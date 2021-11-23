Episode 97
Holiday Gift Guide
Follow Up
The Art of Gathering by Priya Parker
Disability Visibility by Alice Wong
Nonfiction in the News
National Book Award Winners Announced
All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake by Tiya Miles
New Nonfiction
The Deeper the Roots: A Memoir of Hope and Home by Michael Tubbs
The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story by Nikole Hannah-Jones
These Precious Days: Essays by Ann Patchett
How the Other Half Eats : The Untold Story of Food and Inequality in America by Priya Fielding-Singh
Hello Alice and Kim, love the podcast. Looking for a rec for a book that I loved so much that I read it twice this year. It’s called Little Heathens and it’s by Mildred Armstrong Kalish and it’s her memoir about growing up in Iowa during the great depression. Each chapter describes some aspect of her life on the farm and I found her life, seasons, and rituals on the farm to be so idyllic and comforting that I would love to read something else like it! Hope you have some ideas! — Tara
The Heart of Things: A Midwestern Almanac by John Hildebrand
Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times by Katherine May
I’d love a book recommendation for myself! I love learning about cults. I’ve read almost every book on Scientology & was wondering if there are books out there like Going Clear but about different cults. – Kirah
The World in Flames: A Black Boyhood in a White Supremacist Doomsday Cult by Jerald Walker
The Road to Jonestown: Jim Jones and Peoples Temple by Jeff Guinn
I’m looking for a recommendation for my father-in-law. He’s a retired scientist who reads regularly, but not voraciously. When he does read he likes to read history, biography, that sort of thing. I’m looking for some suggested authors to give him or some specific books that he’d find interesting or might broaden his perspective a little bit.
The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics by Daniel James Brown
Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II by Daniel James Brown
The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration by Isabel WIlkerson
Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyou
King Leopold’s Ghost: A Story of Greed, Terror and Heroism in Colonial Africa by Adam Hochschild
Reading Now
KIM: Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke
ALICE: Magna Carta by Dan Jones
CONCLUSION
