New Releases and More for April 16, 2024

This week, Liberty and Emily discuss You Know What You Did, Indian Burial Ground, Immortal Pleasures, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

You Know What You Did by K. T. Nguyen

The Band by Christine Ma-Kellams

The Alternatives by Caoilinn Hughes

Indian Burial Ground by Nick Medina

Butter: A Novel of Food and Murder by Asako Yuzuki and Polly Barton

While We Were Burning by Sara Koffi

NORMA by Sarah Mintz

Immortal Pleasures by V. Castro

Paperback Releases:

Normal Rules Don’t Apply: Stories by Kate Atkinson

Dual Memory by Sue Burke

Dear Memory: Letters on Writing, Silence, and Grief by Victoria Chang

Fire Rush by Jacqueline Crooks

Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and A Legacy of Rage by Jeff Guinn

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama

The Best Minds: A Story of Friendship, Madness, and the Tragedy of Good Intentions by Jonathan Rosen

A Book of Days by Patti Smith

Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club by J. Ryan Stradal

I’m the Girl by Courtney Summers

What We’re Reading:

Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty

Long Live Evil by Sarah Rees Brennan

Eternal Life by Dara Horn

More Books Out This Week:

When I Think of You by Myah Ariel

We’re Never Getting Home by Tracy Badua

Loose of Earth: A Memoir by Kathleen Dorothy Blackburn

Henry Henry by Allen Bratton

My Beloved Monster: Masha, the Half-wild Rescue Cat Who Rescued Me by Caleb Carr

To Gaze Upon Wicked Gods by Molly X. Chang

One of Us Knows by Alyssa Cole

Weird Black Girls: Stories by Elwin Cotman

Late Bloomer by Mazey Eddings

Merciless Saviors (The Ouroboros, #2) by H.E. Edgmon

Bad Dreams in the Night by Adam Ellis

The Beautiful People by Michelle Gable

An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s by Doris Kearns Goodwin

The Good Eater: A Vegan’s Search for the Future of Food by Nina Guilbeault

King of Dead Things by Nevin Holness

Close to Death (A Hawthorne and Horowitz Mystery) by Anthony Horowitz

Crooked Seeds by Karen Jennings

Pretty Furious by E.K. Johnston

How Do I Draw These Memories? by Jonell Joshua

Alien Earths: The New Science of Planet Hunting in the Cosmos by Lisa Kaltenegger

An Evening with Birdy O’Day by Greg Kearney

This Part Is Silent: A Life Between Cultures by SJ Kim

Chamber Divers: The Untold Story of the D-Day Scientists Who Changed Special Operations Forever by Rachel Lance

Negative Space by Gillian Linden

Sheine Lende by Darcie Little Badger and Rovina Cai

Honey by Victor Lodato

In the Shadow of Liberty: The Invisible History of Immigrant Detention in the United States by Ana Raquel Minian

woke up no light: poems by Leila Mottley

The Gravity of Math: How Geometry Rules the Universe by Steve Nadis and Shing-Tung Yau

A Kind of Madness by Uche Okonkwo

Nothing But the Bones by Brian Panowich

One Last Word by Suzanne Park

Bitter Water Opera by Nicolette Polek

Portrait of a Woman: Art, Rivalry, and Revolution in the Life of Adélaïde Labille-Guiard by Bridget Quinn

Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie

The Spoiled Heart by Sunjeev Sahota

The Practice, the Horizon, and the Chain by Sofia Samatar

Committed: On Meaning and Madwomen by Suzanne Scanlon

Other People’s Words: Friendship, Loss, and the Conversations that Never End by Lissa Soep

Between Two Trailers: A Memoir by J. Dana Trent

Chipped: Writing from a Skateboarder’s Lens by José Vadi

Christa Comes Out of Her Shell by Abbi Waxman

Paige Not Found by Jen Wilde

Deep Is the Fen by Lili Wilkinson

Withered by A.G.A. Wilmot

Dear Wendy by Ann Zhao

Unrooted: Botany, Motherhood, and the Fight to Save an Old Science by Erin Zimmerman