Modern Indie Bookselling with Josh Cook

On the occasion of his new book, The Art of Libromancy: Selling Books and Reading Books in the 21st Century, Josh Cook of Porter Square books joins Jeff for a conversation about modern indie bookselling.

Subscribe to First Edition via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

For episode extras, subscribe to the First Edition Substack.

Wanna escape the Dog Days of summer with purrfect book recommendations? Let Tailored Book Recommendations pick awesome books to keep you entertained. Touch grass, grab some lemonade, and enjoy TBR’s picks.

Discussed in this episode:

Check out First Edition on Twitter, on Substack, and on Instagram.

And if you have a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts, please and thank you!

Email First Edition at firstedition@bookriot.com