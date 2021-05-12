It Doesn’t Add Up, and It’s Not Because I’m Bad at Math

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Hannah and Tirzah talk generation gaps, chronological problems, intergenerational relationships, and multigenerational stories.

Show notes

The Bookseller mixup

Cases of mistaken identity:

Adam Silvera and Mohsin Zaidi

Hannah and Stephanie Kuehn

Tirzah and Angeline Boulley

Books!

The Devil’s Arithmetic by Jane Yolen

The Assignment by Liza Wiemer

Unbecoming by Jenny Downham

Dream Country by Shannon Gibney

The Whitsun Daughters by Carrie Mesrobian

You Bring the Distant Near by Mitali Perkins

Mare’s War by Tanita S. Davis

Love is a Revolution by Reneé Watson

The Strange and Beautiful Sorrows of Ava Lavender by Leslye Walton

The Price Guide to the Occult by Leslye Walton

Dig by A.S. King

Blessing’s Bead by Debby Dahl Edwardson

The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert

Looking for Alibrandi by Melina Marchetta

Hey YA episode on Melina Marchetta

