New Releases and More for April 16, 2024
This week, Liberty and Emily discuss You Know What You Did, Indian Burial Ground, Immortal Pleasures, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
You Know What You Did by K. T. Nguyen
The Band by Christine Ma-Kellams
The Alternatives by Caoilinn Hughes
Indian Burial Ground by Nick Medina
Butter: A Novel of Food and Murder by Asako Yuzuki and Polly Barton
While We Were Burning by Sara Koffi
NORMA by Sarah Mintz
Immortal Pleasures by V. Castro
Paperback Releases:
Normal Rules Don’t Apply: Stories by Kate Atkinson
Dual Memory by Sue Burke
Dear Memory: Letters on Writing, Silence, and Grief by Victoria Chang
Fire Rush by Jacqueline Crooks
Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and A Legacy of Rage by Jeff Guinn
The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama
The Best Minds: A Story of Friendship, Madness, and the Tragedy of Good Intentions by Jonathan Rosen
A Book of Days by Patti Smith
Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club by J. Ryan Stradal
I’m the Girl by Courtney Summers
What We’re Reading:
Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
Long Live Evil by Sarah Rees Brennan
Eternal Life by Dara Horn
More Books Out This Week:
When I Think of You by Myah Ariel
We’re Never Getting Home by Tracy Badua
Loose of Earth: A Memoir by Kathleen Dorothy Blackburn
Henry Henry by Allen Bratton
My Beloved Monster: Masha, the Half-wild Rescue Cat Who Rescued Me by Caleb Carr
To Gaze Upon Wicked Gods by Molly X. Chang
One of Us Knows by Alyssa Cole
Weird Black Girls: Stories by Elwin Cotman
Late Bloomer by Mazey Eddings
Merciless Saviors (The Ouroboros, #2) by H.E. Edgmon
Bad Dreams in the Night by Adam Ellis
The Beautiful People by Michelle Gable
An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s by Doris Kearns Goodwin
The Good Eater: A Vegan’s Search for the Future of Food by Nina Guilbeault
King of Dead Things by Nevin Holness
Close to Death (A Hawthorne and Horowitz Mystery) by Anthony Horowitz
Crooked Seeds by Karen Jennings
Pretty Furious by E.K. Johnston
How Do I Draw These Memories? by Jonell Joshua
Alien Earths: The New Science of Planet Hunting in the Cosmos by Lisa Kaltenegger
An Evening with Birdy O’Day by Greg Kearney
This Part Is Silent: A Life Between Cultures by SJ Kim
Chamber Divers: The Untold Story of the D-Day Scientists Who Changed Special Operations Forever by Rachel Lance
Negative Space by Gillian Linden
Sheine Lende by Darcie Little Badger and Rovina Cai
Honey by Victor Lodato
In the Shadow of Liberty: The Invisible History of Immigrant Detention in the United States by Ana Raquel Minian
woke up no light: poems by Leila Mottley
The Gravity of Math: How Geometry Rules the Universe by Steve Nadis and Shing-Tung Yau
A Kind of Madness by Uche Okonkwo
Nothing But the Bones by Brian Panowich
One Last Word by Suzanne Park
Bitter Water Opera by Nicolette Polek
Portrait of a Woman: Art, Rivalry, and Revolution in the Life of Adélaïde Labille-Guiard by Bridget Quinn
Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie
The Spoiled Heart by Sunjeev Sahota
The Practice, the Horizon, and the Chain by Sofia Samatar
Committed: On Meaning and Madwomen by Suzanne Scanlon
Other People’s Words: Friendship, Loss, and the Conversations that Never End by Lissa Soep
Between Two Trailers: A Memoir by J. Dana Trent
Chipped: Writing from a Skateboarder’s Lens by José Vadi
Christa Comes Out of Her Shell by Abbi Waxman
Paige Not Found by Jen Wilde
Deep Is the Fen by Lili Wilkinson
Withered by A.G.A. Wilmot
Dear Wendy by Ann Zhao
Unrooted: Botany, Motherhood, and the Fight to Save an Old Science by Erin Zimmerman