Episode 110
I Don’t Know About You, But We’re Feeling 2022: Most Anticipated 2022 YA Releases
For their first episode of 2022, Erica and Tirzah talk about some of their most-anticipated 2022 releases, and their holiday reading!
Books and Links
Eric Smith to Co-Author Little Jagged Pill
Scout’s Honor by Lily Anderson
The Bone Spindle by Leslie Vedder
Squire by Nadia Shammas and Sara Alfageeh
Why Would I Lie? by Adi Rule
One True Loves by Elise Bryant
The Red Palace by June Hur
Lakelore by Anna-Marie McLemore
A Magic Steeped in Poison by Judy I. Lin
Starling by Isabel Strycachz
Redemptor by Jordan Ifueko
Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim