo

What We’re Reading:

Come & Get It by Kiley Reid

There Is No Ethan: How Three Women Caught America’s Biggest Catfish by Anna Akbari

The Gathering by C.J. Tudor

More Books Out This Week:

Not Your Crush’s Cauldron (Supernatural Singles) by April Asher

Paper Cage: A Mystery by Tom Baragwanath

No One Dies Yet by Kobby Ben Ben

The Frame-Up by Gwenda Bond

My Side of the River: A Memoir by Elizabeth Camarillo Gutierrez

Acts of Forgiveness by Maura Cheeks

All in Her Head: The Truth and Lies Early Medicine Taught Us About Women’s Bodies and Why It Matters Today by Elizabeth Comen

At First Spite (Harlot’s Bay, #1) by Olivia Dade

The Gilded Ones #3: The Eternal Ones by Namina Forna

Cocktails with George and Martha: Movies, Marriage, and the Making of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? by Philip Gefter

An Education in Malice by S. T. Gibson

Plastic by Scott Guild

The Fox Maidens by Robin Ha

The Fortune Seller by Rachel Kapelke-Dale

The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisashi Kashiwai, Jesse Kirkwood (translator)

How You Get the Girl by Anita Kelly

What Feasts at Night (Sworn Soldier Book 2) by T. Kingfisher

2020: One City, Seven People, and the Year Everything Changed by Eric Klinenberg

A Suffragist’s Guide to The Antarctic by Yi Shun Lai

The Catch (The Influencer #3) by Amy Lea

Among the Living by Tim Lebbon

Hannah Tate, Beyond Repair by Laura Piper Lee

The Book of Love by Kelly Link

Because I Don’t Know What You Mean and What You Don’t by Josie Long

Freshman Year by Sarah Mai

A Map of Future Ruins: On Borders and Belonging by Lauren Markham

With a Little Luck by Marissa Meyer

The Age of Magic by Ben Okri

The Imposition of Unnecessary Obstacles (The Investigations of Mossa and Pleiti, 2) by Malka Older

A Wild and Heavenly Place by Robin Oliveira

Neighbors and Other Stories by Diane Oliver

Sex, Lies and Sensibility by Nikki Payne

Projections by S.E. Porter

Ten Bridges I’ve Burnt: A Memoir in Verse by Brontez Purnell

Medea by Eilish Quin

The Phoenix Crown by Kate Quinn and Janie Chang

The Blueprint by Rae Giana Rashad

Leaving by Roxana Robinson

This Disaster Loves You by Richard Roper

A Flame in the North (Black Land’s Bane #1) by Lilith Saintcrow

I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition by Lucy Sante

The Briar Book of the Dead by A.G. Slatter

I Love You So Much It’s Killing Us Both by Mariah Stovall

Convergence Problems by Wole Talabi

The Boyfriend Wish by Swati Teerdhala

Bunt!: Striking Out on Financial Aid by Ngozi Ukazu and Mad Rupert

This Day Changes Everything by Edward Underhill

Dead Things Are Closer Than They Appear by Robin Wasley

Black Girl You Are Atlas by Renée Watson, Ekua Holmes (Illustrator)

What Have We Here?: Portraits of a Life by Billy Dee Williams

Village in the Dark by Iris Yamashita

Original Sins by Erin Young