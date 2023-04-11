New Releases and More for April 11, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Jenn discuss The Dead Are Gods, You Could Make This Place Beautiful, The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Dead are Gods by Eirinie Carson

The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho by Paterson Joseph

Wizkit: An Adventure Overdue by Tanya J. Scott

You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith

Life and Other Love Songs by Anissa Gray

Untethered Sky by Fonda Lee

Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh

Legends and Lattes by Travis Baldree

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Constructing a Nervous System: A Memoir by Margo Jefferson

Real Easy by Marie Rutkoski

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab

A Tiny Upward Shove by Melissa Chadburn

Hello, Molly!: A Memoir by Molly Shannon

The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley

The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry That Forged the Medieval World by Shelley Puhak

Hope and Glory by Jendella Benson

Blood Sugar by Sascha Rothchild

Such Big Dreams by Reema Patel

Veniss Underground by Jeff VanderMeer

Multiverses: An anthology of alternate realities edited by Preston Grassmann

The Nanny by Lana Ferguson

Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Oleander Sword (Burning Kingdoms #2) by Tasha Suri

Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward

The Fragile Threads of Power (Shades of Magic Book 4) by V.E. Schwab

We Were Once a Family: A Story of Love, Death, and Child Removal in America by Roxanna Asgarian

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

A Spoonful of Time by by Flora Ahn

Black Girls Must Have It All by Jayne Allen

Promises Stronger Than Darkness (Unstoppable Book 3) by Charlie Jane Anders

Elf Dog and Owl Head by M. T. Anderson, Junyi Wu

The Making of Yolanda la Bruja by Lorraine Avila

LeBron by Jeff Benedict

Life Sentence: The Brief and Tragic Career of Baltimore’s Deadliest Gang Leader by Mark Bowden

The Weight by Jeff Boyd

Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter and Rocky Callen

Viva Lola Espinoza by Ella Cerón

Work with What You Got: A Memoir by Zion Clark, James S. Hirsch

The Cuban Heiress by Chanel Cleeton

No Edges: Swahili Stories edited by Sarah Coolidge

Losing Music by John Cotter

The Trackers by Charles Frazier

So Sorry for Your Loss: How I Learned to Live with Grief, and Other Grave Concerns by Dina Gachman

Throwback by Maurene Goo

Once Upon a Prime: The Wondrous Connections Between Mathematics and Literature by Sarah Hart

We Meant Well by Erum Shazia Hasan

Last House Before the Mountain by Monika Helfer, Gillian Davidson (translator)

First Comes Summer by Maria Hesselager, Martin Aitken (translator)

In Our Shoes: On Being a Young Black Woman in Not So “Post-Racial” America by Brianna Holt

My Father’s Brain: Life in the Shadow of Alzheimer’s by Sandeep Jauhar

White Burgers, Black Cash: Fast Food from Black Exclusion to Exploitation by Naa Oyo A. Kwate

Sweet Undoings by Yanick Lahens, Kaiama L. Glover (translator)

Pomegranate by Helen Elaine Lee

Calling Ukraine by Johannes Lichtman

Creatures of the In Between by Cindy Lin

Small Joys by Elvin James Mensah

Chrysalis by Anna Metcalfe

The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda

Of Cattle and Men by Ana Paula Maia, Zoë Perry (translator)

The Disappeared: Stories by Andrew Porter

Advika and the Hollywood Wives by Kirthana Ramisetti

Mom, Can I Do My Laundry at Your House?: Poems from Your Adult Child by Olivia Roberts

Harvest House by Cynthia Leitich Smith

Breakup: A Marriage in Wartime by Anjan Sundaram

Hit Parade of Tears: Stories by Izumi Suzuki, Sam Bett and David Boyd (translator)

Koresh: The True Story of David Koresh and the Tragedy at Waco by Stephan Talty

This Isn’t Going to End Well: The True Story of a Man I Thought I Knew by Daniel Wallace

To Swoon and to Spar by Martha Waters

Bianca Torre Is Afraid of Everything by Justine Pucella Winans

The Only Daughter by A.B. Yehoshua, Stuart Schoffman (translator)