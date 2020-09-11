My Sweatshirt’s Public Debut

Katie and Rincey talk about mysteries featuring technology and social media, along with some mixed feelings about adaptation news recently announced.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Before She Was Helen by Caroline B. Cooney, and Shadows in Death by J.D. Robb.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Show Notes

Steph Cha tapped as New American Mysteries anthology editor

HBO is doing a TV adaptation of Michael Crichton’s Sphere

Pretty Little Liars based on the books by Sara Shepard is being rebooted

Watch the trailer for I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Books Mentioned

Reconstructing Amelia by Kimberly McCreight

Little Brother by Cory Doctrow

One by One by Ruth Ware

The Sleeping Nymph by Ilaria Tuti, translated by Ekin Oklap

Grown by Tiffany D Jackson

Don’t Look For Me by Wendy Walker

The Parker Inheritance by Varian Johnson

The Golden Thread by Ravi Somaiya

When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole

Home Before Dark by Riley Sager

My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell