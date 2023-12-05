New Releases and More for December 2023
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Prophet Song, Good Girls, The Wildest Sun, and more great books!
It’s happening, readers — we’re bringing paperbacks! Whether you (or a reader you know and love) hate carrying around bulky hardcovers, you’re on a budget, you want a wider range of recommendations, or all of the above, you can now get a paperback subscription from TBR, curated just for you by one of our Bibliologists. The holidays are here, and we’ve got three different levels for gifting to suit every budget. Get all the details at mytbr.co.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Prophet Song by Paul Lynch
Good Girls by Leesa Gazi, translated by Shabnam Nadiya
The Wildest Sun by Asha Lemmie
Make Me a Liar by Melissa Landers
A River of Golden Bones (The Golden Court, 1) by A.K. Mulford
The Great British Bump-Off by John Allison, Max Sarin, Sammy Borras, and Jim Campbell
What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher
Bad Cree by Jessica Johns
Game On by Seressia Glass
An Island Princess Starts a Scandal (Las Leonas Book 2) by Adriana Herrera
Going Bicoastal by Dahlia Adler
A Guest in the House by Emily Carroll
The Black Period: On Personhood, Race, and Origin by Hafizah Augustus Geter
What We’re Reading:
Squire by Nadia Shammas and Sara Alfageeh
Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe
The Afterlife of Holly Chase by Cynthia Hand
More Books Out This Week:
The Ruined (The Beautiful Quartet Book 4) by Renée Ahdieh
Second Chances in New Port Stephen by TJ Alexander
The Curse of Penryth Hall by Jess Armstrong
Sniffing Out Murder (A Bailey the Bloodhound Mystery Book 1) by Kallie E. Benjamin
Molly by Blake Butler
Welcome Home, Stranger by Kate Christensen
The Gentleman’s Gambit (A League of Extraordinary Women) by Evie Dunmore
Dazzling by Chikodili Emelumadu
The Other Mothers by Katherine Faulkner
Five Bad Deeds by Caz Frear
Orbital by Samantha Harvey
Loaded: The Life (and Afterlife) of the Velvet Underground by Dylan Jones
God Save Benedict Arnold: The True Story of America’s Most Hated Man by Jack Kelly
The End of the World Is a Cul de Sac: Stories by Louise Kennedy
Yours for the Taking by Gabrielle Korn
The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon
All the Hidden Paths (The Tithenai Chronicles) by Foz Meadows
A Century of Queer Korean Fiction edited and translated by Samuel Perry
The Lost Tomb: And Other Real-Life Stories of Bones, Burials, and Murder by Douglas Preston
Flores and Miss Paula by Melissa Rivero
Caught In a Bad Fauxmance by Elle Gonzalez Rose
The Palace: From the Tudors to the Windsors, 500 Years of British History at Hampton Court by Gareth Russell
The Price of Humanity: How Philanthropy Went Wrong―And How to Fix It by Amy Schiller
Raiders of the Lost Heart by Jo Segura
Songs on Endless Repeat: Essays and Outtakes by Anthony Veasna So and Jonathan Dee
Here in the Dark by Alexis Soloski
Murder Crossed Her Mind: A Pentecost and Parker Mystery by Stephen Spotswood
When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown by Kenan Thompson
Daughter of Ashes (A Teresa Battaglia Novel) by Ilaria Tuti and Ekin Oklap
After World by Debbie Urbanski
Where the Dead Wait by Ally Wilkes