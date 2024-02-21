Horror Show

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jenn and guest Kelly Jensen dig into what horror is and isn’t, the Summer Scares program, recommendations, and what even is happening with this ACOTAR adaptation.

News

A Court of Thorns and Roses Is … Not? … Cancelled [Collider]

Books Discussed

Summer Scares

Jackal by Erin E. Adams

Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison

This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno

All These Bodies by Kendare Blake

Dead Flip by Sara Farizan

#MurderTrending by Gretchen McNeil

Ophie’s Ghosts by Justina Ireland

The Nest by Kenneth Oppel

My Aunt Is A Monster by Reimena Yee

Our Hideous Progeny by C.E. McGill (cw: animal experimentation & cruelty, homophobia, violence against women, loss of a child)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1, Koyoharu Gotouge with John Werry (Translator), Stan!, Adam Grano, Mike Montesa, John Hunt,

Symbiosis novellas by Nicky Drayden (cw: body horror)

The White Guy Dies First edited by Terry J. Benton-Walker (7/16)

Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare

The Black Girl Survives in This One edited by Desiree S. Evans and Saraceia J. Fennell (4/2)

Chlorine by Jade Song