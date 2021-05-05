Extra Credit: The Things I’d Do For a New Melina Marchetta Book

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Tirzah discusses her love of everything written by Australian author Melina Marchetta, provides a run-down of her YA fiction, and recommends a few different entry points!

Books Discussed:

Jellicoe Road by Melina Marchetta

Looking for Alibrandi by Melina Marchetta

Saving Francesca by Melina Marchette

The Piper’s Son by Melina Marchetta

A Place on Dalhousie by Melina Marchetta

Finnikin of the Rock by Melina Marchetta

Froi of the Exiles by Melina Marchetta

Quintana of Charyn by Melina Marchetta

Tell the Truth, Shame the Devil by Melina Marchetta