Fix Your Broken Heart, Blah Blah Blah — Indie YA Publishers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica and Tirzah discuss some Indie publishers that publish YA books that you should know about.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

News:

Illustrator of A Wrinkle in Time cover gets their due

23 Covers of A Wrinkle in Time Ranked

Sign up for a free trial of The Deep Dive newsletter and be entered to win Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler, plus 5 mystery books. Sign up here, no purchase necessary!

Books Mentioned:

A Warning About Swans by R.M. Romero (Peachtree)

Gabi, a Girl in Pieces by Isabel Quintero (Cinco Puntos)

The Queer Girl is Going to Be Okay by Dale Walls (Levine Querido) November 21, 2023

Forgive Me If I’ve Told You This Before by Karelia Stetz-Waters (Ooligan Press)

The Prince & the Coyote by David Bowles and Amanda Mijangos (Levine Querido) September 26, 2023

Get It Together, Delilah! by Erin Gough (Chronicle Books)

When a Brown Girl Flees by Aamna Qureshi (Lee & Low Books) September 19, 2023

Before the Devil Knows You’re Here by Autumn Krause (Peachtree) (October 3)