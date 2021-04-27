New Releases and More for April 27, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Meet Me in Another Life, White Magic, Dial A for Aunties, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Meet Me in Another Life by Catriona Silvey

Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto

White Magic by Elissa Washuta

Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan

Don’t Call it a Cult: The Shocking Story of Keith Raniere and the Women of NXIVM by Sarah Berman

Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations by Jonny Sun

Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe

Victories Greater Than Death by Charlie Jane Anders

WHAT WE’RE READING:

I Hope We Choose Love: A Trans Girl’s Notes from the End of the World by Kai Cheng Thom

Rejected Princesses by Jason Porath

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle

Monster in the Middle by Tiphanie Yanique

The History of Bones: A Memoir by John Lurie

