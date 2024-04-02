New Releases and More for April 2, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Husbands, Something Kindred, The Murder of Mr. Ma, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Husbands by Holly Gramazio

Here We Go Again by Alison Cochrun

The Murder of Mr. Ma by John Shen Yen Nee and SJ Rozan

Something Kindred by Ciera Burch

Clear by Carys Davies

Someone You Can Build a Nest In by John Wiswell

A Short Walk Through a Wide World by Douglas Westerbeke

The Black Girl Survives in This One: Horror Stories edited by Desiree S. Evans and Saraciea J. Fennell

Paperback Releases:

A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger

The House Is on Fire by Rachel Beanland

House of Cotton by Monica Brashears

Moonflower by Kacen Callender

The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda

Spell Bound by F.T. Lukens

Homecoming by Kate Morton

Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh

What We're Reading:

The Memoirs of Miss Chief Eagle Testickle: Vol. 2 by Kent Monkman and Gisèle Gordon

Model Home by Rivers Solomon

I Was A Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones

More Books Out This Week:

I Disappeared Them by Preston L. Allen

The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez

Move by Move: Life Lessons on and off the Chessboard by Maurice Ashley

How to Train Your Human: A Cat's Guide by Babas, Katherine Gregor (translator)

The Sentence by Matthew Baker

Young Rich Widows by Kimberly Belle, Layne Fargo, Cate Holahan, Vanessa Lillie

The Hollow Beast by Christophe Bernard, Lazer Lederhendler (translator)

Village Weavers by Myriam J.A. Chancy

With My Back to the World: Poems by Victoria Chang

The Audacity by Ryan Chapman

Court of Wanderers (Reaper Book 2) by Rin Chupeco

The Mystery of Locked Rooms by Lindsay Currie

Play of Shadows (Court of Shadows, #1) by Sebastien de Castell

Made Glorious by Lindsay Eagar

I Cheerfully Refuse by Leif Enger

Sociopath: A Memoir by Patric Gagne

The Misdirection of Fault Lines by Anna Gracia

A Good Happy Girl by Marissa Higgins

The Monstrous Misses Mai by Van Hoang

American Daughters by Piper Huguley

Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez

Orphia and Eurydicius by Elyse John

Relative Strangers by A.H. Kim

The Stone Home by Crystal Hana Kim

She's Not Sorry by Mary Kubica

Monkey King and the World of Myths: The Monster and the Maze by Maple Lam

Joy is the Justice We Give Ourselves by J. Drew Lanham

This Skin Was Once Mine and Other Disturbances by Eric LaRocca

All We Were Promised by Ashton Lattimore

Lake of Souls: The Collected Short Fiction by Ann Leckie

You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World edited by Ada Limón

Otherworldly by F.T. Lukens

The Minotaur at Calle Lanza by Zito Madu

Women! In! Peril! by Jessie Ren Marshall

We Loved It All: A Memory of Life by Lydia Millet

Choice by Neel Mukherjee

Like Love: Essays and Conversations by Maggie Nelson

Ash Dark as Night (A Harry Ingram Mystery Book 2) by Gary Phillips

Beautiful Beautiful by Brandon Reid

Fate Be Changed by Farrah Rochon

All Things Are Too Small: Essays in Praise of Excess by Becca Rothfeld

Nosy Neighbors by Freya Sampson

The Titanic Survivors' Book Club by Timothy Schaffert

Habitations by Sheila Sundar

Timid by Jonathan Todd

The Mango Tree: A Memoir of Fruit, Florida, and Felony by Annabelle Tometich

Table for Two: Fictions by Amor Towles

The Lantern and the Night Moths: Five Modern and Contemporary Chinese Poets in Translation edited and translated by Yilin Wang

Rebel Rising: A Memoir by Rebel Wilson

City in Ruins (The Danny Ryan Trilogy) by Don Winslow

Wild Life: Finding My Purpose in an Untamed World by Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant