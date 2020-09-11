Episode 85
My Sweatshirt’s Public Debut
Katie and Rincey talk about mysteries featuring technology and social media, along with some mixed feelings about adaptation news recently announced.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Before She Was Helen by Caroline B. Cooney, and Shadows in Death by J.D. Robb.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
Show Notes
Steph Cha tapped as New American Mysteries anthology editor
HBO is doing a TV adaptation of Michael Crichton’s Sphere
Pretty Little Liars based on the books by Sara Shepard is being rebooted
Watch the trailer for I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Books Mentioned
Reconstructing Amelia by Kimberly McCreight
Little Brother by Cory Doctrow
One by One by Ruth Ware
The Sleeping Nymph by Ilaria Tuti, translated by Ekin Oklap
Grown by Tiffany D Jackson
Don’t Look For Me by Wendy Walker
The Parker Inheritance by Varian Johnson
The Golden Thread by Ravi Somaiya
When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole
Home Before Dark by Riley Sager
My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell