New Releases and More for August 1, 2023
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Tom Lake, The Narrow, Family Lore, and more great books.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
The Narrow by Kate Alice Marshall
Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo
Falling Back in Love with Being Human by Kai Cheng Thom
Bellies by Nicola Dinan
Damned If You Do by Alex Brown
The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean by Susan Casey
The Year My Life Went Down the Toilet by Jake Maia Arlow
Paperback Releases:
The Honeys by Ryan La Sala
Hawk Mountain by Conner Habib
All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews
River Sing Me Home by Eleanor Shearer
Perish by LaToya Watkins
When We Were Bright and Beautiful by Jillian Medoff
When We Were Sisters by Fatimah Asghar
Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel) Suzanne Collins
Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
Stories from the Tenants Downstairs by Sidik Fofana
Fit for the Gods: Greek Mythology Reimagined edited by Jenn Northington, S. Zainab Williams
What We’re Reading:
Basil and Oregano by Melissa Capriglione
The Ocean Above Me by Kevin Sites
No One Can Know by Kate Alice Marshall
More Books Out This Week:
Weft by Kevin Allardice
The Museum of Human History by Rebekah Bergman
The Art of Scandal by Regina Black
Witness: Stories by Jamel Brinkley
Oh God, The Sun Goes by David Connor
Kiss the Girl (Meant To Be) by Zoraida Córdova
The Full-Moon Whaling Chronicles by Jason Guriel
What Never Happened: A Thriller by Rachel Howzell Hall
The Apology by Jimin Han
The Many Lives of Mama Love: A Memoir of Lying, Stealing, Writing, and Healing by Lara Love Hardin
The Lookback Window by Kyle Dillon Hertz
Evergreen (A Japantown Mystery Book 2) by Naomi Hirahara
True True by Don P. Hooper
The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard
The Peach Seed by Anita Gail Jones
Those We Thought We Knew by David Joy
I Will Greet the Sun Again by Khashayar J. Khabushani
Mobility by Lydia Kiesling
The Connellys of County Down by Tracey Lange
Time’s Mouth by Edan Lepucki
Lush Lives by J. Vanessa Lyon
Walk the Darkness Down by Daniel Magariel
The Kingdom of Surfaces: Poems by Sally Wen Mao
Just Another Missing Person by Gillian McAllister
Pulling the Chariot of the Sun: A Memoir of a Kidnapping by Shane McCrae
To Catch a Storm by Mindy Mejia
Disruptions: Stories by Steven Millhauser
The End of August by Yu Miri, Morgan Giles (translator)
Sipping Dom Pérignon Through a Straw: Reimagining Success as a Disabled Achiever by Eddie Ndopu
Change of Plans by Dylan Newton
The Men Can’t Be Saved by Ben Purkert
The Boy You Always Wanted by Michelle Quach
A Little Like Waking by Adam Rex
The Lover by Rebecca Sacks
Tastes Like Shakkar by Nisha Sharma
The African Samurai by Craig Shreve
The Hundred Loves of Juliet by Evelyn Skye
My Name Is Iris by Brando Skyhorse
The Book of Witches: An Anthology by Jonathan Strahan
Underjungle by James Sturz
Stars in Their Eyes: A Graphic Novel by Jessica Walton and Aśka
At the Coffee Shop of Curiosities by Heather Webber
The Revelry by Katherine Webber
The Bonus Room by Ben H. Winters
Anansi’s Gold: The Man Who Looted the West, Outfoxed Washington, and Swindled the World by Yepoka Yeebo