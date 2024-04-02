New Releases and More for April 2, 2024
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Husbands, Something Kindred, The Murder of Mr. Ma, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Husbands by Holly Gramazio
Here We Go Again by Alison Cochrun
The Murder of Mr. Ma by John Shen Yen Nee and SJ Rozan
Something Kindred by Ciera Burch
Clear by Carys Davies
Someone You Can Build a Nest In by John Wiswell
A Short Walk Through a Wide World by Douglas Westerbeke
The Black Girl Survives in This One: Horror Stories edited by Desiree S. Evans and Saraciea J. Fennell
Paperback Releases:
A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger
The House Is on Fire by Rachel Beanland
House of Cotton by Monica Brashears
Moonflower by Kacen Callender
The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda
Spell Bound by F.T. Lukens
Homecoming by Kate Morton
Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh
What We're Reading:
The Memoirs of Miss Chief Eagle Testickle: Vol. 2 by Kent Monkman and Gisèle Gordon
Model Home by Rivers Solomon
I Was A Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones
More Books Out This Week:
I Disappeared Them by Preston L. Allen
The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez
Move by Move: Life Lessons on and off the Chessboard by Maurice Ashley
How to Train Your Human: A Cat's Guide by Babas, Katherine Gregor (translator)
The Sentence by Matthew Baker
Young Rich Widows by Kimberly Belle, Layne Fargo, Cate Holahan, Vanessa Lillie
The Hollow Beast by Christophe Bernard, Lazer Lederhendler (translator)
Village Weavers by Myriam J.A. Chancy
With My Back to the World: Poems by Victoria Chang
The Audacity by Ryan Chapman
Court of Wanderers (Reaper Book 2) by Rin Chupeco
The Mystery of Locked Rooms by Lindsay Currie
Play of Shadows (Court of Shadows, #1) by Sebastien de Castell
Made Glorious by Lindsay Eagar
I Cheerfully Refuse by Leif Enger
Sociopath: A Memoir by Patric Gagne
The Misdirection of Fault Lines by Anna Gracia
A Good Happy Girl by Marissa Higgins
The Monstrous Misses Mai by Van Hoang
American Daughters by Piper Huguley
Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez
Orphia and Eurydicius by Elyse John
Relative Strangers by A.H. Kim
The Stone Home by Crystal Hana Kim
She's Not Sorry by Mary Kubica
Monkey King and the World of Myths: The Monster and the Maze by Maple Lam
Joy is the Justice We Give Ourselves by J. Drew Lanham
This Skin Was Once Mine and Other Disturbances by Eric LaRocca
All We Were Promised by Ashton Lattimore
Lake of Souls: The Collected Short Fiction by Ann Leckie
You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World edited by Ada Limón
Otherworldly by F.T. Lukens
The Minotaur at Calle Lanza by Zito Madu
Women! In! Peril! by Jessie Ren Marshall
We Loved It All: A Memory of Life by Lydia Millet
Choice by Neel Mukherjee
Like Love: Essays and Conversations by Maggie Nelson
Ash Dark as Night (A Harry Ingram Mystery Book 2) by Gary Phillips
Beautiful Beautiful by Brandon Reid
Fate Be Changed by Farrah Rochon
All Things Are Too Small: Essays in Praise of Excess by Becca Rothfeld
Nosy Neighbors by Freya Sampson
The Titanic Survivors' Book Club by Timothy Schaffert
Habitations by Sheila Sundar
Timid by Jonathan Todd
The Mango Tree: A Memoir of Fruit, Florida, and Felony by Annabelle Tometich
Table for Two: Fictions by Amor Towles
The Lantern and the Night Moths: Five Modern and Contemporary Chinese Poets in Translation edited and translated by Yilin Wang
Rebel Rising: A Memoir by Rebel Wilson
City in Ruins (The Danny Ryan Trilogy) by Don Winslow
Wild Life: Finding My Purpose in an Untamed World by Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant