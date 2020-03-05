Critiques of Fascist Government Plus Tentacles

Amanda and Jenn discuss Latinx authors in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

This episode is sponsored by Spirit Run by Noé Álvarez, on sale now from Catapult, Flatiron Books, publisher of The Yellow Bird Sings by Jennifer Rosner, and Sourcebooks.

The Magic Treehouse series by Mary Pope Osborne (rec’d by Stacy)

The Afterward by EK Johnston (rec’d by Cara)

Books Discussed

Crashing Into Her by Mia Sosa

Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz (tw: child abuse, domestic violence, self harm, suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, rape, homophobia, struggles with mental illness, addiction)

We Set the Dark on Fire & We Unleash the Merciless Storm by Tehlor Kay Mejia (tw: assault & abuse of women, homophobia)

Revolution Sunday by Wendy Guerra, transl by Achy Obejas

Carved in Bone by Michael Nava (tw: use of slurs, violent homophobia, intimate partner violence, rape, suicide attempts, internalized homophobia)

Yuyi Morales

Spirit Run by Noé Álvarez

Diamond City by Francesca Flores

Dominicana by Angie Cruz (tw domestic violence)

Sabrina and Corina by Kali Fajardo-Anstine (tw violence against women)

Planet for Rent by Yoss, translated by David Frye

Merci Suárez Changes Gears by Meg Medina