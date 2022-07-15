Let the Games Begin!
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mysteries that feature all sorts of games.
Books Discussed
Good Rich People – Eliza Jane Brazier
The Devotion of Suspect X – Keigo Higashino
Never Have I Ever – Joshilyn Jackson
Under Lock and Skeleton Key – Gigi Pandian
We Lie Here – Rachel Howzell Hall
Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod – Casey Sherman
