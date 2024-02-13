New Releases and More for February 13, 2024
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss The Warm Hands of Ghosts, Neferura, The Book of Doors, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Warm Hands of Ghosts by Katherine Arden
Neferura by Malayna Evans
The Book of Doors by Gareth Brown
Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories edited by Sandra Proudman
Smoke and Ashes: Opium’s Hidden Histories by Amitav Ghosh
The Framed Women of Ardemore House by Brandy Schillace
Private Equity: A Memoir by Carrie Sun
The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo
What We’re Reading:
Come & Get It by Kiley Reid
There Is No Ethan: How Three Women Caught America’s Biggest Catfish by Anna Akbari
The Gathering by C.J. Tudor
More Books Out This Week:
Not Your Crush’s Cauldron (Supernatural Singles) by April Asher
Paper Cage: A Mystery by Tom Baragwanath
No One Dies Yet by Kobby Ben Ben
The Frame-Up by Gwenda Bond
My Side of the River: A Memoir by Elizabeth Camarillo Gutierrez
Acts of Forgiveness by Maura Cheeks
All in Her Head: The Truth and Lies Early Medicine Taught Us About Women’s Bodies and Why It Matters Today by Elizabeth Comen
At First Spite (Harlot’s Bay, #1) by Olivia Dade
The Gilded Ones #3: The Eternal Ones by Namina Forna
Cocktails with George and Martha: Movies, Marriage, and the Making of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? by Philip Gefter
An Education in Malice by S. T. Gibson
Plastic by Scott Guild
The Fox Maidens by Robin Ha
The Fortune Seller by Rachel Kapelke-Dale
The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisashi Kashiwai, Jesse Kirkwood (translator)
How You Get the Girl by Anita Kelly
What Feasts at Night (Sworn Soldier Book 2) by T. Kingfisher
2020: One City, Seven People, and the Year Everything Changed by Eric Klinenberg
A Suffragist’s Guide to The Antarctic by Yi Shun Lai
The Catch (The Influencer #3) by Amy Lea
Among the Living by Tim Lebbon
Hannah Tate, Beyond Repair by Laura Piper Lee
The Book of Love by Kelly Link
Because I Don’t Know What You Mean and What You Don’t by Josie Long
Freshman Year by Sarah Mai
A Map of Future Ruins: On Borders and Belonging by Lauren Markham
With a Little Luck by Marissa Meyer
The Age of Magic by Ben Okri
The Imposition of Unnecessary Obstacles (The Investigations of Mossa and Pleiti, 2) by Malka Older
A Wild and Heavenly Place by Robin Oliveira
Neighbors and Other Stories by Diane Oliver
Sex, Lies and Sensibility by Nikki Payne
Projections by S.E. Porter
Ten Bridges I’ve Burnt: A Memoir in Verse by Brontez Purnell
Medea by Eilish Quin
The Phoenix Crown by Kate Quinn and Janie Chang
The Blueprint by Rae Giana Rashad
Leaving by Roxana Robinson
This Disaster Loves You by Richard Roper
A Flame in the North (Black Land’s Bane #1) by Lilith Saintcrow
I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition by Lucy Sante
The Briar Book of the Dead by A.G. Slatter
I Love You So Much It’s Killing Us Both by Mariah Stovall
Convergence Problems by Wole Talabi
The Boyfriend Wish by Swati Teerdhala
Bunt!: Striking Out on Financial Aid by Ngozi Ukazu and Mad Rupert
This Day Changes Everything by Edward Underhill
Dead Things Are Closer Than They Appear by Robin Wasley
Black Girl You Are Atlas by Renée Watson, Ekua Holmes (Illustrator)
What Have We Here?: Portraits of a Life by Billy Dee Williams
Village in the Dark by Iris Yamashita
Original Sins by Erin Young