New Releases and More for April 9, 2024
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss A Better World, Canto Contigo, The Gathering, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
A Better World by Sarah Langan
The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell
The Gathering by CJ Tudor
Daughter of Mine by Megan Miranda
The House of Broken Bricks by Fiona Williams
The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez
My Black Country: A Journey Through Country Music’s Black Past, Present, and Future by Alice Randall
Canto Contigo by Jonny Garza Villa
Paperback Releases:
Ander & Santi Were Here by Jonny Garza Villa
Natural Beauty by Ling Ling Huang
The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho by Paterson Joseph
For You and Only You by Caroline Kepnes
Going Zero by Anthony McCarten
Small Joys by Elvin James Mensah
The Kneeling Man: My Father’s Life as a Black Spy Who Witnessed the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. by Leta McCollough Seletzky
I Am the Walrus by Neal Shusterman, Eric Elfman
Thief Liar Lady by D. L. Soria
What We’re Reading:
The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo
Private Rites by Julia Armfield
Blood Rubies by Michael McDowell
More Books Out This Week:
Teenage Dirtbags by James Acker
The Twilight Garden by Sara Nisha Adams
The Weight of Nature: How a Changing Climate Changes Our Brains by Clayton Page Aldern
Bloodline by Jenn Alexander
Mal Goes to War by Edward Ashton
Stag by Dane Bahr
Ghost Station by S.A. Barnes
The Garden by Clare Beams
Next to You by Hannah Bonam-Young
All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words: Unpublished, Unvarnished, and Told by The Beatles and Their Inner Circle by Peter Brown, Steven Gaines
The Fellowship of Puzzlemakers by Samuel Burr
The Final Curse of Ophelia Cray by Christine Calella
The Widow Spy by Megan Campisi
Rough Trade by Katrina Carrasco
Native Nations: A Millennium in North America by Kathleen DuVal
The Kiss Countdown by Etta Easton
Music and Mind: Harnessing the Arts for Health and Wellness by Renée Fleming
The Limits by Nell Freudenberger
The Last Phi Hunter by Salinee Goldenberg
The Wives: A Memoir by Simone Gorrindo
Cold to the Touch by Kerri Hakoda
Myrrh by Polly Hall
The Smoke That Thunders by Erhu Kome
How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang
The Wild Ones by Megan Lacera and Jorge Lacera
Somehow: Thoughts on Love by Anne Lamott
I’ll Give You a Reason: Stories by Annell López
Dragonfruit by Makiia Lucier
Bones Worth Breaking: A Memoir by David Martinez
The Secret Lives of Booksellers and Librarians: True Stories of the Magic of Reading by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann
Every Living Thing: The Great and Deadly Race to Know All Life by Jason Roberts
Off-White by Astrid Roemer, Lucy Scott and David McKay (translators)
Bless Your Heart by Lindy Ryan
Spring on the Peninsula by Ery Shin
The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook by Hampton Sides
There’s Going to Be Trouble by Jen Silverman
The Darkness Rises by Stacy Stokes
Gaga Mistake Day by Emma Straub, Susan Straub, Jessica Love
The Sleepwalkers by Scarlett Thomas
Rangikura: Poems by Tayi Tibble
The House of Being by Natasha Trethewey
Every Time You Hear That Song by Jenna Voris
The Hemlock Queen (The Nightshade Crown, 2) by Hannah Whitten
Miss MacIntosh, My Darling (Dalkey Archive Essentials) by Marguerite Young