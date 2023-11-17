Holiday Gift Guide 2023
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books perfect for holiday gifting!
Books Discussed
All the Fighting Parts – Hannah V. Sawyerr
Happiness Falls – Angie Kim
General Mystery: The Woman in the Library – Sulari Gentill
Psychological suspense/horror crossover: Help for the Haunted – John Searles
True crime: American Fire: Love, Arson, and Life in a Vanishing Land – Monica Hesse
Middle Grade: Spirit Hunters – Ellen Oh
Literary Mystery: The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store – James McBride
Cozy Mystery: Shady Hollow – Juneau Black
