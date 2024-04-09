New Releases and More for April 9, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss A Better World, Canto Contigo, The Gathering, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

A Better World by Sarah Langan

The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell

The Gathering by CJ Tudor

Daughter of Mine by Megan Miranda

The House of Broken Bricks by Fiona Williams

The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez

My Black Country: A Journey Through Country Music’s Black Past, Present, and Future by Alice Randall

Canto Contigo by Jonny Garza Villa

Paperback Releases:

Ander & Santi Were Here by Jonny Garza Villa

Natural Beauty by Ling Ling Huang

The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho by Paterson Joseph

For You and Only You by Caroline Kepnes

Going Zero by Anthony McCarten

Small Joys by Elvin James Mensah

The Kneeling Man: My Father’s Life as a Black Spy Who Witnessed the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. by Leta McCollough Seletzky

I Am the Walrus by Neal Shusterman, Eric Elfman

Thief Liar Lady by D. L. Soria

What We’re Reading:

The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo

Private Rites by Julia Armfield

Blood Rubies by Michael McDowell

More Books Out This Week:

Teenage Dirtbags by James Acker

The Twilight Garden by Sara Nisha Adams

The Weight of Nature: How a Changing Climate Changes Our Brains by Clayton Page Aldern

Bloodline by Jenn Alexander

Mal Goes to War by Edward Ashton

Stag by Dane Bahr

Ghost Station by S.A. Barnes

The Garden by Clare Beams

Next to You by Hannah Bonam-Young

All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words: Unpublished, Unvarnished, and Told by The Beatles and Their Inner Circle by Peter Brown, Steven Gaines

The Fellowship of Puzzlemakers by Samuel Burr

The Final Curse of Ophelia Cray by Christine Calella

The Widow Spy by Megan Campisi

Rough Trade by Katrina Carrasco

Native Nations: A Millennium in North America by Kathleen DuVal

The Kiss Countdown by Etta Easton

Music and Mind: Harnessing the Arts for Health and Wellness by Renée Fleming

The Limits by Nell Freudenberger

The Last Phi Hunter by Salinee Goldenberg

The Wives: A Memoir by Simone Gorrindo

Cold to the Touch by Kerri Hakoda

Myrrh by Polly Hall

The Smoke That Thunders by Erhu Kome

How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang

The Wild Ones by Megan Lacera and Jorge Lacera

Somehow: Thoughts on Love by Anne Lamott

I’ll Give You a Reason: Stories by Annell López

Dragonfruit by Makiia Lucier

Bones Worth Breaking: A Memoir by David Martinez

The Secret Lives of Booksellers and Librarians: True Stories of the Magic of Reading by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann

Every Living Thing: The Great and Deadly Race to Know All Life by Jason Roberts

Off-White by Astrid Roemer, Lucy Scott and David McKay (translators)

Bless Your Heart by Lindy Ryan

Spring on the Peninsula by Ery Shin

The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook by Hampton Sides

There’s Going to Be Trouble by Jen Silverman

The Darkness Rises by Stacy Stokes

Gaga Mistake Day by Emma Straub, Susan Straub, Jessica Love

The Sleepwalkers by Scarlett Thomas

Rangikura: Poems by Tayi Tibble

The House of Being by Natasha Trethewey

Every Time You Hear That Song by Jenna Voris

The Hemlock Queen (The Nightshade Crown, 2) by Hannah Whitten

Miss MacIntosh, My Darling (Dalkey Archive Essentials) by Marguerite Young