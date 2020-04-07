Literary Fiction that Changed Our Lives
Mary Kay and Louise talk about important literary things like, what’s going on in the literary world right now? What are the books of literary fiction that changed your life? And, what are you reading now?
This episode is sponsored by Shelf Addiction podcast, Catapult, and The Malevolent Volume by Justin Phillip Reed, published by Coffee House Press.
BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:
“Book sales surge as self-isolating readers stock up on ‘bucket list’ novels” in The Guardian
What our contagion fables are REALLY about in The New Yorker, by Jill Lepore
The Color Purple by Alice Walker
“Everyday Use” by Alice Walker
Beloved and Paradise by Toni Morrison
Roots by Alex Haley
Everything is Illuminated by Jonathan Safran Foer
In Cold Blood by Truman Capote
A Void (La Disparation) by Georges Perec
The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy by Lawrence Sterne
She Came to Stay (L’Invitee) by Simone de Beauvoir
Ducks Newburyport by Lucy Ellmann
Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo
“The Mermaid in the Tree” by Timothy Schaffert, in My Mother She Killed Me, My Father He Ate Me edited by Kate Bernheimer
Wow, No Thank You and We Are Never Meeting in Real Life by Samantha Irby
“Inventory” in Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado
The Brief History of the Dead by Kevin Brockmeier
Unflattening by Nick Sousanis
