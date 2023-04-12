I Want That On My Headstone: YA Novels In Verse
Tirzah and Erica discuss some YA novels in verse for National Poetry Month.
News: Two more Heartstopper graphic novels
The history of YA novels in verse: Sonya Sones, Stop Pretending (1999), What My Mother Doesn’t Know (2001), One of Those Hideous Books Where the Mother Dies (2004), Crank by Ellen Hopkins (2004)
The Most Dazzling Girl in Berlin by Kip Wilson
Nothing Burns as Bright as You by Ashley Woodfolk
We Are All so Good at Smiling by Amber McBride
Me (Moth) by Amber McBride
Enter the Body by Joy McCullough
Chlorine Sky by Mahogany L. Browne
Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo
Dear Medusa by Olivia A Cole
The Ghosts of Rose Hill by R.M. Romero