It’s The Stats Show!

Jenn and guest Danika talk through SFF Yeah’s stats for 2023, including most recommended books and authors, dig into some SFF reboot news, and more.

News

Illustrated Hunger Games edition coming out [AP News]

Sci-Fi Art Show [Gizmodo]

Highlander Reboot (!!!) [The Mary Sue]

Wednesday Season 2 Updates [The Mary Sue]

Stats Discussed

Most Recommended Books

Station Eternity by Mur Lafferty

The Archive Undying by Emma Mieko Candon

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns [read an excerpt!]

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei

The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi

Lone Women by Victor LaValle

The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older

Most Recommended Authors

Ann Leckie

Juno Dawson

Silvia Moreno Garcia

Top 5 Most Popular Episodes

The Best Books Of The Last Quarter (July 2023)

Most Anticipated SF/F of 2023: January – June

The Most Anticipated SFF Books of 2023, Part 2

Best Books of Early 2023

The 2023 Stats Show [Jenn’s note to listeners: should properly be 2022 Stats!!]

Our Favorite Episode(s) to Record

Cover Talk

Most Popular SFF of 2013

Books For Our Younger Selves / Characters Who Make Us Feel Seen