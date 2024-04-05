Kill Us with Laughs

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss some books with a perfect sense of humor!

News

Netflix is planning to adapt Jo Nesbo’s Harry Hole series

50 Cent is publishing a financial heist novel, which is not a sentence I ever expected to write

The 2024 ITW Thriller Award finalists have been announced

Things Mentioned

Books Discussed

Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone – Benjamin Stevenson

Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers – Jesse Q. Sutanto

Ghost Squad – Claribel A. Ortega

The Screaming Staircase – Jonathan Stroud

Cold to the Touch – Kerri Hakoda

A Better World – Sarah Langan

And we will talk to you all next time!