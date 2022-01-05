I Don’t Know About You, But We’re Feeling 2022: Most Anticipated 2022 YA Releases

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For their first episode of 2022, Erica and Tirzah talk about some of their most-anticipated 2022 releases, and their holiday reading!

Books and Links

Sweet Valley High Adaptation

Eric Smith to Co-Author Little Jagged Pill

Scout’s Honor by Lily Anderson

The Bone Spindle by Leslie Vedder

Squire by Nadia Shammas and Sara Alfageeh

Why Would I Lie? by Adi Rule

One True Loves by Elise Bryant

The Red Palace by June Hur

Lakelore by Anna-Marie McLemore

A Magic Steeped in Poison by Judy I. Lin

Starling by Isabel Strycachz

Redemptor by Jordan Ifueko

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim