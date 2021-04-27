Episode 308
New Releases and More for April 27, 2021
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Meet Me in Another Life, White Magic, Dial A for Aunties, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Meet Me in Another Life by Catriona Silvey
Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
White Magic by Elissa Washuta
Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan
Don’t Call it a Cult: The Shocking Story of Keith Raniere and the Women of NXIVM by Sarah Berman
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations by Jonny Sun
Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe
Victories Greater Than Death by Charlie Jane Anders
WHAT WE’RE READING:
I Hope We Choose Love: A Trans Girl’s Notes from the End of the World by Kai Cheng Thom
Rejected Princesses by Jason Porath
Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle
Monster in the Middle by Tiphanie Yanique
The History of Bones: A Memoir by John Lurie
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Fugitive Telemetry (The Murderbot Diaries) by Martha Wells
Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri
The Other Side of the Door by Nicci French
The Age of Acrimony: How Americans Fought to Fix Their Democracy, 1865-1915 by Jon Grinspan
Good Night, Earth by Linda Bondestam and Galit Hasan-Rokem
Trots and Bonnie by Shary Flenniken
Winter in Sokcho by Elisa Dusapin, Aneesa Abbas Higgins (translator)
Buses Are a Comin’: Memoir of a Freedom Rider by Charles Person, Richard Rooker
A Brief History of Earth: Four Billion Years in Eight Chapters by Andrew H. Knoll
Murder at the Mission: A Frontier Killing, Its Legacy of Lies, and the Taking of the American West by Blaine Harden
You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame Resilience, and the Black Experience by Tarana Burke and Brené Brown
Park Bagger: Adventures in the Canadian National Parks by Marlis Butcher
The Groundhog Forever by Henry Hoke
The Haunting of Alma Fielding: A True Ghost Story by Kate Summerscale
Rescue at Lake Wild by Terry Lynn Johnson
Ways to Grow Love by Renée Watson, Nina Mata (Illustrated by)
The Others by Sarah Blau
Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America by Nicole Eustace
The Music of Bees by Eileen Garvin
Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses by Kristen O’Neal
Sure, I’ll Be Your Black Friend: Notes from the Other Side of the Fist Bump by Ben Philippe
Folklorn by Angela Mi Young Hur
Anna K Away by Jenny Lee
Revelations by Mary Sharratt
A Sunday in Ville-d’Avray by Dominique Barbéris, John Cullen
Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be A-holes: Unfiltered Advice on How to Raise Awesome Kids by Karen Alpert
Little and Often: A Memoir by Trent Preszler
Slingshot by Mercedes Helnwein
Everything Is Fine: A Memoir by Vince Granata
How To Train Your Earl (First Comes Love Book 3) by Amelia Grey
The End of Men by Christina Sweeney-Baird
River Magic by Ellen Booraem
How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived by Leslie Jordan