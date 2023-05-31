June “It” Book Knockout & Reading Stories with S.A. Cosby
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Rebecca Schinsky is back to help Jeff pick the “it” book of June, and S.A. Cosby, author of the forthcoming All the Sinners Bleed, tells a reading story.
Discussed in this episode:
I Am Homeless If This is Not My Home by Lorrie Moore
All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
Five Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand
The Puzzle Master by Danielle Trussoni
The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende
Watch Us Dance by Leila Slimani