Kill Us with Laughs
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss some books with a perfect sense of humor!
Netflix is planning to adapt Jo Nesbo’s Harry Hole series
50 Cent is publishing a financial heist novel, which is not a sentence I ever expected to write
The 2024 ITW Thriller Award finalists have been announced
Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone – Benjamin Stevenson
Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers – Jesse Q. Sutanto
Ghost Squad – Claribel A. Ortega
The Screaming Staircase – Jonathan Stroud
Cold to the Touch – Kerri Hakoda
A Better World – Sarah Langan
