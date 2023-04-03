MAD MEN, But for Publishing
Jeff and Rebecca tease First Edition a little bit more, wind up the case of the manuscript thief, continue to have more things to say about LLMs, are tentatively interested in Questlove’s new imprint, consider Jeff’s recent return to #booktwitter, and much more.
Bernardini gets time served & will be deported
Fun with AI: LibraryThing introduces a search tool for when you can’t remember a title
Questlove is starting an imprint
Wired’s Brandon Sanderson profile. And then Sanderson’s response. And then Esquire’s counter (?) profile.
The Real Work by Adam Gopnik
Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff
Biography of X by Catherine Lacey