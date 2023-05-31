June “It” Book Knockout & Reading Stories with S.A. Cosby

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Rebecca Schinsky is back to help Jeff pick the “it” book of June, and S.A. Cosby, author of the forthcoming All the Sinners Bleed, tells a reading story.

Discussed in this episode:

I Am Homeless If This is Not My Home by Lorrie Moore

The 272 by Rachel Swarns

All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby

Five Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand

Be Mine by Richard Ford

The Puzzle Master by Danielle Trussoni

The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende

Pageboy by Eliot Page

Watch Us Dance by Leila Slimani

Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood