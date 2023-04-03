MAD MEN, But for Publishing

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca tease First Edition a little bit more, wind up the case of the manuscript thief, continue to have more things to say about LLMs, are tentatively interested in Questlove’s new imprint, consider Jeff’s recent return to #booktwitter, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

First Edition on Twitter. First Edition on Instagram. The First Edition Substack.

Book Riot’s new email newsletter, The Deep Dive

Bernardini gets time served & will be deported

Fun with AI: LibraryThing introduces a search tool for when you can’t remember a title

Questlove is starting an imprint

Wired’s Brandon Sanderson profile. And then Sanderson’s response. And then Esquire’s counter (?) profile.

The Real Work by Adam Gopnik

Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff

Biography of X by Catherine Lacey