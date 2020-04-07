Literary Fiction that Changed Our Lives

Mary Kay and Louise talk about important literary things like, what’s going on in the literary world right now? What are the books of literary fiction that changed your life? And, what are you reading now?

This episode is sponsored by Shelf Addiction podcast, Catapult, and The Malevolent Volume by Justin Phillip Reed, published by Coffee House Press.

BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:

“Book sales surge as self-isolating readers stock up on ‘bucket list’ novels” in The Guardian

What our contagion fables are REALLY about in The New Yorker, by Jill Lepore

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

“Everyday Use” by Alice Walker

Beloved and Paradise by Toni Morrison

Roots by Alex Haley

Everything is Illuminated by Jonathan Safran Foer

In Cold Blood by Truman Capote

A Void (La Disparation) by Georges Perec

The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy by Lawrence Sterne

She Came to Stay (L’Invitee) by Simone de Beauvoir

Ducks Newburyport by Lucy Ellmann

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

“The Mermaid in the Tree” by Timothy Schaffert, in My Mother She Killed Me, My Father He Ate Me edited by Kate Bernheimer

Wow, No Thank You and We Are Never Meeting in Real Life by Samantha Irby

“Inventory” in Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado

The Brief History of the Dead by Kevin Brockmeier

Unflattening by Nick Sousanis

