New Releases and More for August 1, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Tom Lake, The Narrow, Family Lore, and more great books.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Wanna escape the Dog Days of summer with purrfect book recommendations? Let Tailored Book Recommendations pick awesome books to keep you entertained. Touch grass, grab some lemonade, and enjoy TBR’s picks. Visit mytbr.co to sign up today – it only takes a few minutes. That’s mytbr.co.

Books Discussed On the Show:

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

The Narrow by Kate Alice Marshall

Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo

Falling Back in Love with Being Human by Kai Cheng Thom

Bellies by Nicola Dinan

Damned If You Do by Alex Brown

The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean by Susan Casey

The Year My Life Went Down the Toilet by Jake Maia Arlow

Paperback Releases:

The Honeys by Ryan La Sala

Hawk Mountain by Conner Habib

All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews

River Sing Me Home by Eleanor Shearer

Perish by LaToya Watkins

When We Were Bright and Beautiful by Jillian Medoff

When We Were Sisters by Fatimah Asghar

Big Swiss by Jen Beagin

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel) Suzanne Collins

Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson

Stories from the Tenants Downstairs by Sidik Fofana

Fit for the Gods: Greek Mythology Reimagined edited by Jenn Northington, S. Zainab Williams

What We’re Reading:

Basil and Oregano by Melissa Capriglione

The Ocean Above Me by Kevin Sites

No One Can Know by Kate Alice Marshall

More Books Out This Week:

Weft by Kevin Allardice

The Museum of Human History by Rebekah Bergman

The Art of Scandal by Regina Black

Witness: Stories by Jamel Brinkley

Oh God, The Sun Goes by David Connor

Kiss the Girl (Meant To Be) by Zoraida Córdova

The Full-Moon Whaling Chronicles by Jason Guriel

What Never Happened: A Thriller by Rachel Howzell Hall

The Apology by Jimin Han

The Many Lives of Mama Love: A Memoir of Lying, Stealing, Writing, and Healing by Lara Love Hardin

The Lookback Window by Kyle Dillon Hertz

Evergreen (A Japantown Mystery Book 2) by Naomi Hirahara

True True by Don P. Hooper

The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard

The Peach Seed by Anita Gail Jones

Those We Thought We Knew by David Joy

I Will Greet the Sun Again by Khashayar J. Khabushani

Mobility by Lydia Kiesling

The Connellys of County Down by Tracey Lange

Time’s Mouth by Edan Lepucki

Lush Lives by J. Vanessa Lyon

Walk the Darkness Down by Daniel Magariel

The Kingdom of Surfaces: Poems by Sally Wen Mao

Just Another Missing Person by Gillian McAllister

Pulling the Chariot of the Sun: A Memoir of a Kidnapping by Shane McCrae

To Catch a Storm by Mindy Mejia

Disruptions: Stories by Steven Millhauser

The End of August by Yu Miri, Morgan Giles (translator)

Sipping Dom Pérignon Through a Straw: Reimagining Success as a Disabled Achiever by Eddie Ndopu

Change of Plans by Dylan Newton

The Men Can’t Be Saved by Ben Purkert

The Boy You Always Wanted by Michelle Quach

A Little Like Waking by Adam Rex

The Lover by Rebecca Sacks

Tastes Like Shakkar by Nisha Sharma

The African Samurai by Craig Shreve

The Hundred Loves of Juliet by Evelyn Skye

My Name Is Iris by Brando Skyhorse

The Book of Witches: An Anthology by Jonathan Strahan

Underjungle by James Sturz

Stars in Their Eyes: A Graphic Novel by Jessica Walton and Aśka

At the Coffee Shop of Curiosities by Heather Webber

The Revelry by Katherine Webber

The Bonus Room by Ben H. Winters

Anansi’s Gold: The Man Who Looted the West, Outfoxed Washington, and Swindled the World by Yepoka Yeebo