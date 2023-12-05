This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Prophet Song, Good Girls, The Wildest Sun, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Prophet Song by Paul Lynch

Good Girls by Leesa Gazi, translated by Shabnam Nadiya

The Wildest Sun by Asha Lemmie

Make Me a Liar by Melissa Landers

A River of Golden Bones (The Golden Court, 1) by A.K. Mulford

The Great British Bump-Off by John Allison, Max Sarin, Sammy Borras, and Jim Campbell

What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns

Game On by Seressia Glass

An Island Princess Starts a Scandal (Las Leonas Book 2) by Adriana Herrera

Going Bicoastal by Dahlia Adler

A Guest in the House by Emily Carroll

The Black Period: On Personhood, Race, and Origin by Hafizah Augustus Geter

What We’re Reading:

Squire by Nadia Shammas and Sara Alfageeh

Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe

The Afterlife of Holly Chase by Cynthia Hand

More Books Out This Week:

The Ruined (The Beautiful Quartet Book 4) by Renée Ahdieh

Second Chances in New Port Stephen by TJ Alexander

The Curse of Penryth Hall by Jess Armstrong

Sniffing Out Murder (A Bailey the Bloodhound Mystery Book 1) by Kallie E. Benjamin

Molly by Blake Butler

Welcome Home, Stranger by Kate Christensen

The Gentleman’s Gambit (A League of Extraordinary Women) by Evie Dunmore

Dazzling by Chikodili Emelumadu

The Other Mothers by Katherine Faulkner

Five Bad Deeds by Caz Frear

Orbital by Samantha Harvey

Loaded: The Life (and Afterlife) of the Velvet Underground by Dylan Jones

God Save Benedict Arnold: The True Story of America’s Most Hated Man by Jack Kelly

The End of the World Is a Cul de Sac: Stories by Louise Kennedy

Yours for the Taking by Gabrielle Korn

The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon

All the Hidden Paths (The Tithenai Chronicles) by Foz Meadows

A Century of Queer Korean Fiction edited and translated by Samuel Perry

The Lost Tomb: And Other Real-Life Stories of Bones, Burials, and Murder by Douglas Preston

Flores and Miss Paula by Melissa Rivero

Caught In a Bad Fauxmance by Elle Gonzalez Rose

The Palace: From the Tudors to the Windsors, 500 Years of British History at Hampton Court by Gareth Russell

The Price of Humanity: How Philanthropy Went Wrong―And How to Fix It by Amy Schiller

Raiders of the Lost Heart by Jo Segura

Songs on Endless Repeat: Essays and Outtakes by Anthony Veasna So and Jonathan Dee

Here in the Dark by Alexis Soloski

Murder Crossed Her Mind: A Pentecost and Parker Mystery by Stephen Spotswood

When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown by Kenan Thompson

Daughter of Ashes (A Teresa Battaglia Novel) by Ilaria Tuti and Ekin Oklap

After World by Debbie Urbanski

Where the Dead Wait by Ally Wilkes