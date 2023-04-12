I Want That On My Headstone: YA Novels In Verse

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica discuss some YA novels in verse for National Poetry Month.

Show Notes:

The Deep Dive newsletter

News: Two more Heartstopper graphic novels

The history of YA novels in verse: Sonya Sones, Stop Pretending (1999), What My Mother Doesn’t Know (2001), One of Those Hideous Books Where the Mother Dies (2004), Crank by Ellen Hopkins (2004)

The Most Dazzling Girl in Berlin by Kip Wilson

Nothing Burns as Bright as You by Ashley Woodfolk

We Are All so Good at Smiling by Amber McBride

Me (Moth) by Amber McBride

Enter the Body by Joy McCullough

Chlorine Sky by Mahogany L. Browne

Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo

Dear Medusa by Olivia A Cole

The Ghosts of Rose Hill by R.M. Romero