It’s The Stats Show!
Jenn and guest Danika talk through SFF Yeah’s stats for 2023, including most recommended books and authors, dig into some SFF reboot news, and more.
News
Illustrated Hunger Games edition coming out [AP News]
Sci-Fi Art Show [Gizmodo]
Highlander Reboot (!!!) [The Mary Sue]
Wednesday Season 2 Updates [The Mary Sue]
Stats Discussed
Most Recommended Books
Station Eternity by Mur Lafferty
The Archive Undying by Emma Mieko Candon
Bad Cree by Jessica Johns [read an excerpt!]
Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei
The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi
Lone Women by Victor LaValle
The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older
Most Recommended Authors
Ann Leckie
Juno Dawson
Silvia Moreno Garcia
Top 5 Most Popular Episodes
The Best Books Of The Last Quarter (July 2023)
Most Anticipated SF/F of 2023: January – June
The Most Anticipated SFF Books of 2023, Part 2
Best Books of Early 2023
The 2023 Stats Show [Jenn’s note to listeners: should properly be 2022 Stats!!]
Our Favorite Episode(s) to Record
Cover Talk
Most Popular SFF of 2013
Books For Our Younger Selves / Characters Who Make Us Feel Seen