New Releases and More for April 11, 2023
This week, Liberty and Jenn discuss The Dead Are Gods, You Could Make This Place Beautiful, The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho, and more great books.
Subscribe to Book Riot’s newest newsletter, The Deep Dive, to get exclusive content delivered to your inbox.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
The Dead are Gods by Eirinie Carson
The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho by Paterson Joseph
Wizkit: An Adventure Overdue by Tanya J. Scott
You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith
Life and Other Love Songs by Anissa Gray
Untethered Sky by Fonda Lee
Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh
Legends and Lattes by Travis Baldree
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Constructing a Nervous System: A Memoir by Margo Jefferson
Real Easy by Marie Rutkoski
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab
A Tiny Upward Shove by Melissa Chadburn
Hello, Molly!: A Memoir by Molly Shannon
The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley
The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry That Forged the Medieval World by Shelley Puhak
Hope and Glory by Jendella Benson
Blood Sugar by Sascha Rothchild
Such Big Dreams by Reema Patel
Veniss Underground by Jeff VanderMeer
Multiverses: An anthology of alternate realities edited by Preston Grassmann
The Nanny by Lana Ferguson
Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Oleander Sword (Burning Kingdoms #2) by Tasha Suri
Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward
The Fragile Threads of Power (Shades of Magic Book 4) by V.E. Schwab
We Were Once a Family: A Story of Love, Death, and Child Removal in America by Roxanna Asgarian
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
A Spoonful of Time by by Flora Ahn
Black Girls Must Have It All by Jayne Allen
Promises Stronger Than Darkness (Unstoppable Book 3) by Charlie Jane Anders
Elf Dog and Owl Head by M. T. Anderson, Junyi Wu
The Making of Yolanda la Bruja by Lorraine Avila
LeBron by Jeff Benedict
Life Sentence: The Brief and Tragic Career of Baltimore’s Deadliest Gang Leader by Mark Bowden
The Weight by Jeff Boyd
Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter and Rocky Callen
Viva Lola Espinoza by Ella Cerón
Work with What You Got: A Memoir by Zion Clark, James S. Hirsch
The Cuban Heiress by Chanel Cleeton
No Edges: Swahili Stories edited by Sarah Coolidge
Losing Music by John Cotter
The Trackers by Charles Frazier
So Sorry for Your Loss: How I Learned to Live with Grief, and Other Grave Concerns by Dina Gachman
Throwback by Maurene Goo
Once Upon a Prime: The Wondrous Connections Between Mathematics and Literature by Sarah Hart
We Meant Well by Erum Shazia Hasan
Last House Before the Mountain by Monika Helfer, Gillian Davidson (translator)
First Comes Summer by Maria Hesselager, Martin Aitken (translator)
In Our Shoes: On Being a Young Black Woman in Not So “Post-Racial” America by Brianna Holt
My Father’s Brain: Life in the Shadow of Alzheimer’s by Sandeep Jauhar
White Burgers, Black Cash: Fast Food from Black Exclusion to Exploitation by Naa Oyo A. Kwate
Sweet Undoings by Yanick Lahens, Kaiama L. Glover (translator)
Pomegranate by Helen Elaine Lee
Calling Ukraine by Johannes Lichtman
Creatures of the In Between by Cindy Lin
Small Joys by Elvin James Mensah
Chrysalis by Anna Metcalfe
The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda
Of Cattle and Men by Ana Paula Maia, Zoë Perry (translator)
The Disappeared: Stories by Andrew Porter
Advika and the Hollywood Wives by Kirthana Ramisetti
Mom, Can I Do My Laundry at Your House?: Poems from Your Adult Child by Olivia Roberts
Harvest House by Cynthia Leitich Smith
Breakup: A Marriage in Wartime by Anjan Sundaram
Hit Parade of Tears: Stories by Izumi Suzuki, Sam Bett and David Boyd (translator)
Koresh: The True Story of David Koresh and the Tragedy at Waco by Stephan Talty
This Isn’t Going to End Well: The True Story of a Man I Thought I Knew by Daniel Wallace
To Swoon and to Spar by Martha Waters
Bianca Torre Is Afraid of Everything by Justine Pucella Winans
The Only Daughter by A.B. Yehoshua, Stuart Schoffman (translator)