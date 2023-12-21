How to Bring Back a Book

Joshua Bodwell of Godine & Black Sparrow Press talks to Jeff about a book they both love, The Orchard by Adele Crockett Robertson, and the process of reissuing it as part of Godine’s Nonpareil series.

Discussed in this episode:

The Orchard by Adele Crockett Robertson

Godine’s Nonpareil Series

