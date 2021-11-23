This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim talk about nonfiction picks for holiday gifts.

Follow Up

The Art of Gathering by Priya Parker

Disability Visibility by Alice Wong

Nonfiction in the News

National Book Award Winners Announced

All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake by Tiya Miles

New Nonfiction

The Deeper the Roots: A Memoir of Hope and Home by Michael Tubbs

The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story by Nikole Hannah-Jones

These Precious Days: Essays by Ann Patchett

How the Other Half Eats : The Untold Story of Food and Inequality in America by Priya Fielding-Singh

Holiday Gift Guide

Hello Alice and Kim, love the podcast. Looking for a rec for a book that I loved so much that I read it twice this year. It’s called Little Heathens and it’s by Mildred Armstrong Kalish and it’s her memoir about growing up in Iowa during the great depression. Each chapter describes some aspect of her life on the farm and I found her life, seasons, and rituals on the farm to be so idyllic and comforting that I would love to read something else like it! Hope you have some ideas! — Tara

The Heart of Things: A Midwestern Almanac by John Hildebrand

Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times by Katherine May

I’d love a book recommendation for myself! I love learning about cults. I’ve read almost every book on Scientology & was wondering if there are books out there like Going Clear but about different cults. – Kirah

The World in Flames: A Black Boyhood in a White Supremacist Doomsday Cult by Jerald Walker

The Road to Jonestown: Jim Jones and Peoples Temple by Jeff Guinn

I’m looking for a recommendation for my father-in-law. He’s a retired scientist who reads regularly, but not voraciously. When he does read he likes to read history, biography, that sort of thing. I’m looking for some suggested authors to give him or some specific books that he’d find interesting or might broaden his perspective a little bit.

The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics by Daniel James Brown

Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II by Daniel James Brown

The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration by Isabel WIlkerson

Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyou

King Leopold’s Ghost: A Story of Greed, Terror and Heroism in Colonial Africa by Adam Hochschild

Reading Now

KIM: Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke

ALICE: Magna Carta by Dan Jones



CONCLUSION

