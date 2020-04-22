New Releases and More for April 21, 2020

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss If I Had Your Face, The Silence of Bones, Late To the Party, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Home Baked: My Mom, Marijuana, and the Stoning of San Francisco by Alia Volz

On These Magic Shores by Yamile Saied Méndez

If I Had Your Face: A Novel by Frances Cha

Late to the Party by Kelly Quindlen

How to Pronounce Knife: Stories by Souvankham Thammavongsa

The Silence of Bones by June Hur

I’m Your Huckleberry: A Memoir by Val Kilmer

Echo Mountain by Lauren Wolk

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Blue Castle by Lucy Montgomery

Post-Apocalypto by Tenacious D, Jack Black, Kyle Gass

The Cold Millions: A Novel by Jess Walter

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Last Children of Mill Creek by Vivian Gibson

Misconduct of the Heart: A Novel by Cordelia Strube

Final Judgment (Samantha Brinkman Book 4) by Marcia Clark

Kept Animals: A Novel by Kate Milliken

The Inside Game: Bad Calls, Strange Moves, and What Baseball Behavior Teaches Us About Ourselves by Keith Law

Creatures of Charm and Hunger by Molly Tanzer

Dead Land (V.I. Warshawski Novels) by Sara Paretsky

A Journey Toward Hope by Victor Hinojosa, Coert Voorhees, Susan Guevara

Lost in Oaxaca: A Novel by Jessica Winters Mireles

Eat, and Love Yourself by Sweeney Boo, Lylian Klepakowsky

Nine Bar Blues by Sheree Renée Thomas

The Clock Mirage: Our Myth of Measured Time by Joseph Mazur

The Soul of an Entrepreneur: Work and Life Beyond the Startup Myth by David Sax

The Idea of the Brain: The Past and Future of Neuroscience by Matthew Cobb

Rivers of Power: How a Natural Force Raised Kingdoms, Destroyed Civilizations, and Shapes Our World by Laurence C. Smith

Strange Situation: A Mother’s Journey into the Science of Attachment by Bethany Saltman

Velocities by Kathe Koja

The Closer You Get by Mary Torjussen

Witch by Philip Matthews

Unscripted by Nicole Kronzer

The Women with Silver Wings: The Inspiring True Story of the Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II by Katherine Sharp Landdeck

My Wife Said You May Want to Marry Me by Jason Rosenthal

Kent State by Deborah Wiles

The Business of Lovers: A Novel by Eric Jerome Dickey

The Easy Part of Impossible by Sarah Tomp

Verona Comics by Jennifer Dugan

Deadly Anniversaries A Collection of Stories from Crime Fiction’s Top Authors edited by Marcia Muller; Bill Pronzini

Shorefall: A Novel (The Founders Trilogy) by Robert Jackson Bennett

Race the Sands: A Novel by Sarah Beth Durst

The Golden Flea: A Story of Obsession and Collecting by Michael Rips

Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and the Vendetta Ride From Hell by Tom Clavin

Girl Gone Viral (Modern Love) by Alisha Rai

Sigh, Gone: A Misfit’s Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In by Phuc Tran

Repo Virtual by Corey J. White

What We Inherit: A Secret War and a Family’s Search for Answers by Jessica Pearce Rotondi

If It Bleeds by Stephen King

Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs by Jennifer Finney Boylan

Time of Our Lives by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka

The Star-Crossed Sisters of Tuscany by Lori Nelson Spielman

Master Class by Christina Dalcher

Into the Clouds: The Race to Climb the World’s Most Dangerous Mountain (Scholastic Focus) by Tod Olson

Little Secrets by Jennifer Hillier

Pretty Things: A Novel by Janelle Brown

Rival Magic by Deva Fagan

Passage West: A Novel by Rishi Reddi

The Mystery of the Moon Tower by Francesco Sedita, Prescott Seraydarian

Active Measures: The Secret History of Disinformation and Political Warfare by Thomas Rid

Rick by Alex Gino

The Best Poems of Jane Kenyon by Jane Kenyon

In Her Shadow: A Novel by Kristin Miller

There I Am: The Journey from Hopelessness to Healing—A Memoir by Ruthie Lindsey

Foreverland: A Novel of Middle School Ups and Downs by Nicole C. Kear

A Thousand Moons by Sebastian Barry

Missed Translations: Meeting the Immigrant Parents Who Raised Me by Sopan Deb and Hasan Minhaj

I’m Still Here: A Memoir by Martina Reaves

The Ranger of Marzanna by Jon Skovron

Warhol by Blake Gopnik

Lifting as We Climb: Black Women’s Battle for the Ballot Box by Evette Dionne

The Water Bears by Kim Baker

The Girl and the Stars (The Book of the Ice) by Mark Lawrence

You Let Me In by Camilla Bruce

Reproduction by Ian Williams

The Deck of Omens (The Devouring Gray) by Christine Lynn Herman

Everything Is Under Control: A Memoir with Recipes by Phyllis Grant

The House of Deep Water by Jeni McFarland

Deluge by Leila Chatti

The Book of Longings: A Novel by Sue Monk Kidd

Welcome to Buttermilk Kitchen by Suzanne Vizethann and Angie Mosier

Ronan the Librarian by Tara Luebbe , Becky Cattie

Sea Change by Nancy Kress

Shrapnel Maps by Philip Metres