“It” Book Knockout For August 2023
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Rebecca Schinsky is back to help Jeff pick the “it” book for August 2023.
Discussed in this episode:
Anansi’s Gold by Yepoka Yeebo
Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo
Half-Life of a Stolen Sister by Rachel Cantor
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
Learned by Heart by Emma Donoghue
Pulling the Chariot of the Sun by Shane McCrae
The Invisible Hour by Alice Hoffman
The Bee Sting by Paul Murray
Tom Lake by Ann Patchett