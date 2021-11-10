I Don’t Have Geometry In My Romance

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly and Erica dive into short stories, new and forthcoming YA nonfiction, and Kelly offers her final sign-off.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

SHOWNOTES

“All 850 Books Texas Lawmaker Matt Krause Wants To Ban”

Vampires Never Get Old edited by Zoraida Cordova and Natalie C. Parker

Color Outside the Lines: Stories about Love edited by Sangu Mandanna

Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon

Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft edited by Tess Sharpe and Jessica Spotswood

Lips Touch Three Times by Laini Taylor

Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America by Ibi Zoboi

Up All Night edited by Laura Silverman

Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Disability Visibility (Adapted for Young Adults) by Alice Wong

Black Birds in the Sky by Brandy Colbert

Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask: Young Readers Edition by Anton Treuer

Feminist AF: A Guide to Crushing Girlhood by Brittney Cooper, Chanel Craft Tanner, and Susana Morris

Man Called Horse: John Horse and the Black Seminole Underground Railroad by Glennette Tilley Turner (note: for some reason the upcoming young reader edition isn’t showing up on Amazon, but it’s available to look at here!).

The Overground Railroad by Candacy Taylor

Star Child: A Biographical Constellation of Octavia Estelle Butler by Ibi Zoboi

Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present by Adrienne Keene