Episode 92.5
Extra Credit: The Things I’d Do For a New Melina Marchetta Book
This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
This week, Tirzah discusses her love of everything written by Australian author Melina Marchetta, provides a run-down of her YA fiction, and recommends a few different entry points!
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
Books Discussed:
Jellicoe Road by Melina Marchetta
Looking for Alibrandi by Melina Marchetta
Saving Francesca by Melina Marchette
The Piper’s Son by Melina Marchetta
A Place on Dalhousie by Melina Marchetta
Finnikin of the Rock by Melina Marchetta
Froi of the Exiles by Melina Marchetta
Quintana of Charyn by Melina Marchetta
Tell the Truth, Shame the Devil by Melina Marchetta