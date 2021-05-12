Episode 93
It Doesn’t Add Up, and It’s Not Because I’m Bad at Math
Hannah and Tirzah talk generation gaps, chronological problems, intergenerational relationships, and multigenerational stories.
Show notes
Cases of mistaken identity:
Books!
The Devil’s Arithmetic by Jane Yolen
The Assignment by Liza Wiemer
Unbecoming by Jenny Downham
Dream Country by Shannon Gibney
The Whitsun Daughters by Carrie Mesrobian
You Bring the Distant Near by Mitali Perkins
Mare’s War by Tanita S. Davis
Love is a Revolution by Reneé Watson
The Strange and Beautiful Sorrows of Ava Lavender by Leslye Walton
The Price Guide to the Occult by Leslye Walton
Dig by A.S. King
Blessing’s Bead by Debby Dahl Edwardson
The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert
Looking for Alibrandi by Melina Marchetta
Hey YA episode on Melina Marchetta
