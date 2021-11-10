Episode 106
I Don’t Have Geometry In My Romance
Kelly and Erica dive into short stories, new and forthcoming YA nonfiction, and Kelly offers her final sign-off.
SHOWNOTES
“All 850 Books Texas Lawmaker Matt Krause Wants To Ban”
Vampires Never Get Old edited by Zoraida Cordova and Natalie C. Parker
Color Outside the Lines: Stories about Love edited by Sangu Mandanna
Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon
Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft edited by Tess Sharpe and Jessica Spotswood
Lips Touch Three Times by Laini Taylor
Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America by Ibi Zoboi
Up All Night edited by Laura Silverman
Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet by Jennifer L. Armentrout
Disability Visibility (Adapted for Young Adults) by Alice Wong
Black Birds in the Sky by Brandy Colbert
Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask: Young Readers Edition by Anton Treuer
Feminist AF: A Guide to Crushing Girlhood by Brittney Cooper, Chanel Craft Tanner, and Susana Morris
Man Called Horse: John Horse and the Black Seminole Underground Railroad by Glennette Tilley Turner (note: for some reason the upcoming young reader edition isn’t showing up on Amazon, but it’s available to look at here!).
The Overground Railroad by Candacy Taylor
Star Child: A Biographical Constellation of Octavia Estelle Butler by Ibi Zoboi
Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present by Adrienne Keene