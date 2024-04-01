Low Stakes Bookish Pet Peeves

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha cover a few potpourri topics and updates before talking about romances that are worth the hype.

News

Check out the Lammy award nominees and let us know which books you liked and which books are missing.

As recommended by Jess, a fantastic conversation with some of our faves.

Books Discussed

This Could Be Us by Kennedy Ryan

The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang

Bride by Ali Hazelwood

The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan

You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Amezi

Pucking Around by Emily Rath

Morning Glory Milking Farm by C.M. Nascosta

