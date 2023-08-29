New Releases and More for August 29, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Happiness Falls, Just Do This One Thing For Me, Things in the Basement, and more great books.

Books Discussed On the Show:

Happiness Falls by Angie Kim

Just Do This One Thing For Me by Laura Zimmerman

Things in the Basement by Ben Hatke

My Father, The Panda Killer by Jamie Jo Hoang

The Deadline: Essays by Jill Lepore

The Sunset Years of Agnes Sharp by Leonie Swann, Amy Bojang (translator)

The Lost Library by Rebecca Stead and Wendy Mass

The Infinity Particle by Wendy Xu

Paperback Releases:

Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution by R. F. Kuang

An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong

Hotel Magnifique by Emily J. Taylor

My Roommate Is a Vampire by Jenna Levine

End Credits: How I Broke Up with Hollywood by Patty Lin

Blankets: 20th Anniversary Edition by Craig Thompson

Where Peace Is Lost by Valerie Valdes

Night of the Living Queers: 13 Tales of Terror & Delight by Shelly Page and Alex Brown

What We’re Reading:

Whalefall by Daniel Kraus

Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult: A Memoir of Mental Illness and the Quest to Belong Anywhere by Maria Bamford

The Goth House Experiment by SJ Sindu

More Books Out This Week:

Dialogue with a Somnambulist: Stories, Essays & A Portrait Gallery by Chloe Aridjis

Where There Was Fire by John Manuel Arias

Together We Rot by Skyla Arndt

The Abduction of Betty and Barney Hill: Alien Encounters, Civil Rights, and the New Age in America by Matthew Bowman

Everything/Nothing/Someone: A Memoir by Alice Carrière

Learned by Heart by Emma Donoghue

Good Bad Girl by Alice Feeney

Harlem After Midnight by Louise Hare

The Mystery at Dunvegan Castle (Edinburgh Nights, 3) by T. L. Huchu

What Happened on Hicks Road by Hannah Jayne

Every Drop Is A Man’s Nightmare: Stories by Megan Kakimoto

Terrace Story by Hilary Leichter

Her Radiant Curse by Elizabeth Lim

Interstellar: The Search for Extraterrestrial Life and Our Future in the Stars by Avi Loeb

The Blue, Beautiful World by Karen Lord

Assistant to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer

Extra Normal by Kate Alice Marshall

Kissing Kosher by Jean Meltzer

Devil’s Gun by Cat Rambo

I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast Is Me by Jamison Shea

Company: The Radically Casual Art of Cooking for Others by Amy Thielen

Holler, Child: Stories by LaToya Watkins