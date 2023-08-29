New Releases and More for August 29, 2023
This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Happiness Falls, Just Do This One Thing For Me, Things in the Basement, and more great books.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Happiness Falls by Angie Kim
Just Do This One Thing For Me by Laura Zimmerman
Things in the Basement by Ben Hatke
My Father, The Panda Killer by Jamie Jo Hoang
The Deadline: Essays by Jill Lepore
The Sunset Years of Agnes Sharp by Leonie Swann, Amy Bojang (translator)
The Lost Library by Rebecca Stead and Wendy Mass
The Infinity Particle by Wendy Xu
Paperback Releases:
Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution by R. F. Kuang
An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong
Hotel Magnifique by Emily J. Taylor
My Roommate Is a Vampire by Jenna Levine
End Credits: How I Broke Up with Hollywood by Patty Lin
Blankets: 20th Anniversary Edition by Craig Thompson
Where Peace Is Lost by Valerie Valdes
Night of the Living Queers: 13 Tales of Terror & Delight by Shelly Page and Alex Brown
What We’re Reading:
Whalefall by Daniel Kraus
Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult: A Memoir of Mental Illness and the Quest to Belong Anywhere by Maria Bamford
The Goth House Experiment by SJ Sindu
More Books Out This Week:
Dialogue with a Somnambulist: Stories, Essays & A Portrait Gallery by Chloe Aridjis
Where There Was Fire by John Manuel Arias
Together We Rot by Skyla Arndt
The Abduction of Betty and Barney Hill: Alien Encounters, Civil Rights, and the New Age in America by Matthew Bowman
Everything/Nothing/Someone: A Memoir by Alice Carrière
Learned by Heart by Emma Donoghue
Good Bad Girl by Alice Feeney
Harlem After Midnight by Louise Hare
The Mystery at Dunvegan Castle (Edinburgh Nights, 3) by T. L. Huchu
What Happened on Hicks Road by Hannah Jayne
Every Drop Is A Man’s Nightmare: Stories by Megan Kakimoto
Terrace Story by Hilary Leichter
Her Radiant Curse by Elizabeth Lim
Interstellar: The Search for Extraterrestrial Life and Our Future in the Stars by Avi Loeb
The Blue, Beautiful World by Karen Lord
Assistant to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer
Extra Normal by Kate Alice Marshall
Kissing Kosher by Jean Meltzer
Devil’s Gun by Cat Rambo
I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast Is Me by Jamison Shea
Company: The Radically Casual Art of Cooking for Others by Amy Thielen
Holler, Child: Stories by LaToya Watkins