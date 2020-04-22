New Releases and More for April 21, 2020
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss If I Had Your Face, The Silence of Bones, Late To the Party, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Home Baked: My Mom, Marijuana, and the Stoning of San Francisco by Alia Volz
On These Magic Shores by Yamile Saied Méndez
If I Had Your Face: A Novel by Frances Cha
Late to the Party by Kelly Quindlen
How to Pronounce Knife: Stories by Souvankham Thammavongsa
The Silence of Bones by June Hur
I’m Your Huckleberry: A Memoir by Val Kilmer
Echo Mountain by Lauren Wolk
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Blue Castle by Lucy Montgomery
Post-Apocalypto by Tenacious D, Jack Black, Kyle Gass
The Cold Millions: A Novel by Jess Walter
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Last Children of Mill Creek by Vivian Gibson
Misconduct of the Heart: A Novel by Cordelia Strube
Final Judgment (Samantha Brinkman Book 4) by Marcia Clark
Kept Animals: A Novel by Kate Milliken
The Inside Game: Bad Calls, Strange Moves, and What Baseball Behavior Teaches Us About Ourselves by Keith Law
Creatures of Charm and Hunger by Molly Tanzer
Dead Land (V.I. Warshawski Novels) by Sara Paretsky
A Journey Toward Hope by Victor Hinojosa, Coert Voorhees, Susan Guevara
Lost in Oaxaca: A Novel by Jessica Winters Mireles
Eat, and Love Yourself by Sweeney Boo, Lylian Klepakowsky
Nine Bar Blues by Sheree Renée Thomas
The Clock Mirage: Our Myth of Measured Time by Joseph Mazur
The Soul of an Entrepreneur: Work and Life Beyond the Startup Myth by David Sax
The Idea of the Brain: The Past and Future of Neuroscience by Matthew Cobb
Rivers of Power: How a Natural Force Raised Kingdoms, Destroyed Civilizations, and Shapes Our World by Laurence C. Smith
Strange Situation: A Mother’s Journey into the Science of Attachment by Bethany Saltman
Velocities by Kathe Koja
The Closer You Get by Mary Torjussen
Witch by Philip Matthews
Unscripted by Nicole Kronzer
The Women with Silver Wings: The Inspiring True Story of the Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II by Katherine Sharp Landdeck
My Wife Said You May Want to Marry Me by Jason Rosenthal
Kent State by Deborah Wiles
The Business of Lovers: A Novel by Eric Jerome Dickey
The Easy Part of Impossible by Sarah Tomp
Verona Comics by Jennifer Dugan
Deadly Anniversaries A Collection of Stories from Crime Fiction’s Top Authors edited by Marcia Muller; Bill Pronzini
Shorefall: A Novel (The Founders Trilogy) by Robert Jackson Bennett
Race the Sands: A Novel by Sarah Beth Durst
The Golden Flea: A Story of Obsession and Collecting by Michael Rips
Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and the Vendetta Ride From Hell by Tom Clavin
Girl Gone Viral (Modern Love) by Alisha Rai
Sigh, Gone: A Misfit’s Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In by Phuc Tran
Repo Virtual by Corey J. White
What We Inherit: A Secret War and a Family’s Search for Answers by Jessica Pearce Rotondi
If It Bleeds by Stephen King
Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs by Jennifer Finney Boylan
Time of Our Lives by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka
The Star-Crossed Sisters of Tuscany by Lori Nelson Spielman
Master Class by Christina Dalcher
Into the Clouds: The Race to Climb the World’s Most Dangerous Mountain (Scholastic Focus) by Tod Olson
Little Secrets by Jennifer Hillier
Pretty Things: A Novel by Janelle Brown
Rival Magic by Deva Fagan
Passage West: A Novel by Rishi Reddi
The Mystery of the Moon Tower by Francesco Sedita, Prescott Seraydarian
Active Measures: The Secret History of Disinformation and Political Warfare by Thomas Rid
Rick by Alex Gino
The Best Poems of Jane Kenyon by Jane Kenyon
In Her Shadow: A Novel by Kristin Miller
There I Am: The Journey from Hopelessness to Healing—A Memoir by Ruthie Lindsey
Foreverland: A Novel of Middle School Ups and Downs by Nicole C. Kear
A Thousand Moons by Sebastian Barry
Missed Translations: Meeting the Immigrant Parents Who Raised Me by Sopan Deb and Hasan Minhaj
I’m Still Here: A Memoir by Martina Reaves
The Ranger of Marzanna by Jon Skovron
Warhol by Blake Gopnik
Lifting as We Climb: Black Women’s Battle for the Ballot Box by Evette Dionne
The Water Bears by Kim Baker
The Girl and the Stars (The Book of the Ice) by Mark Lawrence
You Let Me In by Camilla Bruce
Reproduction by Ian Williams
The Deck of Omens (The Devouring Gray) by Christine Lynn Herman
Everything Is Under Control: A Memoir with Recipes by Phyllis Grant
The House of Deep Water by Jeni McFarland
Deluge by Leila Chatti
The Book of Longings: A Novel by Sue Monk Kidd
Welcome to Buttermilk Kitchen by Suzanne Vizethann and Angie Mosier
Ronan the Librarian by Tara Luebbe , Becky Cattie
Sea Change by Nancy Kress
Shrapnel Maps by Philip Metres